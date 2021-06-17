23 4th Of July Jokes That'll Make Kids Smile As Bright As A Sparkler

Sure, Independence Day celebrations often involve exciting events like pool parties and cookouts and fireworks shows. But there’s also a lot of downtime, too, like when you’re stuck in traffic or waiting for the next batch of hamburgers to get done. That’s the perfect time to break out some Fourth of July jokes that are kid-appropriate. Your kids will be so busy laughing (or rolling their eyes) that they won’t even have time to get too bored.

Like many other kid-friendly jokes using clean humor, these jokes about the Fourth of July rely heavily on puns, wordplay, and generally silly statements. You can read them aloud to younger kids, emphasizing the puns until you get a laugh. For slightly older kids, hand off the list and let them do their own standup set with goofy holiday jokes. (Honestly, this could become a cute tradition.)

There’s so much to enjoy about this holiday as a family, whether you’re looking forward to dressing the littles in adorable 4th of July outfits for kids or making red, white, and blue desserts together. But whenever you have a bit of time to fill, cracking some delightfully terrible jokes about the Fourth of July with your kiddos is another wonderful way to make the holiday memorable.

Fourth of July Jokes

What beverage do you drink on July 4? Liber-tea.

Why aren’t there any knock-knock jokes about the Fourth of July? Because freedom rings.

What bugs will show up at your Fourth of July picnic? Independ-ants.

How do ducks celebrate Independence Day? With fire-quackers.

How was the Fourth of July picnic? The hot dogs were OK, but the brats were the wurst.

What do dads like to eat on the Fourth of July? POP-sicles.

What dance do you do on the Fourth of July? Indepen-dance.

What song never stops playing on the Fourth of July? Stars and Stripes Forever

Cavan Images/Cavan/Getty Images

American History Jokes

What did one flag say to the other flag? Nothing. It just waved.

Where did George Washington keep his armies? In his sleevies.

Where was the Declaration of Independence signed? On paper.

Have you heard any jokes about the Liberty Bell? They’ll crack you up.

What’s the most patriotic dog? Yankee Poodle

What’s red, white, blue, and green? A patriotic frog

Why does the Statue of Liberty stand in New York Harbor? She can’t sit down easily.

Which state likes jokes the most? Punn-sylvania.

Silly Fireworks Jokes

How’s the fireworks business this time of year? It’s booming.

Really, how’s the fireworks business going? Sales are skyrocketing.

Why are fireworks so popular? Because they’re lit.

Why should you research fireworks before buying any? To get the best bang for your buck.

What’s the best snack to eat for the Fourth of July? Fire-crackers.

Janet was worried about her fireworks display exam. But she passed with flying colors.

Why did Janet get to arrange the town’s fireworks show? Because she has a real flare for it.

Whatever you get up to this Fourth of July, telling some punny jokes about Independence Day is one memorable way to help pass the time.