For our family, Thanksgiving is our favorite holiday because we spend the week leading up to it and the day of reflecting on all we are grateful for, and how lucky we are, as well as spreading the love to those in need. The meal is the icing on the cake. But what can make Thanksgiving not so wonderful is awkward family dinners. There’s your mean uncle Bob who gets drunk, political and rude. Your cousins are still feuding from last year. Your aunt Lois always has something negative to say and she complains about the food you’ve probably been working on for over for a week. This is why we love Friendsgiving, and these Friendsgiving quotes that celebrate it.

On Friendsgiving, you get all the positive aspects of sharing a meal with people you chose to invite and get along with, and reflecting on all you’re thankful for — including each other. If you’re looking for quotes for social media photos capturing this fun event, or if you’re looking for something to write in your Friendsgiving invitation, I’ve got you covered with these Friendsgiving quotes.

Funny Friendsgiving quotes

RichLegg/E+/Getty Images

“To have a few amazing friends on this side of eternity, this sometimes grotesque amusement park, is the greatest joy.” — Ann Lamott

“It is one of the blessings of old friends that you can afford to be stupid with them.” ― Ralph Waldo Emerson

“You can always tell a real friend: when you’ve made a fool of yourself he doesn’t feel you’ve done a permanent job.” ― Laurence J. Peter

“There is nothing better than a friend, unless it is a friend with chocolate.” — Linda Grayson

Quotes for a photo of friends around the Friendsgiving spread

“The turkey. The sweet potatoes. The stuffing. The pumpkin pie. Is there anything else we all can agree so vehemently about? I don’t think so.” — Nora Ephron

“Thanksgiving is the meal we aspire for other meals to resemble.” — Jonathan Safran Foer

“I can’t cook a Thanksgiving dinner. All I can make is cold cereal and maybe toast.” — A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving

"Food is my favorite, if I share it with you then you are damn special." — Unknown

Quotes for the Friendsgiving toast

TommL/E+/Getty Images

“The language of friendship is not words but meanings.” — Henry David Thoreau

“I am happy because I’m grateful. I choose to be grateful. That gratitude allows me to be happy.” — Will Arnett

“Wear gratitude like a cloak, and it will feed every corner of your life.” — Rumi

“Be thankful for everything that happens in your life; it’s all an experience.” — Roy T. Bennett

“Friendship is unnecessary, like philosophy, like art…. It has no survival value; rather it is one of those things which gives value to survival.” ― C.S. Lewis

“I think if I’ve learned anything about friendship, it’s to hang in, stay connected, fight for them, and let them fight for you. Don’t walk away, don’t be distracted, don’t be too busy or tired, don’t take them for granted. Friends are part of the glue that holds life and faith together. Powerful stuff.” ― Jon Katz

Sentimental Friendsgiving quotes

“Friends are relatives you make for yourself.” ― Eustache Deschamps

“There is nothing I would not do for those who are really my friends. I have no notion of loving people by halves, it is not my nature.” — Jane Austen

“What is a friend? A single soul dwelling in two bodies.” — Aristotle

“We come from homes far from perfect, so you end up almost parent and siblings to your friends—your own chosen family. There's nothing like a really loyal, dependable good friend. Nothing.”— Jennifer Aniston

“Friendship is born at the moment when one man says to another, ‘What! You too? I thought that no one but myself.” – C.S. Lewis

“For me, every hour is grace. And I feel gratitude in my heart each time I can meet someone and look at his or her smile.” — Elie Wiesel

Hopefully one of these quotes warms your heart as much as your friends do. Now set the table and gather around and tell all of your friends how much you love them and how thankful you are for their friendship.