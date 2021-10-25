If you’re ready to ghost up the house and make it boo-tiful, then you need these Halloween ghost decorations to fully deck out your yard and living spaces. Kids love throwing a sheet over their heads and wisping through the halls pretending to be haunting. So they’ll be over the moon to try out these products and DIY ghost crafts this October, and many of the supplies needed for the creation process are items you already have on hand.

When I think of ghosts I see the friendly face of Casper, but ghosts are said to be lost souls who haunt houses or lives because they left this earth with unfinished business. While your kids may not be ready for the menacing version of these spirits, there are plenty of friendly and decently spooky portrayals that add more fun to the holiday for them instead of fear and sparking nightmares.

But if you aren’t crafty or don’t have the extra time, there’s plenty of diverse styles of ghosts you can purchase from Party City, Amazon, and more. And the kids can still be included. They get to choose from light-up ghosts, hanging ghosts, and even ghost tassels. And feel free to tweak these DIYs however you want to make them your own.

Whether it’s handmade or store bought, you’ll be ready to let the haunting commence!

1 Hanging Ghosts 3 Pack Hanging Ghosts Halloween Decorations Amazon $18.99 see on amazon This three-pack hanging ghosts from Amazon would be a cool addition to your Halloween festivities. Each ghost comes with a string attached at the top, making it easy to put up. And because of the durable material, it’s suitable for hanging outdoors. The three different faces — scared, laughing, and a stitched smile — give some variety of personality, not just for your family, but your passing neighbors and the trick-or-treaters, too. The best part is the bendable arms. Your kids will enjoy staging them in different poses. The ghosts can look like they are pointing, flying, or whatever the kids’ imaginations come up with.

2 Ghost Pillow Decor Ghost Shaped Pillow Grandin Road $39.50 see on Grandin Road A ghost-shaped pillow is an adorable piece of Halloween decor. This one is trimmed with pompoms and has a “boo” ghost face, but it’s the cutest thing! It’s a hot item by Gardin Road, especially because the fabric (55% linen and 45% cotton) is easy to clean — a necessity for parents. A review says the pillow is “a perfect addition to my non-scary Halloween decorating theme.” And many customers say it’s bigger than they expected. If you like it, grab it, because this pillow is an exclusive Gardin Road product. Although it’s a ghost, it will be a happy piece to add to your couch.

3 Ghost Yard Stakes LED Ghost Yard Stakes Oriental Trading $20.99 see on oriental trading There’s something about these LED Ghost Yard Stakes from Oriental Trading that makes them look like a choir. I seriously don’t think they’ll be scaring anyone, but they definitely boost the spirit of All Hallow’s Eve. And they’re fun to look at, too. It’s a three-piece outdoor set that lights up when the sun goes down, but you can also make the lights twinkle to add a little spook to the trio. A review of this product says, “I love these little ghosts! I have them at the end of my driveway, the best part is the timer function so I don't have to run out every evening to turn them on and off! I am very happy with them!”

4 Wind Ghosts If you have some tin cans, white paint, markers, hot glue, string or twine, and white ribbons, you have all you need to make some wind sock ghosts. The best part for the kids is when they get to watch their creations float in the wind, and here’s how: - Paint the cans white - Cut your ribbons and glue or tape them from the bottom of the can - Draw the ghost faces with the markers on the front of the can - Hang your ghost craft

5 Fringed Ghost Ghost Fringe Decoration Party City $3 see on party city The happiest ghost on the block should go to this ghost fringe decoration. It’s made of foil and polyester and is 8x16 inches. The kids will probably want to run their fingers through the fringes because… hello? Who wouldn’t? I call this the happy ghost because it has the biggest smile and sappy oval-shaped eyes that make you feel all mushy. It has two cute little hands and is holding a black bat in one of them. And these are only $3! So if you want to fill your house up with the happiest ghosts ever, go get a few.

