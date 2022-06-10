Dad jokes get a bad rap — and for good reason. They’re often associated with obvious answers, silly one-liners, and poor puns. And still, dads keep telling them — and we keep rolling our eyes and trying to hold back our disdain. But, if Dad stopped telling his gags, truth be told you’d probably miss it, right? And on Father’s Day of all days, we should try to appreciate his humor. So hit Dad back with some snappy jokes of your own with these dad jokes for Father’s Day that will get a lot of laughs — and not groans.
Maybe you bought dad a card but are totally clueless as to what to write in it. Or maybe you forgot to pick up a present for Pops. Thing is, laughter can be the biggest and best gift of them all, especially when it’s coming from their child. And since Dad is used to cracking you up with his own arsenal of corny Father’s Day dad jokes, he’ll be so pleasantly surprised when you break out one of your own. You can use them in a greeting card, as a caption for a Father’s Day social media post that shows your love for your father, or even during dinner as a fun way to honor the guest of honor.
Because when it comes to these Father’s Day dad jokes, Dad is definitely in on the gag.
This year, give Dad some comic relief (literally) and dish out one of these silly but sweet Father’s Day jokes. Expect some giggles, some groans, and then some big hugs from the man who mastered the art of the Dad joke.