Friday the 13th is one of those days that feels oddly special. It doesn’t happen very often, and when it does, it’s one of those events that make everybody stop and go, “Whoa. It’s Friday the 13th.” Something about it just deserves a little celebration, and these Friday the 13th dinner ideas are the perfect way to do that.

Whether you’re throwing a creepy little party or just want to enjoy a special Friday the 13th dinner with your family, this list of recipes gives you plenty of options. Some of these recipes are an ode to superstitions that abound, and some pay homage to part of Friday the 13th’s origin story. And some of these Friday the 13th recipes are just classic 1980s fare meant to bring you all the nostalgic vibes like the classic Friday the 13th movie franchise. Literally, there’s a meal in here that’s listed specifically because it has bacon a la Kevin Bacon — Friday the 13th meals are just whatever you want them to be.

But be sure to watch the spilled salt as you make these dishes and keep the black cats out of the kitchen. Friday the 13th has some spooky vibes, but things don’t have to be full of bad luck for you to have a good time and enjoy a delicious meal.

1 An Ode To Hamburger Helper Damn Delicious/Yummly Friday the 13th is a 1980s classic and so is a big plate of Hamburger Helper. Skip the box though and make this delicious creamy beef and shells recipe featured on Yummly. It’s one of my family’s favorites and we eat it often. It’s easy, it’s cozy, and it’s the perfect homey dinner for Friday the 13th.

2 The Forbidden Fruit Everyday Fresh/Yummly Friday the 13th has been a superstitious day for some time, and a lot of people think the origin of it might be linked to Eve eating the forbidden fruit in the Garden of Eden on a Friday. Take some of that energy and put it into an apple crumble as a sweet nod to the original not-so-lucky Friday. This apple crumble recipe looks so easy to pull together, and is the perfect treat after school.

3 For A Friday The 13th Dinner Party Half-Baked Harvest A social dinner club in the 1880s was big on Friday the 13th dinners and one of the dishes? Lobster salad shaped into coffins. I mean, very fun, but if you want a less macabre take, you can try this brown butter lobster pasta from Half-Baked Harvest. Packed with flavor, you can pretend like you’re throwing your own Friday the 13th dinner party.

4 A Dish From The Last Supper (Supposedly) Kitchen Treaty/Yummly There is some speculation that Friday the 13th’s spooky origin story stems off of Jesus and The Last Supper. While The Last Supper took place on a Thursday, the crucifixion of Jesus was on a Friday, and there were 13 people at the table for the meal — Jesus and his 12 disciples. You can pay homage to that spooky connection with this hearty bean stew featured on Yummly, as some archaeologists believe that bean stew was one of the meals served during The Last Supper.

5 A Recipe With (Kevin) Bacon Salt and Lavender/Yummly Friday the 13th was Kevin Bacon’s first notable role, and he has quite a gruesome death scene in it. If you really want to go for it on Friday the 13th, make this creamy bacon chicken recipe and just call it creamy (Kevin) bacon chicken. Serve it up with some veggies or pasta for a yummy on-theme and kid-friendly meal.

6 Another ‘80s Classic Spend With Pennies/Yummly Look, it’s not an ‘80s movie night without a tuna casserole. Whip up this insanely comforting tuna casserole while you watch Friday the 13th, and just be grateful that Pam Voorhees isn’t your cook in the house.

7 A Meal Fit For Camp Crystal Lake The Kitchen Magpie/Yummly Want some summer camp vibes on your Friday the 13th dinner? Try this campfire chili cheese fries tin foil dinner featured on Yummly. It’s ooey gooey cheesy perfection, and tastes like something the counselors could make right there on a campfire while they flirt with each other instead of supervising the children. It’s so good, and something about a big foil packet of cheesy chili fries for dinner feels as strange as Friday the 13th.

8 The Ultimate Camp Crystal Lake Dessert Cook, Craft, Love/Yummly And then finish off those summer camp vibes with this super easy stovetop smores dip. It’s literal perfection and is so easy to whip up. You can make it and eat it while you watch some Friday the 13th movies, or while you just avoid all the black cats walking under ladders.

9 A Nostalgic Dinner Cookies and Cups/Yummly I always forget how much I love french bread pizza until I make it again. This nostalgic french bread pizza recipe is a great one for Friday the 13th. There are some definite ‘80s vibes there like the movie, but there are also some fun superstitions about the way you cut bread that can give you those spooky Friday the 13th vibes.

10 Spilled Salt Snacks Fake Ginger/Yummly Spilling salt is one of those superstitions I truly can’t let go — it’s why I’m forever throwing salt over my shoulder. Pay homage to that superstition with this recipe for salt and vinegar popcorn. Such a fun flavor to try on popcorn, and you’ll definitely get a chance to toss some salt over your shoulder with this recipe.

11 The Perfect Camp Crystal Lake Drink Eat Well 101/Yummly I know, there’s a lot of ideas here related to the Friday the 13th movies, but come on. Who can resist this drink? Make this ice crystal pear cocktail as an ode to Camp Crystal Lake and that water that held a whole lot of secrets. It’s super refreshing and bright, and you can easily make a big batch for a bunch of friends to enjoy.

12 One-Pot ‘80s Nostalgia Budget Bytes It just doesn’t get cozier than this cheesy chicken and rice casserole from Budget Bytes. Keep all the spooky superstitions away with this stick-to-your-ribs meal that will give you all the happy vibes and none of the bad luck.

13 Black Eyed Peas For Good Luck The Southern Vegan/Yummly Traditionally eaten on New Year’s Eve or New Year’s Day, black eyed peas are known to bring good luck. Since Friday the 13th is full of bad luck, why not make a big pot of these black eyed peas featured on Yummly and offset all of those not-so-great vibes.

Friday the 13th is a strange kind of “holiday,” but being on theme for the spooky day is so fun. These Friday the 13th dinner ideas will hopefully ward off all the bad luck and let you play into some of the weird, superstitious vibes.