6 Ghost Tassels Ghost Tassel Garland Party City $10 see on party city If you’re not in the mood to make anything and want a painless project, this ghost tassel garland is screaming pick me! The Party City product comes with 10 tasseled ghosts hanging from it and each face has the same ghostly expression. The garland is 3/4 of a foot long and the tassels are 5 inches. Everyone isn’t into fully decorated front yards and transforming their home into a haunted house. If your Halloween mood is more low-key, this garland fits your vibe perfectly. It’s a sweet piece to add to an entryway or to have hanging on your kid's walls. Go a little crazy, get two!

7 Tissue Paper Ghost Shutterstock Time to have some fun with tissue paper! All you need are cotton balls, white tissue paper, small rubber bands, and a permanent marker. Here’s how you make them: - Place the cotton balls in the center of the tissue paper - Gather the paper around the balls to shape the head - Tie the rubber band at the neck - Color circles and an oval to create the face The kids can make as many as they want and put their little ghosts in different areas around the house!

8 Plastic Bag Ghosts The trick to this decoration is to do less! You need three things: a Sharpie, scissors, and large white Glad trash bags with handles. Before unrolling your bag, draw your large oval eyes and ghost mouth with the Sharpie. Next, you’ll pull the bag out and cut jagged fringes at the bottom. You may want to cut them shorter but you can determine the length based on where you want to hang your ghosts which is the next and last step. Hang them from a tree, your porch, or wherever the perfect spot is for them on your front lawn and enjoy!

9 Stacked Ghost Boxes Shutterstock Some of these ideas are so cool and simple that you’ll wonder why you haven’t thought of them before, and this is one of them. Stop throwing away your Amazon cardboard boxes ASAP because they’ll come in handy for this DIY project. You’ll need boxes of multiple sizes and a marker. Use the marker to draw your ghosts’ faces and make them happy, sad, or spooky. Your choice! Next, pick a corner of the house or a covered area outside to put your haunting guests on display. This project will be your favorite kind because it requires so little effort. Your family gets to welcome three new ghost friends, and you should definitely let the kiddos pick out names for them.

10 Gallon Ghosts This DIY is as homemade as apple pie and I love it! Start saving up your milk and sweet tea gallon jugs to make these really cool ghosts. You only need three items: gallon jugs, permanent marker, Exacto knife, and LED string lights. - Clean your jugs and peel off the labels - Draw on all your funny and spooky ghost faces - Cut a square in the back of the jug - Put LED string lights inside These will look sweet illuminating your yard, especially on Halloween night.

11 JOYIN Halloween Outdoor Ghost LED Lanterns JOYIN 3 Packs Halloween Outdoor Ghosts LED Light Up Lantern Party Decor Amazon $20.95 see on amazon I’ve never seen ghosts with this much attitude or sass, but here you go! These outdoor ghost lanterns from Amazon outdo the typical white ghosts. Each one has a different expression and their own style colored witches hat, and socks with shoes, and they light up, too. All the bright colors pull you in, and the personality keeps your attention. The kids will have so much fun looking at these. One excited customer reviewed this product: “The ghosts are so cute. Very well made and fun to set up. Can’t wait for Halloween so I can show them off.”

12 Mason Jar Ghosts Luminary There are many places in your home that you can decorate with these mason jar ghost luminaries, including your porch. And this easy ghost craft is durable enough to last a few years. Supplies include mason jars, acrylic white and black paint, foam brush, fine tip paintbrush, and tealights. - Paint your jars with the foam brush and let them dry. This can be a thin layer so the light can shine through. - Use the black paint to make the ghost face of your choice. - Put your tealight inside Enjoy your illuminated ghost jar!

13 Ghost Bunting Printable DIY Ghost Bunting Halloween-Bunting print ghost bunting Here’s a craft made from a free printable called ghost bunting. The sheet has four hand-sized ghosts on it that your kids can cut out. This craft is a winner when it comes to simplicity because other than printing and cutting, there isn’t much else to do. Just attach the ghosts to a string with tape or hot glue and put them over a doorway, mirror or the area of your choice. For a little extra flare, you can add some led string lights near your ghosts.