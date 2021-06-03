Need an excuse to splurge on Independence Day outfits? Two words: family photos. The 4th of July is the perfect time to score some great shots of your crew in all their patriotic gear, and there are plenty of children’s looks to be found online like these 4th of July outfits for kids.

From Carter’s to Etsy, apparel retailers are nearing peak red, white, and blue as the summer holiday approaches. But like any big event, you can bet these cute outfits are going to sell out fast. (And no one wants to hustle through the mall the day before July 4 hoping to find even the smallest vestige of Uncle Sam on a t-shirt for their toddler.)

So skip the stress and add some of these items to your cart today. That way when July 4 dawns, you can slather your kids with sunscreen and quickly get them kitted out for the parade, then enjoy the rest of the day’s festivities without kicking yourself for not finding any holiday-appropriate wear.

Plus, your children will love feeling a part of the big event as they race through the yard with sparklers singing “God Bless America” in their finest threads. While you’re thinking about it, throw in a backup outfit at check-out too. With all the ketchup and ice cream, your all-American fam might need a costume change to live their best Independence Day.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Romper's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

1 A Patriotic Baby Tank Top Set Baby Patriotic Set Kohl's Sizes newborn - 18 months $18 $24 see on kohl's Let’s be honest, in some part of the U.S. 4th of July is blisteringly hot. Keep looking and feeling cool in this American flag tank and shorts set.

2 A Star-Spangled Dress Tank Star Dress Target Sizes 3T - 5T $9 see on target What’s brighter? The rockets’ red glare or your kid’s face when they see fireworks on the 4th of July? It’s probably a tie, but both will be looking good especially if the latter is in this dress.

3 An Americana Romper Americana Striped Romper The Children's Place Sizes XS - XXL $16.17 see on the children's place Tell your kids they can do cartwheels to their heart’s content this Independence Day in this sweet romper. made of comfy material, it allows ease of movement all day long.

4 A Smocked Romper Smocked-Bodice Romper J.Crew Sizes XXS - XL $49.50 see on j.crew Sweet arm ties adorn this right on theme romper from J. Crew. And with sizes from kids XXS to XL you can outfit your children in matching looks.

5 A Patriotic Romper For Baby Seersucker Patriotic Romper Amazon Sizes newborn - 9 months $12.99 see on amazon Hey, babies like to romp, too, and they can in this seersucker romper adorned with tiny embroidered American flags.

6 A Dapper Onesie & Shorts Set Americana Poplin Button Down 2-Piece The Children's Place Sizes 0 - 18 months $16.48 $32.95 see on the children's place Poplin looks perfect on the 4th of July, especially in this button down that comes with chino shorts to match.

7 A 4th of July T-Shirt 4th of July T-Shirt Amazon Sizes XS - XL $8.85 see on amazon Ice cream is an all American summer snack. So it’s only right that this red, white, and blue ice cream illustration sits atop the words 4th of July.

8 An American Flag Dress American Flag Dress Amazon Sizes 2T - 8 years $24.99 see on amazon With ruffled sleeves and skirt, your little firecracker can do all kinds of spins in this American Flag dress. At the same time, it’s short enough to avoid tripping mid twirl.

9 A Heart Flag Shirt Short Sleeve Flag Heart Shirt Old Navy Sizes M - XXL $6 see on old navy Wear your love of country like a badge of honor this July 4th with this Old Navy heart flag shirt. A lattice back adds to air flow so enthusiastic patriots won’t get too hot.

10 A Tie Die Tri-Color Shirt Kids Cotton Shirt Gap Sizes XS - XXL $21 see on gap Channel their inner Woodstock vibes with this red, white, and blue tie-dyed tee from Gap.

11 A Little Fire Cracker 2-Piece 4th of July Outfit 2-Piece Macy's Sizes newborn - 12 months $24 see on macy's If your baby is a firework in their own right, then they need this comfy 4th of July set of shorts and a tee.

12 A USA Babe Shirt 7wildflowers USA Babe Shirt Etsy Sizes newborn - Youth XL $18.50 see on etsy Whether they’re surfin’ USA or sitting poolside, this shirt will likely be perfect for the holiday. Best part? You can get it in a onesie all the way up to a Youth XL.

13 A Personalize USA Shirt CollinsandCompany Personalized USA Shirt Etsy Sizes newborn - 5T $15 see on etsy Make Independence Day extra special by personalizing your kids’ shirts with their names. This Etsy vendor can add a little freedom flavor to their look.

14 A Monogrammed Shirt and Shorts CarsonJamesDesignCo Monogrammed Shirt and Shorts Etsy Sizes 12 months - 10 $45 see on etsy Make it a monogrammed holiday with this embroidered shorts and shirt 2-piece. And if you want to make it really picture perfect, get matching sets for all of the friends and cousins attending your holiday fête too.

15 A Ready to Sparkle Tank Ready to Sparkle Tank Carter's Sizes 4 - 14 $12 see on carter's Get those jazz hands ready, it’s time to shine. This tank is perfect for the most enthusiastic 4th of July fan in your crew.

16 An American Sweetheart Shirt American Sweetheart Shirt Etsy Sizes 3 months - Youth XL $14 see on etsy If your kiddo is an American as apple pie, then they deserve this t-shirt on 4th of July. It says American Sweetheart across the front, a reminder for anyone looking to debate the designation.

17 A Gingham Dress Gingham Woven Sleeveless Dress Target Sizes XS - XL $20 see on target The perfect dress to match a picnic table, this playful gingham number is pleated for optimal running around. And yet it’s formal enough to make for smashing pictures.

18 An Ice Cream Short Sleeve Set Ice Cream Short Sleeve Set Target Sizes 2T - 5T $13 see on target Just as this T-shirt suggests, your kiddo might be melting by the end of July 4. But not before they’ve eaten a big ol’ bowl of ice cream to celebrate.

19 A Red, White, & Cool Shirt Red, White, & Cool Shirt Carter's Sizes 4 - 10 $9 see on carter's What’s cooler than being cool? Wearing a Red, White, and Cool shirt, that’s what.

20 An American Cutie Baby Set American Cutie Set Kohl's Sizes newborn - 18 months $18 $24 see on kohl's Complete with a headband, ruffle diaper cover, and onesie that reads “American Cutie,” your baby will be looking perfectly patriotic in this set.

Now get that camera ready. This is a picture perfect moment to capture.