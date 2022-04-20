These Adorable First Mother's Day Onesies Will Make Your Photo

Making it to your first Mother’s Day is a big milestone. It signifies surviving so many sleepless nights, sore boobs if you were breastfeeding, (or an insane amount of baby bottles that were washed), and a blur of 3 a.m. diaper changes. And yet, you’re both happily here. Depending on when Baby was born, you might have already witnessed the mini miracles of that first smile, a real giggle, maybe even crawling and actual first steps. So many moments to savor and celebrate, which is why you need the cutest first Mother’s Day onesies to honor this momentous time in both your lives.

You’re bound to snap a lot of pics of your baby on Mother’s Day, especially if you’re a new parent, and you’ll want them to be as stylish as possible. And while themed outfits might not be your thing, you’re definitely going to want an ensemble that commemorates the occasion. Because even though you and your little one will get to share many Mother’s Days together in years to come, you only get one first one. And when you’re looking back at photos of your child, you’ll always know that this was the day when you got to share the festivities together, because really, you couldn’t have done it without each other.

Plus, Mother’s Day onesies for babies are just really, really cute — just like the ones you’ll see below.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Romper's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

1 A Mother’s Day outfit for matching with your baby Happy Our 1st Mother Day Matching Outfit Amazon Available in baby sizes newborn - 18 months. Available in women's sizes S - 4XL $21.95 see on Amazon You might only be a mom for a few weeks or months, but you proudly wear the title of Momma Bear. So why not wear a shirt (and have your baby wear a matching onesie) with this sweet little Our First Mother’s Day set? You can customize it with your kiddo’s name as the baby bear, (you, natch, will be the Mommy Bear). Made in the USA, this set is super soft, thanks to the 100% combed ringspun cotton that allows for durability. It comes in a rainbow of colors, and you can choose if you want long sleeves or short sleeves, which is always a plus if you live in a location where it can still be chilly on Mother’s Day.

2 A dope onesie for Baby and matching shirt for Mama Mama + Babe - Mini Me Mommy + Daughter - Dope Mom Dope Babe© (white) Kaans Designs Available in baby sizes 3/6 months - youth XL Available in women's sizes S - 3XL $47 see on kaans designs Sure, you can announce to the world that it’s your first Mother’s Day. Or you can just proudly proclaim how dope you and your baby are instead. From Kaans Designs (a black-owned business) comes this simple yet chic mommy and baby setthat would be perfect for your first Mother’s Day together. The unisex-sized onesie is made from a 52% cotton/48% polyester blend, but for moms, it’s suggested to size down for a better fit. You can dress the onesie up with a cute skirt, (like a tutu), or with a pair of leggings, so that you can have a complete mommy and me matching look.

3 A 1st Mother’s Day onesie with floral accents Happy 1st Mother's Day Shirt Zazzle Available in sizes newborn - 24 months $15.05 see on Zazzle Mother’s Day always falls right in the middle of spring, when everything is beautiful and blooming. That’s what makes this 1st Mother’s Day baby onesie from Zazzle seasonally stylish. You can customize the onesie with your message, along with your baby’s name. The floral motif adds visual interest to an otherwise understated baby onesie. The crazy comfy true-to-size bodysuit has a neckband designed for easy on and easy off changes, and a three-snap closure on the legs in case Baby decides to go to the bathroom right in the middle of brunch. Just make sure to wash the bodysuit before your baby wears it the first time for extra softness.

4 A 1st Mother’s Day onesie that’s surprisingly chic Our First Mother’s Day Onesie Zazzle Available in sizes newborn - 24 months $17.95 see on Zazzle Black is so chic, but it’s not often used on baby or newborn clothing. To that we say, why not? That’s what makes this stylish 1st Mother’s Day onesie stand out from all the white/pink/blue options. The “it will go with everything” onesie fits true to size, and boasts unisex sizing. It has flatlock seams, and reinforced three snap closure. It also has an EasyTear label, so it won’t scratch or itch baby — or just rip it out if it does. In an ode to spring, the onesie has a butterfly and a daisy, but apart from that, this is a onesie that might make an appearance or two well past Mother’s Day.

5 A sleepy sloth-inspired 1st Mother’s Day onesie First Mother's Day Baby Outfit Sloth Etsy Available in sizes newborn - 5/6T $16.49 see on etsy For those days when sleep was so elusive, you’ll love this mommy and baby sloth 1st Mother’s Day onesie. The gender-neutral onesie is made from 100% cotton and Etsy seller BittyHandprints only uses kid-safe inks, which means that the onesie won’t wear out, even after multiple washes. Opt for either short or long sleeves, and customize the shirt with your child’s name. The onesie comes true-to-size, so make sure to order your child’s current size to ensure the perfect fit. One reviewer wrote: “Love my purchase for Mother’s Day. The onesie was perfectly sized, personalized and arrived right on time as promised.”

