It’s no secret that single dads have a lot on their plate. They’re likely juggling a full-time job and being a parent, and that’s no easy feat. Every single parent knows that it takes a village, but at the end of the day, it really comes down to them. If you have a single dad in your life, whether it’s your own father, a close friend, or a family member, then Father’s Day is a great time to show your appreciation for all of the work that they do. Father’s Day gifts for single dads are a thoughtful and generous way to show how much you care about them.

As they try to be the best dad they can be, they’re also dealing with the societal stigmas that often surround single parents. While single moms are often judged more harshly, single dads usually have to deal with the fact that most people don’t think they’re up to the task of taking care of kids on their own. See? They have a lot going on! All the more reason for them to get a little spoiled on Father’s Day. Look for a gift that they’ll genuinely love based on their interests, but also look for something that will double as useful and come in handy in everyday situations. They probably don’t need any more clutter laying around! Here are some excellent gift ideas for single fathers.

1 A Reliable Backpack Front Pocket Backpack Away $195 see on away Every single parent should have a sturdy, everyday bag that they can rely on for just about anything. The Away Front Pocket Backpack is up to the task. With plenty of space and pockets, a water-resistant nylon that also manages to look sleek and stylish, and comfortable padded shoulder straps, this one checks off all the boxes. It has a padded laptop sleeve, detachable key strap for easy reach, and a hidden back pocket for important items. It’s great for travel or everyday use, and the zipper opens completely on either side so you’ll never have trouble finding what you’re looking for.

2 A Kitchen Lifesaver Kitchen Multi Tool Gentlemen's Hardware $38 Whether they love to cook or are still learning, this kitchen multi-tool is a great one to have on hand. It works as a cheese grater, zester, garlic crusher, peeler, carving fork, and stirring spoon, and it also features a corkscrew and bottle opener, as well as a channel knife, serrated knife, and small paring knife. All of this fits in a neat and stylish acacia wood case. And, bonus, it’s great to take on camping trips.

3 A Great Water Bottle Water Filter Bottle Hydros $20 see on hydros life This reusable water bottle is perfect for dads on the go and dads who like to go hiking or camping. It uses the brand’s Multi Filter, which filters five times faster than the competition and reduces over 90% of chlorine and 99% of sediment. The Rocker Cap is incredibly convenient since it lets you flip it open or closed with just one hand, and a Safety Click feature lets you know when it’s securely closed — no leaking necessary.

4 A Unique Photo Glass Print Fracture $45 see on fracture For those looking to buy something more sentimental, a beautifully printed photo is always a good idea. Fracture makes unique glass prints that don’t even need a frame and gorgeously display those special moments dads want to keep close by. You can choose between several different sizes, so the price can vary between $17 and $135, depending on your budget, and you can obviously use whatever photo you want.

5 The Grill Master’s Dream Father's Day Dad Bod Bundle Meater $119 see on meater For the dad who spends a lot of time at the barbecue, this little Meater bundle is the perfect gift. It comes with a Meater Plus thermometer (a smart meat thermometer that works with Bluetooth to show you the temperature of your meat on an app), a pair of mitts to keep his hands safe by the grill, and a bar blade that will definitely come in handy at some point.

6 The Most Convenient Portable Cup 16 Oz Cup Stojo $20 see on stojo Don’t want to spend a lot? The Stojo cup is an excellent inexpensive gift option that he’ll get tons of use out of. Made of food-grade silicone with a temperature resistant sleeve, this cup can expertly hold hot or cold beverages. It stands out because it’s collapsible, so when they’ve finished drinking everything, they can simply fold it up into a convenient, portable size. It’s dishwasher safe and comes with a straw.

7 Extra Security 2K QHD Wi-Fi Video Doorbell with Person Detection Lorex $149.99 see on lorex If, on the other hand, you want to splurge on a gift, try this wi-fi video doorbell from Lorex. You can use it to see who’s at the door without actually getting up, greet guests at nighttime with a nightlight, answer the door from anywhere, play pre-recorded messages when someone rings the bell, or talk to anyone on the other side. It’s easy to install and use and will leave anyone feeling a little extra safe at home.

8 Versatile Shorts Everywear Shorts Madewell $59.50 see on madewell It’s not always easy to pick out clothes for someone else (especially dads, for some reason), but it’s really hard to go wrong with these Madewell Everywear Shorts. Versatile and up for just about anything, these are made of a comfortable reinforced ripstop nylon, so they’re tear- and water-resistant, with an elastic waist and tonal drawstring. They can be worn for pretty much any causal occasion and will quickly become his new favorite.

9 Chic Haircare Greener & Cleaner Set Gage For Men $36 see on gage for men If the single dad in your life only buys the cheap shampoo and conditioner from the drugstore, then it’s time to step it up for a bit. This shampoo and conditioner set comes in environmentally-friendly refillable bottles, and it’s impossible to ignore how great they will look in their shower. It also comes with a bonus travel set featuring smaller sizes and a cool neoprene bag.

