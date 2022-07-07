You already know that women are strong, capable of incredible things, and smart in so many different ways. While the world has come a long way in terms of how women are treated, there is still so much work to be done. Instilling a sense of girl power in your daughters, family members, and the other women around you is part of that. Having a favorite collection of girl power quotes to turn to when you — or one of the many women in your life — need a little boost is always a good idea. You can read them yourself when you’re looking to feel inspired, share them with your daughter, or just put them on your social media pages for others to see.

There are so many quotes about feminism out there that will make you feel the urge to go out and do something — disrupt society, turn gender norms upside down, show off how proud you are to identify as a woman. So many brilliant, smart, strong women have had smart, funny, and interesting things to say about girl power for years, and it is essential to keep sharing these words so others can enjoy them. Below, we’ve put together a collection of girl power quotes that will leave you feeling stronger than ever before. Just don’t keep these to yourself.

Inspiring girl power quotes

When you need some major empowerment in your life, look no further than these quotes from everyone from Bette Davis to Dolly Parton — inspiration to love and to share:

“This has always been a motto of mine: Attempt the impossible in order to improve your work.” — Bette Davis

“The question isn’t who’s going to let me; it’s who is going to stop me.” — Ayn Rand

"Freeing yourself was one thing, claiming ownership of that freed self was another." — Toni Morrison

“She overcame everything that was meant to destroy her.” — Sylvester McNutt III

“No one can make you feel inferior without your consent.” — Eleanor Roosevelt

“If you are always trying to be normal, you’ll never know how amazing you can be.” — Maya Angelou

“And though she be but little, she is fierce.” — William Shakespeare

“I never dreamed about success. I worked for it.” — Estée Lauder

“I’m not afraid of storms, for I’m learning to sail my ship.” — Louisa May Alcott

"Above all, be the heroine of your life. Not the victim." — Nora Ephron

“I always did something I was a little not ready to do. I think that’s how you grow.” — Marissa Mayer

“You don’t have to play masculine to be a strong woman.” — Mary Elizabeth Winstead

“A strong woman is a woman determined to do something others are determined not be done.” — Marge Piercy

“My mother told me to be a lady. And for her, that meant be your own person, be independent.” — Ruth Bader Ginsburg

“Women are always saying, ‘We can do anything that men can do.’ But men should be saying, ‘We can do anything that women can do.'” — Gloria Steinem

“A woman is the full circle. Within her is the power to create, nurture and transform.” — Diane Mariechild

“The beauty of being a feminist is that you get to be whatever you want. And that’s the point.” — Shonda Rhimes

“They'll tell you you're too loud, that you need to wait your turn and ask the right people for permission. Do it anyway.” — Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez

“I'm not going to limit myself just because people won't accept the fact that I can do something else.” — Dolly Parton

“There will be people who say to you, ‘You are out of your lane.’ They are burdened by only having the capacity to see what has always been instead of what can be. But don’t you let that burden you.” — Kamala Harris

“Women hold all the power. They should use it like a whip, not offer it up like a sacrifice.” — Tarryn Fisher

“Some women fear the fire. Others simply become it.” — R.H. Sin

Adam Hester/The Image Bank/Getty Images

Funny quotes about girl power

Sure, the serious and inspiring quotes are important for when you need to steel yourself for something. But, sometimes, you want your feminist inspiration to be a little more fun. After all, humor can reveal less obvious — but no less powerful — truths.

“If you want something said, ask a man; if you want something done, ask a woman.” — Margaret Thatcher

"I'm tough, ambitious, and I know exactly what I want. If that makes me a b*tch, OK." — Madonna

“No amount of witch burnings, stiletto heels, and lack of basic human rights can stop the blossoming forth of the boldest, bravest wave of women and girl power ever, here at the dawn of the new millennium.” — Becca Anderson

“Women are like teabags. We don’t know our true strength until we are in hot water.” — Eleanor Roosevelt

“Whatever women do they must do twice as well as men to be thought half as good. Luckily, this is not difficult.” — Charlotte Whitton

“I love to see a young girl go out and grab the world by the lapels. Life's a b*tch. You've got to go out and kick *ss.” — Maya Angelou

"Of course I am not worried about intimidating men. The type of man who will be intimidated by me is exactly the type of man I have no interest in." — Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie

“A woman without a man is like a fish without a bicycle.” — Gloria Steinem

“It is amazing what a woman can do if only she ignores what men tell her she can't.” — Carol K. Carr

Girl power quotes about strong women supporting each other

Girl power is about supporting the other women in your life: Your family members, friends, and anyone else around you who needs the love. These inspiring quotes about being a woman stress the importance of being there for each other and always believing in yourself.

“We call upon our sisters around the world to be brave — to embrace the strength within themselves and realize their full potential.” — Malala Yousafzai

"It's important to teach our female youth that it's OK to say, 'Yes, I am good at this,' and you don't hold back.” — Simone Biles

“Women that believe in each other can survive anything. Women who believe in each other create armies that will win kingdoms and wars.” — Nikita Gill

"Feminism isn't about making women stronger. Women are already strong, it's about changing the way the world perceives that strength." — G.D. Anderson

“I raise up my voice — not so that I can shout, but so that those without a voice can be heard.… We cannot all succeed when half of us are held back.” — Malala Yousafzai

“I can promise you that women working together — linked, informed and educated — can bring peace and prosperity to this forsaken planet.” — Isabelle Allende

"Black women have had to develop a larger vision of our society than perhaps any other group. They have had to understand white men, white women, and black men. And they have had to understand themselves. When black women win victories, it is a boost for virtually every segment of society." — Angela Davis

“Girls should be strong together. Strong like steel, merry like the tinkling of chimes dancing in the wind.” — Kristin Halbrook

“You show people what you’re willing to fight for when you fight your friends.” — Hillary Clinton

These motivational girl power quotes are more than enough to make you feel like taking action. Share them on your social media pages, or simply write some out during your daily journaling to give yourself a boost of inspiration. Reading through them once in a while can leave you feeling powerful, and there’s no better feeling than that.