6 Matching 1st Mother’s Day outfits Our First Mother's Day Outfit For Mom & Baby Amazon Available in baby sizes 0-3 months - 12/18 months. Available in women's sizes S - XL $18.95 see on amazon Who says that your little sweetie should get all the glory? This matching first Mother’s Day bodysuit and women’s shirt set lets you both be stylish before your kiddo grows up and cringes at the matchy-matchiness of it all. The fabric is a soft 88% cotton/12% polyester blend, which means it’ll be soft and stretchy at the same time. The gender neutral design is good for either a boy or girl, and the grey color will cover up any spills from eating party foods (you) or milk (your baby). Once Mother’s Day is over, you can always use the onesie to layer underneath clothing during cooler months.

7 A glittery 1st Mother’s Day onesie for extra glam Happy First Mother's Day Outfit Etsy Available in sizes newborn - 24 months $18.44 see on etsy You don’t just want to celebrate your first Mother’s Day — you want to slay-abrate it. That’s why you might want all the glittery goodness that is in this first Mother’s Day baby onesie from Etsy seller LittleCuddleBoutique. The white onesie has gold and purple lettering, and comes in both short and long sleeves. You can choose just the onesie, or (aww) opt for the headband and glittery shorts, too, complete with a gold bow. And if you’re concerned about the lettering wearing off, don’t be, since it’s heat pressed to ensure that it won’t fade.

8 An Personalized Mother’s Day onesie First Mother's Day Baby Elephant Onesie Etsy Available in sizes newborn - 24 months $9.99 see on etsy All you’re going to say is “Awww” when you see this elephant-inspired 1st Mother’s Day onesie. The cartoonishly cute picture features a Mommy and baby elephant looking lovingly at each other with hearts floating above them — kind of how you feel when you look at your own baby. This onesie from Etsy seller StylishLittles can be customized with your own personalization, and you can choose between short or long sleeves. It’s also made with kid-safe ink and is 100% cotton. And the best part is that if you waited until the last minute to buy the onesie, it ships the next business day!

9 A raglan 1st Mother’s Day onesie Happy First Mother's Day Onesie Amazon Available in sizes 0-3 months - 6-9 months $13.97 see on amazon We don’t know what’s cuter, the mock sunglasses design or the raglan sleeves on this super cute 1st Mother’s Day onesie. Made from breathable and comfortable cotton, the fabric will feel comfortable on your baby’s skin. You can pair it with a pair of jeans and a jacket for your cutie’s cool look. And unlike other onesies, this one has some give, according to one Amazon reviewer who wrote: “I love how stretchy this fabric is. It fit without being too tight.” Another good point to note is that “the sleeves are longer than the short sleeves on normal onesies” to keep your baby’s chubby little arms nice and warm.

10 This Mother’s Day onesie with built-in bowtie Baby Starters® Newborn "Our 1st Mother's Day" Suspenders Romper in Blue Buy Buy Baby Available in sizes newborn - 12 months $15 $20 see on buy buy baby Your first Mother’s Day together is a very special occasion. As such, you want your little guy to be all dressed up for the day. But in lieu of dealing with belts, buckles, and other accoutrements that are going to annoy your little angel, you can have the same fabulous effect with this Our First Mother’s Day suspenders romper from Buy Buy Baby. While the suspenders are imprinted onto the shirt, the bow tie is added on , which adds to the adorable effect. means your little dude is going to look darling in this outfit. The onesie is machine washable, and made from 100% soft cotton.

11 A Mother’s Day onesie that’s totally personalized Customized Social Justice Baby Onesie Etsy Available in sizes 6 months - youth XL $16.19 see on etsy Imagine completely customizing your 1st Mother’s Day onesie, having whatever words you want written on it. Well, that’s exactly what you can do with the customized baby onesie from Etsy seller MisfitCulture. You can select the color (from black, white, pink, etc), along with the message you want your shirt to say. You’ll also get to choose colors from the ink color chart at no extra charge. One reviewer wrote, “Quality shirt and letters! Quick delivery.” MisfitCulture is all about social justice and black empowerment and pride, so that can be a jumping off point to say so much more than simply “Happy Mother’s Day.”

Your first Mother’s Day should be a moment of pride for both you and your Baby. So dress them up in a onesie that showcases this amazing moment in time — that is, before they can complain about the clothing choices you dressed them up in when they were little.