10 A Great Pan Deep Cut Great Jones $85 see on great jones Every cook, from beginner to pro, needs an arsenal of versatile and long-lasting pans in their kitchen. This Great Jones Deep Cut is an excellent one. This high-quality pan is basically a hybrid of a sauté pan and a skillet, deep so sauce doesn’t splash out with sloped sides that make it easy to toss food. The handle always stays cool, and it’s fully clad, so heat is distributed and held evenly. It’s also so nice looking!

11 A Fancy Bottle Of Alcohol Italicus Bergamot Liqueur Astor Wines $44.96 see on astor wines Instead of a bottle of whiskey or wine, try something different, like this Italian liqueur. Italicus was known as the “drink of kings” back in the mid-19th century, and this current version is based on that original 1850s recipe. It has a core of Italian Bergamot complemented by native Italian botanicals, with notes of tonic, herbs, and bright citrus. It’s perfect for a drink or apértif, and you can’t deny how gorgeous the bottle is.

12 The Coolest Portable Grill Barebones Living Portable 23" Fire Pit & Grill Food52 $250 see on food52 Opt for a big splurge with this enviable portable grill. Actually, it’s a fire pit and grill all in one. It looks like a normal fire pit, but it comes with a grill grate that can be added on when you’re ready to cook up some dinner, plus a pole that allows you to move the grate up or down for easy temperature control. There are handles on the side that make it easy to tote this to the campground, and an optional add-on side table for some more space.

13 The Sweetest Mug Lizzie Lees Super Dad Mug Uncommon Goods $30 see on uncommon goods OK, this has to be the cutest mug in existence. Illustrator Lizzie Lees came up with these comic-inspired mugs, which allow you to give your dad a superhero alter ego. Each mug features a hand-drawn and digital illustration, customized to his likeness (name, skin tone, hairstyle, and color), along with a list of two to three of his super powers. Best coffee mug ever.

14 A Delicious Snack Box Bokksu Box Bokksu $39.95 see on bokksu Who doesn’t want to receive a box of delicious international snacks? The bestselling Bokksu boxes come packed with popular Japanese snacks and candies and make such an awesome and unique subscription gift. And while everything is in Japanese, there’s a handy booklet that explains what it all is. This is so much fun to open and eat.

15 Comfy Socks Elite Max Cushion No Show Tab 6 Pack Feetures $85.99 see on feetures Not to be weird and say buy your dad a pair of socks, but... seriously, buy your dad some socks! It sounds like the quintessential “lame” gift, but trust me: Feetures makes the most comfortable socks ever, and almost everyone could always use new, fresh socks. This six-pack features their Prism Elite Max Cushion No-Show Socks, which have cushioning to protect the feet, as well as an anatomical design that makes the fit feel custom and eliminates blisters. These are the best.

16 Cold Brew At Home Hario Cold Brew Coffee Bottle Food52 $34 see on food52 If he’s always heading to Starbucks or another coffee shop to buy cold brew, simplify things with this Hario Cold Brew Coffee Bottle. Designed by Japanese coffee gurus, this is both aesthetically pleasing and very effective. It’s made of a durable glass with a tapered silicone top for easy pouring, and it’s so easy to use: just mix grounds and water and let brew for eight hours.

17 Chocolates & Scotch The Dalmore™ Scotch Infused Chocolate Collection Vosges Chocolate $40 see on vosges This box of one-of-a-kind Scotch whiskey and chocolate pairings is such an awesome gift. Each truffle is infused with a unique single malt expression and paired with raw honey ganache, candied orange peel, early-harvest first press Mediterranean olive oil, spiced ginger crumb, and vanilla bean coffee burnt sugar caramel. My mouth is watering just looking at the picture.

18 A Spa-Like Experience Lizzy Siman-Tov Invigorate Shower Steamers Gift Set Uncommon Goods $28 see on uncommon goods Can’t afford to gift a trip to the spa? Opt for these shower steamers instead. Made with energizing essential oil aromatherapy scents like cedar, orange, and pine, these sit at the bottom of the shower and evaporate with the steam, creating a lovely, wonderfully scented shower experience.

19 A Speaker/Assistant Apple Homepod Mini Target $99.99 see on target He might not be able to have an actual assistant, but since he can use all the help he can get, he would probably appreciate a virtual one. The Apple Homepod Mini works as a great speaker and uses Siri technology as a virtual assistant of sorts. He can control all of his smart devices with this, and if he already has one, they can be paired to work as a sound system.

20 A Trusty Cooler Igloo Tag Along Too Personal 11qt Cooler Target $39.99 see on target This personal cooler is both adorable and useful. It has an adjustable crossbody shoulder strap for easy carrying, and uses MaxCold insulation to keep items cold for two days. It’s large enough to hold bottles upright and can hold up to 14 cans. With a lid lock to prevent against leaks, it’s great for beach or pool days.

No matter what gift you choose, pair it with a sweet card that says exactly how much he means to you. He’ll love it!