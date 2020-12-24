Although 2020 has been quite the year for most families, people everywhere are still trying to spread holiday cheer. Because virtual greetings are always fun, consider sharing a Christmas Instagram caption that will make you feed merry and festive. Whether your feelings about the holidays are sweet, sentimental, or humorous, there's a quip or quote ready to express your feelings. Even the Grinch's point of view gets a little recognition.

For some families, the holidays this year are all about making memories to last a lifetime and keeping up traditions as best you can. It's an incredibly special time to spend with your children, whether you're baking batch after batch of cookies, watching all the Christmas movies on Disney+, or finally ripping into those sweet presents on December 25. For others, though, this holiday in particular is more about "eating junk and watching rubbish" like Kevin McCallister from Home Alone. (Honestly, this has been my 2020 vibe for quite a while now.) It's an unusual holiday season by all accounts, but there's still a lot of joy and magic to be had this year. Whatever your take, here's some Insta captions that capture the spirit and occasional chaos of the Christmas season for all those in your feed.

Funny

Silent night? If only.

Blame it on the elves.

Dear Santa: How do you define nice, really?

Take a selfie with the elfie.

Spruced up & ready to party!

Happy Hallmark-Christmas-movie-marathon season.

All is calm... maybe after the presents are unwrapped!

I love lounging around in pajamas all Christmas morning — and most every other day in 2020, to be honest.

"Blast this Christmas music. It’s joyful and triumphant.” —The Grinch

I’m only a morning person on December 25th.

But what is a humbug, exactly?

At least I got more than a robe this year.

Christmas: when kids get all the presents and parents get to go into debt.

It's the most wonderful time of the year until someone has to clean up.

Now that Christmas is here, the kids can go back to being naughty.

“The Best Way to Spread Christmas Cheer is to Sing Loud for All to Hear.” — Elf

Sentimental

It's finally hot chocolate & marshmallow weather.

"Like snowflakes, my Christmas memories gather and dance—each beautiful, unique, and too soon gone." — Deborah Whipp

Christmas memories are some of the sweetest of all.

"Do You Want To Build A Snowman?" — Frozen

Our family runs on hot chocolate, love, and Christmas music this time of year.

My favorite color is Christmas lights.

"All I want for Christmas is you." — Mariah Carey

Creating Christmas magic for your kids brings that child-like wonder back to adults.

Is anyone more excited than a child on Christmas Eve?

"Christmas isn't a season. It's a feeling." — Edna Ferber

Thoughtful Quotes