These 30 4th Of July Memes Will Crack You Up

Here’s the thing about memes, they’re funny because they’re often true. That’s why these 4th of July memes are so on time. Everyone has that one friend who’s a little foggy on American history but is all kinds of patriotic come July 4th. Sure, they get Thomas Jefferson and Captain America confused, but start playing Lee Greenwood’s “God Bless the U.S.A.” and they’ll suddenly appear misty-eyed clad in an American flag jumpsuit. These memes might make you think of them.

What can we say? Americans are extra when it comes to love of their country and the levels many will go to share their patriotism are sometimes baffling. Who can forget the Florida man who stood outside in the midst of Hurricane Dorian, a giant stars and stripes in hand, blasting Slayer (per the Miami Herald)? Have you ever seen a Swedish person do that?

Perhaps Americans’ gaudy displays of national pride are the result of knowing just how lucky we are. “We hold these truths to be self-evident that all men are created equal” was an astounding statement for its time and in much of the world continues to be a revolutionary concept. And that’s worth celebrating every July 4 as we come together in our red, white, and blue.

1 A Fiercely Patriotic Meme In the words of 1974 Tony Award-winning musical Shenandoah, “Freedom ain’t a state like Maine or Virginia, Freedom ain’t across some county line. Freedom is the flame that burns within ya, freedom is a state of mind.”

2 Happy Birthday America! That math checks out.

3 A Red, White, and Brew Meme Someecards Listen to Uncle Sam. Safety first, friends.

4 A ‘Who’s Ready to Party?’ Meme Basically every 4th of July beach party after one too many White Claws.

5 The 4th of July Office Meme That feeling when HR says they’re going to throw a 4th of July potluck in the conference room and you were told there would be cake.

6 An Alien Invasion 4th of July Meme Who can forget Will Smith punching that Alien in the face? What could be more American than that?

7 A Liber-tea Meme Go on. Spill the tea.

8 A Brit’s 4th of July Meme Awkward.

9 A Hard Independence Day Truths Meme Next year you’ll nail those Instagram-worthy Jello shots. Next year.

10 An ‘Also Me’ Meme What? The invitation said “Patriotic Casual.”

11 A Nostalgic 4th of July Meme Remember when mom came home with a pack of these for every member of the family? Who can blame her? It made it easy to spot everyone at the parade.

12 A Pup Appreciation Meme Better get some pup Melatonin now. Otherwise your dog’s fireworks anxiety might be too much.

13 A 4th of July Snack Meme You thought Cool Ranch was good. Check out these epic Doritos.

14 A Kid Brain Meme New Year’s is overrated anyway, right?

15 A Vote For Flag Pants Meme If you’re not wearing these pants of the 4th of July, do you even love America?

16 A Cringe-Worthy Independence Day Meme Did you hear the falsetto on these guys? “Red, white, and blue from my head to my toeeeee.” Beautiful!

17 A Mouth-Watering Meme Grab your buns and get your weenies. It’s 4th of July barbecue time.

18 An ‘Office’ 4th of July Meme That’s what she said.

19 A Hot 4th of July Look Meme This outfit says it all. Ain’t no freedom of expression like a matching red, white, and blue Budweiser windbreaker shorts set.

20 A Baller On A Fireworks Budget Meme Why shell out $100 for fireworks when the neighbors have a 50 pack of Roman candles that you can watch from your backyard?

21 An ‘Aren’t We Still In A Pandemic?’ Meme Remember: Keep 6 feet of distance between you and your pyrotechnical partner.

22 A Creepy Potluck Food Meme There’s always that one questionable salad at the cookout that you have to choke down with a smile, isn’t there?

23 A History Lesson Meme A guide to American history from Ron Swanson is always appropriate for the 4th of July.

24 A Captain America Meme He’s a busy man. He deserves a treat too.

25 A 4th of July Meme All Parents Can Relate Too Six a.m. never felt so early as the day after the 4h of July.

26 A Linguistic Breakup Meme Hey Britain, u can go now. Mmmkay. Thx. Bye!

27 A Big Fireworks Spender Meme When you come home with $500 worth of fireworks and say you’re doing it for the kids.

28 A Procrastinator’s 4th of July Meme Red Bubble What if Thomas Jefferson had asked for an extension on the Declaration of Independence? is a great question to ask your high school nephew ask at your 4th of July cookout.

29 A Friendly Reminder 4th of July Meme Go ahead and save your phone’s memory. No one wants to see your fuzzy fireworks video.

30 A Glam-ma Meme for Independence Day When your ride or die really, really loves the 4th of July.

Now that you’ve had a laugh, put on your best Uncle Sam suit, fire up your computer, and share these hilarious memes with friends to celebrate your American-made freedom of speech.