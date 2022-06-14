Merriam Webster officially added the term “dad joke” in its 2019 edition: a dad joke is both “wholesome” and “endearingly corny or unfunny.” But Father’s Day riddles take the dad joke to a new level—these are dad-themed dad jokes. Such as: When does a regular joke become a dad joke? When it becomes apparent. (Groan.) Once you’ve given your dad a thoughtful Father’s Day card, and present him with a gift (maybe a funny Father’s Day gift at that), you could give him the greatest gift of all: a non-stop parade of Father’s Day riddles and jokes.

These Father’s Day riddles hit a lot of the favorite dad themes: there’s one about golf, two about being bald, and a few that take a little math (but not too much if that’s not your dad’s thing). In every joke, a dad is either a character or the answer. And yet even knowing that, some of these are a little tricky — or maybe they won’t be if your brain works like a dad’s. The only way to find out is whether he can knock these out of the park (or if he does the extra dad-ish thing of making up his own punchline and insisting it’s better.) Just be forewarned — you may be hearing these dad riddles all year long.

1 Almost everyone needs it, asks for it, and gives it, but almost nobody takes it. What is it? Advice.

2 What’s the best way for your dad to watch a fishing show? Live stream.

3 What’s the difference between a well-dressed dad on a unicycle and a poorly-dressed dad on a bicycle? Attire.

4 What is a dad’s favorite seasoning? Salt and pepper because it matches his hair.

5 What did the baby computer call its dad? Data.

6 Why did dad wear two pairs of pants while golfing? In case he got a hole-in-one.

7 What do you call an ape who is just like his son? Shutterstock A chimp off the old block.

8 Why did the football coach go to the bank? To get a quarter back.

9 What did the pirate dad say on his 80th birthday? Shutterstock Aye Matey (I’m eighty).

10 You’re on a road trip with your dad. You fall asleep in the car, then wake up and ask where you are. What’s your dad going to say? In the car.

11 What do you call a dad who is ice skating and falls through the ice? A pop-sicle.

12 Two fathers and two sons go fishing together in the same boat. They all catch a fish but the total catch for the day is three fish. How is this possible? There are three men: A grandfather, a father (the grandfather’s son) and the father’s son.

13 What did the dad say when he wanted to threaten the calendar? Your days are numbered.

15 What did baby corn say to mama corn? Where’s pop-corn?

16 Why didn’t the dad trust the stairs? He said they were always up to something.

17 Why didn’t your dad like your joke about boxing? Shutterstock He missed the punch-line.

18 A dad was outside without in the rain without a hat or umbrella but didn’t get a single hair on his head wet. Why? He was bald.

19 A father shaves every day, but his beard stays the same. What is his job? He’s a barber.

20 David’s dad has three sons. The first two are Snap, Crackle. what’s the name of his third son? David.

21 What did the strawberry dad say to his daughter? You’re berry pretty.

22 When is your uncle’s brother not your uncle? When he’s your dad.

23 A father's child, a mother's child, yet no one's son. Who am I? A daughter.

24 Who’s bigger, Dad Bigger, Mom Bigger, or their baby? The baby — because he’s a “little bigger.”

25 Your mother’s brother’s only brother-in-law is asleep on your couch. Who is asleep on your couch? SanyaSM/E+/Getty Images Your father.

26 John has 10 siblings: 4 boys, 6 girls, and he has a mother and father. How many people are in the family? 13 people are in the family: John + his 10 siblings + his mom and dad.

27 What did the daddy volcano say to the baby volcano? I lava you.

28 What did the dad tomato say to his tomato son when they were running late? Please ketchup.

29 If Jacob’s dad promises him $6 per hour for the 6 seconds he takes to wash his hands before dinner, how much money does Jacob get? 6 cents.

30 A man is looking at a photograph. When asked whose picture it is, he says, “Brothers and sisters I have none. But that man’s father is my father’s son.” Who is in the photograph? His son.

31 Pam went out with her mom and dad. When it started raining, only 2 of them got their hair wet. Why? Shutterstock Her dad was bald.

32 What do dads like to eat for breakfast on father’s day? Pop tarts.

33 What did the dad say when his kid said “I’m hungry?” Hi Hungry, I’m Dad.

34 When does a regular joke become a dad joke? When it becomes apparent! (a parent).

35 What did the buffalo say to his son as he left for school? Bison.

36 What did the dad spider say to his teenage son? You’re spending too much time on the web.

37 What do you call making a dad joke when you’re not a dad? A faux-pa.

39 What kind of music did the kids play for their dad on Father’s Day? Pop music.

40 What did the banana give their dad for Father’s Day? Slippers

41 Why was the father so creepy on Father’s Day? He was a daddy long legs.

42 What’s the easiest kind of flower to find for dad on Father’s Day? Daddylions

43 What did the sweet potato say to Luke Skywalker? Luke, I yam your Father.

44 Why did the kids give beans to their dad for Father’s Day? He was chili.

45 Why was the strawberry later for Father’s Day? He got caught in a jam

46 What did the iceberg say to its dad on Father’s Day? Dad, you are the coolest

47 How did the piglet wake his papa up on Father’s Day? With hogs and kisses.

48 What did the Panda give his daddy on Father’s Day? A bear hug.

49 How did the Panda open his Father’s Day card? With his bear hands.

Whether your dad gets all of these or just wants you to tell him the punchline, he’s sure to appreciate the effort you put in to finding these dad-themed jokes on Father’s Day. (No need to tell him they were all in one place.)