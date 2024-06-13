Father’s Day is a time to celebrate all of the special men in our lives, and what better way is there to start that day than with a hearty breakfast? If you’re hosting family at your house this Father’s Day, are planning a brunch gathering, or are having a breakfast-themed get-together, you'll need something that’s both delicious and capable of feeding a bunch of people. That’s exactly where these Father’s Day breakfast ideas for a crowd shine.

Here’s the thing, creating a memorable breakfast spread doesn't have to be stressful, but when you’re feeding a large group, it does take some planning. The dishes on this list are easy to prepare and easy to serve in individual portions. A serving of breakfast casserole or a slice of sheet pan pancakes with some fruit on the side is a full meal. You can also set up some of these ideas buffet-style so that guests can serve themselves.

From make-ahead options to quick and easy dishes that are hearty enough to satisfy dad’s appetite, these recipes will ensure that his day starts with a delicious breakfast and yours with a stress-free meal. Dad’s the best, so feed him (and the rest of the fam) a scrumptious breakfast to celebrate the occasion.

1 Sheet Pan Pancakes A Spicy Perspective We’re a family of six, so flipping flapjacks on any given day requires a lot of time standing and ladling. I can attest that sheet pan pancakes like these from A Spicy Perspective are a lifesaver when you want to feed a crowd. Give Father’s Day a sweet start with this recipe and plenty of syrup.

2 Cinnamon Roll Bread Pudding Brown Eyed Baker A platter of warm cinnamon rolls is a fantastic breakfast treat for Father’s Day, but if you’re feeding a crowd, opt for this cinnamon roll bread pudding from Brown Eyed Baker. It bakes up casserole-style using pre-made or store-bought cinnamon rolls and an egg mixture. It’s an easy and delicious way to start dad’s day.

3 Egg & Croissant Brunch Bake Pinch Of Yum Full of ham and spinach, this egg and croissant brunch bake from Pinch Of Yum is a hearty recipe that will feed your whole crew. It’s made using store-bought croissants torn into small chunks tossed with an egg mixture so it all bakes together into a casserole of tasty Father’s Day breakfast goodness.

4 Smoked Salmon Bagel Bar Damn Delicious Make Father’s Day breakfast extra memorable with this smoked salmon bagel bar idea from Damn Delicious. You can put out as many bagels as you need to feed everyone and adjust the topping preferences to your family’s liking. It’s a really customizable idea that you can spin off in any direction you want.

5 Apple Pie Baked Oatmeal A Pretty Life In The Suburbs While I usually opt for pre-packaged individual servings of oatmeal on weekday mornings, Father’s Day calls for something special. With this apple pie baked oatmeal recipe from A Pretty Life In The Suburbs, you can feed your whole family a comforting and warm breakfast in honor of dad.

6 Ham & Broccoli Quiche Foodie Crush It’s hard to go wrong with a classic quiche when you’re serving breakfast to a crowd on Father’s Day. This ham and broccoli quiche from Foodie Crush bakes up golden brown and bubbly, ready to serve to your guests.

7 Bacon & Egg Toast Cups Damn Delcious I’m all about making individual servings when serving breakfast to a crowd. For Father’s Day breakfast, these bacon and egg toast cups from Damn Delicious fit the bill. Plus, they just look super pretty on a platter for the celebratory occasion.

8 Chorizo Breakfast Hash Budget Bytes Potatoes are one of the best ways I know of to stretch a meal. Need to make breakfast go farther on Father’s Day? Simply serve this chorizo breakfast hash from Budget Bytes alongside some scrambled eggs.

9 Berries & Brie Breakfast Bake Cook Nourish Bliss Take advantage of all the fresh fruit at your disposal in early summer when you make this berries and brie breakfast bake for Father’s Day. From Cook Nourish Bliss, it’s full of fresh blueberries and served with a strawberry topping that’s sure to make Dad swoon.

10 Baked Strawberries & Cream French Toast Damn Delicious Another Father’s Day breakfast that uses fresh summer fruit is this recipe for baked strawberries and cream French toast from Damn Delicious. It’s basically a French toast casserole made with chunks of ripe strawberries and dollops of cream cheese that practically melts into the brioche and egg mixture when baked. Serve it with even more fresh strawberries piled on top and a sprinkle of powdered sugar.

11 One Pot Biscuits & Gravy Number 2 Pencil I don’t typically think of biscuits and gravy as something to serve to a large group, but thanks to this one-pot recipe from Number 2 Pencil, I now know it’s totally possible. Both the gravy and the biscuits cook right up in the same skillet so you can make enough to feed your whole family in one fell swoop.

12 Sausage & Red Pepper Quiche Pinch Of Yum How delicious does this slice of sausage and red pepper quiche look? From Pinch Of Yum, it serves eight, but you could totally stretch it further. Serve it alongside some fresh fruit or with yogurt bowls to balance out the heaviness of the dish for your Father’s Day gathering.

13 Cheesy Breakfast Casserole Damn Delicious This cheesy breakfast casserole from Damn Delicious is packed with all of dad’s breakfast favorites. Eggs, potatoes, crumbled sausage, bell peppers, and plenty of cheddar cheese come together to make the breakfast bowl of dad’s dreams. Plus, there’s plenty to go around.

14 Ham & Cheese Breakfast Casserole Foodie Crush If you need a Father’s Day breakfast idea for a crowd that can also be made ahead of time, this recipe from Foodie Crush is a wonderful choice. Assemble this entire ham and cheese breakfast casserole the night before and pop it in the oven when you wake up. It’ll be ready to eat in about an hour.

15 Blueberry Vanilla Muffins Damn Delicious Classic and simple, a batch of these blueberry vanilla muffins from Damn Delicious is a tasty breakfast treat you can serve to a crowd on Father’s Day. It’s an especially good recipe to have on hand if you need to make something the day before to serve the morning of.

16 Strata Casserole A Spicy Perspective If you think strata is just for Christmas, think again. You can make this fluffy strata casserole from A Spicy Perspective to celebrate Father’s Day and feed your whole family. It hangs out in your fridge overnight, so all you have to do is throw it in the oven in the morning and you’ll have a dish that everyone can enjoy together.

Making one of these Father’s Day breakfast ideas for a crowd pretty much guarantees that dad — and everyone else you’re feeding — will have a delicious start to the day.