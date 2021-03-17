16 Free Easter Printables For Families Who Like An *Easy* Craft

Easter is one of those times that represent newness and rebirth and a whole lot of pastels. Aside from filling and decorating baskets, coloring eggs, and wild candy hunts, Easter printables are another way to enjoy a holiday activity with the kids. And all of these sheets listed here are free. While crafting can usually involve several items to create a masterpiece, with just a piece of paper, you can take your child through a maze to find the easter treasure or even color and cut out their own bunny mask. But the majority of them don’t take much — just paper, a printer, crayons, and a colorful imagination.

Like other holidays, families use this day to gather for good food and to watch the kiddos have all the Easter activities and fun. But COVID is still very real, and while state restrictions and protective guidelines have forced us to alter traditions and scale down our festivities, there’s always a way to make it memorable with the kids. And what child doesn’t like to color?

Coloring Sheets

Let your kids get lost in their imagination while they choose what colors they want to personalize these pictures and make them pop! These coloring pages offer the option for your kids to color the existing pattern or create their own.

Faith-Based Coloring Sheets

Easter is the time that many families commemorate the resurrection of Jesus. These sheets allow your kids to color messages of praise and hope around this holiday, like Rejoice, He Is Risen, and I am the resurrection and the life.

Activity & Craft Sheets

These pages are more on the crafty side and may require a bit more than crayons, but don’t let that deter you. Your kids will get to use their hands to create something that can be used for more than just sticking to the fridge for display, like masks and puppets. So pull out the popsicle sticks, glue, and string so they can take their fun to the next level.