Taking care of a new baby is hard. But taking care of a new baby and making sure you eat something good every couple of hours? It feels impossible some days. There are tons of hacks out there to support the postpartum moms in your life with grocery deliveries and boxes of granola bars stashed into nursery recliners, but another great way to support your friend or loved one who just had a baby is with a stash of freezer meals. Specifically, these freezer meals to take a new mom hit a lot of the food things she’s probably looking for right now: easy, comforting, and can be eaten with one hand when baby needs to do the witching hour bounce in the other arm.

Of course, you should definitely check in with the new mom in your life and make sure she’s up for creating room in her freezer for some extra dinners, but chances are, she’ll welcome the help and support. There are few things worse than 5:30 hitting and realizing you have zero idea what to make for dinner and/or you don’t have any ingredients. Or that moment when the baby is crying, but you’re hangry, too, and you just collapse in a fit of tears from exhaustion? Yeah, that’s when she needs a freezer meal. Whether she’s a full-on first-time mom or a mom to a new baby with other little babes to feed at home, this list of freezer meals is full of all the things you want when you’re in a big transition time of your life. There’s coziness, there’s flavor, and there’s just one dish to clean up with most of these. (And you can make that easier with foil pans.)

1 Italian Beef Sandwiches Pinch of Yum You know why this recipe for Italian beef sandwiches from Pinch of Yum is a great choice for new moms? Because it truly is a hands-off freezer meal and it’s stick-to-your-ribs comfort food. There is a wide variety of freezer meals out there, but this one is just so good and flavorful, and it’s nice to have not only a meal you didn’t have to worry about in your freezer, but a meal you’re actually excited to eat.

2 Sausage, Egg, & Cheese Breakfast Sandwiches Damn Delicious Everybody loves to think of dinners to take a new mom, but those mornings come hard and fast. Whether she’s been up most of the night or is bleary-eyed trying to mix a bottle at 6 a.m., it’s nice to have some breakfasts ready to go. These freezer sausage, egg, and cheese breakfast sandwiches from Damn Delicious are just so good. They’re super easy to pull together and all she has to do is microwave them in the morning.

3 King Ranch Chicken Casserole A Spicy Perspective There’s a reason casseroles are always a great choice when taking someone a dinner — they’re easy, they’re all-in-one, and they almost always include a ton of cheese. This recipe for king ranch chicken casserole from A Spicy Perspective is so beyond good, and it makes for beautiful leftovers. This is like the meal your mom makes you when you’ve just had your first breakup. It’s delicious, and a hug in a pan.

4 Baked Cheesy Beef Taquitos Averie Cooks These delicious little taquitos from Averie Cooks are a great freezer meal for how compact they are to store (one big freezer bag will work great), how easy they are to reheat (throw them in the oven), and that they can be eaten with one hand while mom juggles the baby with the other. Throw some dips like salsa, sour cream, chipotle ranch — whatever she likes — in with the delivery, too.

5 Miso Brothy Beans With Greens Two Red Bowls People will bring a lot of casseroles and a lot of heavy sauces and cheese, so mix up the new mom’s freezer stash with these gorgeous miso brothy beans with greens from Two Red Bowls. Aren’t they divine? These are packed with flavor and are a great protein option for the new mom who just needs a big, hearty bowl of something delicious.

6 Slow Cooker Chicken Tortilla Soup slow cooker chicken tortilla soup This recipe for slow cooker chicken tortilla soup from Budget Bytes is really great because you can either make the soup entirely and freeze it for a new mom, or you can prep all the ingredients, freeze them in a bag, and give the ingredients to her. Then she just has to dump the frozen ingredients into her slow cooker in the morning and she has a great dinner all ready. Don’t forget the toppings like lime, cilantro, tortilla strips, and sour cream.

7 Baked Ziti With Roasted Vegetables Cookie and Kate Baked ziti is always a winner and a great freezer meal, but this baked ziti with roasted vegetables recipe from Cookie and Kate is especially good. It’s loaded with roasted veggies, so it’s nice and filling and has lots of whole ingredients for the mom who just needs something hot and cheesy to eat.

8 Bolognese Sauce FoodieCrush Another great freezer staple is this homemade bolognese sauce from FoodieCrush. Freeze it in bags or a container, but don’t forget to bring along a box of pasta, too. This also makes a ton of sauce, so it’s nice for a new family to save for lunch leftovers.

9 Cheddar Rye Apple Hand Pies A Cozy Kitchen I can’t get over how amazing these little cheddar rye apple hand pies from A Cozy Kitchen look. This is the kind of treat a new mom deserves, and she can take these from the freezer and just pop them in the oven whenever she wants one. It’s the perfect afternoon bite with a cup of coffee.

10 Thai Red Curry Soup Gimme Some Oven If the new mom in your life loves flavor — especially red curry — then this recipe for thai red curry from Gimme Some Oven is a great choice for her. It freezes so well, and is very customizable, so if she’s vegetarian and you need to swap in tofu for your protein or extra veggies, it’s no problem at all with this recipe.

11 BBQ Chicken Nachos A Classic Twist Another great one-handed dish is this recipe for BBQ chicken nachos from A Classic Twist. Go ahead and make the chicken and freeze it, and then bring along the chips and other toppings so she can thaw it out and make a great big platter of these whenever she wants.

12 Lemon Pepper Tofu Jessica in the Kitchen A big bowl of crispy, flavorful tofu is a personal dream of mine, so if the new mom in your life is vegetarian or just happens to love tofu, please just make this for her. The lemon pepper tofu from Jessica in the Kitchen can be frozen, and you can either send it along with some veggies and rice, or just give her the frozen tofu to warm up and snack on as she wants it.

13 Italian Chicken Stuffed Peppers Cookie Named Desire Stuffed peppers are one of those secret freezer meals that turn out so good. Just go ahead and prep these Italian chicken stuffed peppers from Cookie Named Desire, put them in a baking pan, and cover tightly to freeze. Then just pop in the oven when you’re ready to serve. These are so great because they’re basically already in single servings, and they make for a great lunch idea, too.

14 Instant Pot Pork Shoulder Food Doodles Shredded pork is one of those great versatile fridge staples that you can make tons of stuff with, and I’m obsessed with this pork shoulder Instant Pot recipe from Food Doodles. Just go ahead and make it, pop it in a bag to freeze, and bring it along with the other food items like BBQ sauce, buns, and even some slaw so the family can make sandwiches.

15 Alfredo Ravioli Inside BruCrew Life Another incredible comfort food recipe, this alfredo ravioli from Inside BruCrew Life is packed with creamy, garlicky flavor, and is a great choice for a new mom. You can make the entire dish and freeze it, and she can just warm it up in a skillet.

16 Easy Chicken Gyros Mel's Kitchen Cafe And for a great lunch option, you can whip up the chicken for these easy chicken gyros from Mel’s Kitchen Cafe. They’re so tender and juicy and full of flavor, and you can also send in the veggies, the tzatziki sauce, and the pitas so she can make her own perfect lunch.

A new mom needs sleep, support, and a good meal in her belly. These freezer meals are a great way to show her you’re there for her, and she’ll get some nice comfort food, too.