Need an excuse to splurge on Independence Day outfits? Two words: family photos. The 4th of July is the perfect time to score some great shots of your crew in all their patriotic gear, and there are plenty of children’s looks to be found online like these 4th of July outfits for kids.
From Carter’s to Etsy, apparel retailers are nearing peak red, white, and blue as the summer holiday approaches. But like any big event, you can bet these cute outfits are going to sell out fast. (And no one wants to hustle through the mall the day before July 4 hoping to find even the smallest vestige of Uncle Sam on a t-shirt for their toddler.)
So skip the stress and add some of these items to your cart today. That way when July 4 dawns, you can slather your kids with sunscreen and quickly get them kitted out for the parade, then enjoy the rest of the day’s festivities without kicking yourself for not finding any holiday-appropriate wear.
Plus, your children will love feeling a part of the big event as they race through the yard with sparklers singing “God Bless America” in their finest threads. While you’re thinking about it, throw in a backup outfit at check-out too. With all the ketchup and ice cream, your all-American fam might need a costume change to live their best Independence Day.
Now get that camera ready. This is a picture perfect moment to capture.