Here's What To Write In A Father's Day Card, Because You Need Ideas

So you’ve picked the perfect gift for Father’s Day (or taken dad at his word that he doesn’t need anything) and now you’re staring at a blank card with a blank mind. Sometimes writing the card can actually be harder than picking out a gift dad will actually use (that isn’t another paperweight). If you’re stumped, check out these ideas for what to write in a Father’s Day card.

Whether you’re into sentimental messages or funny quips or even (dad) jokes, there’s something on this that will strike the right tone for whatever the dynamic is between you and the dads in your life. Beyond your own father and your husband or partner, there are sweet words too for your son who is now a father or your father-in-law.

If you’d rather quote someone else than write your own note, you’ll find funny or sweet quotes from people your dad will likely know like Steve Martin or college basketball player-turned-broadcaster, Jim Valvano. Read on for suggestions of what to write in a Father’s Day card to make him smile.

Funny Messages & Jokes

“When does a dad joke become a dad joke?” “When the punchline becomes apparent.”

“What did the daddy buﬀalo say to its son before it left for school?” “Bison.”

Father, I am your daughter.

Happy Farter’s Day!

Happy golf-without-guilt day. Hope you get a hole in one!

Enjoy the one day a year that’s all about you, because tomorrow it’s back to being all about the rest of us. We love you.

Dad, you are tee-rific. Happy Golf Day!

As Steve Martin said, "a father carries pictures where his money used to be." Thanks for everything!

VioletaStoimenova/E+/Getty Images

Sentimental Notes

Whether we’re together or apart, I hope you know that you are loved today and every day.

With love and gratitude for all that you do, Happy Father’s Day.

Thank you for teaching me how to ride a bike, drive a car, and work and play hard. I love you.

Your patience and kindness amazes me every day.

Your wisdom and generosity mean so much to me. Thank you for making me the person I am.

"My father gave me the greatest gift anyone could give another person, he believed in me." — Jim Valvano

“The older I get, the smarter my father seems to get.” — Tim Russert. I can finally say, you were right all along.

For Father-In-Law

You are part of my chosen family and I appreciate all you do.

Thank you for raising my favorite person.

To the grandfather who says yes to our kids, even when we say no. We love you.

Happy Father’s Day to the man who’s always down for a good time, even if it means playing tea party with the kids.

We’re cracking a beer in your honor today. We miss you!

For Your Husband Or Partner

I’ve seen you at many stages in your life, but seeing you as a father has been the best.

You’re the man of all of our dreams, we love you.

I love the family we created, thank you for being you.

There’s no one else I’d rather be on this weird and fun journey with.

Thank you for all the big and small things you do for me and our family.

This year has tested us in every way and I only love you more. Thank you for being my partner and the most patient dad.

To the “fun one,” the kids and I adore you.

For Your Son Who Is A Father