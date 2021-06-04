Felíz Día Del Padre! Father’s Day is right around the corner, and if you’re cruising the card aisle looking for a special tarjeta for your papa, you’ll want to make sure that it’s perfect. Thing is, if you want to personalize it for the man who has done so much for you, you might need to take pen to paper write a phrase or two. And what better way to express your amor y respeto for the man who raised you than with these Father’s Day quotes in Spanish. Your papá will be so pleased.

¡Felíz Día Del Padre!

Translation: Happy Father’s Day!

Tu eres el mejor padre del mundo.

Translation: You’re the best dad in the world.

Como tú, no hay ninguno.

Translation: There’s no one like you.

Tu eres el mejor ejemplo de lo que significa ser un padre.

Translation: You are the best example of what it means to be a father.

Papá, te adoro.

Translation: Dad, I adore you.

Gracias por siempre estar a mi lado.

Translation: Thank you for always being by my side.

Me enseñaste a ser la persona que soy.

Translation: You’ve taught me to be the person who I am.

¡A mi querido Viejo, Felíz Día Del Padre!

Translation: To my dear old Dad, Happy Father’s Day!

Gracias por todo lo que has hecho por mí.

Translation: Thank you for everything that you’ve done for me.

Morsa Images/E+/Getty Images

Te adoro con toda mi alma, Papá.

Translation: I adore you with all my heart, Dad.

Tu eres mas que un Papá; eres mi mejor amigo.

Translation: You are more than a father; you’re my best friend.

Me inspiras con tu amor y buen ejemplo.

Translation: You inspire me with your love and being a good role model.

Un montón de besos y abrazos a la distancia.

Translation: Tons of hugs and kisses from far away.

¡Que orgullo tenerte como Papá!

Translation: What an honor is it to have you as my father!

Nunca sería la persona que soy sin tí.

Translation: I would never be the person I am without you.

Espero que todos los días serían como El Día Del Padre.

Translation: I wish every day was like Father’s Day.

¡Felicidades en tu día, Papá!

Translation: Wishing you so much love on your day, Dad!

Felíz día Papá. Eres la roca de la família.

Translation: Happy Father’s Day, Dad. You are the rock of the family.

¡Cuanto te amo, Papá!

Translation: I love you so much, Dad!

Faltan las palabras para contarte cuanto te adoro, Papá.

Translation: Words fail to describe how much I love you, Dad.

There are so many ways to express your love on Father’s Day. So whether it’s in English or in Spanish (or a bit of both), your Papá will be so happy to read how much you mean to him — in any language.