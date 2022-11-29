13 Organizations Doing Incredible Work For Moms, Babies, & Families

You scored some sweet deals on Black Friday and Cyber Monday, but have you heard of Giving Tuesday? It’s the perfect time to donate to causes close to your heart, organizations pushing for change, or researchers innovating to save lives. Here, Romper’s editors and writers nominated an organization they’ll support this year, and hope you’ll consider them too.

What is Giving Tuesday and when is it?

Giving Tuesday began in 2012, and happens each year after Thanksgiving, Black Friday, and Cyber Monday have passed. That means Giving Tuesday 2022 falls on Tuesday, Nov. 29. The holiday encourages people to donate to non-profit organizations during a season that encourages a lot of spending anyway. Those generous donations are more important than ever heading into the holidays, when many could use extra support and care from their communities.

If you’re not in a position to donate funds this year, there are plenty of other ways to get involved on Giving Tuesday. The Giving Tuesday organization encourages citizens to give blood, share essentials (like toiletries) with unhoused people, post about your favorite nonprofit or cause on social media, or donate your time and skills to an organization you want to support.

If you are looking for an organization to donate to this Giving Tuesday, here are Romper’s nominees.

1 Team TLC NYC “This year I'm giving to a number of organizations, including the National Network of Abortion Funds and the ACLU. I also discovered and will support the work of Team TLC NYC, an all-volunteer organization that provides basic needs and support to asylum seekers and migrants arriving in New York City,” said Elizabeth Angell, editor-in-chief at Romper. “They greet families at bus and train stations with toiletries and toys, and help them find shelter and transportation to their next destination. They're such a bright spot in a bleak time.”

3 Transanta “After a year of political f*ckery, I am feeling very tender and protective of trans kids and young adults. Transanta is a mutual aid campaign that connects anonymous gift-givers with trans teens and young adults who are unhoused, in foster care, or lacking the kind of support they need to thrive,” said Meaghan O'Connell, features editor. “I love the idea of reminding a kid who might be feeling isolated and unsupported by their family that there is a whole world out there, full of people who want the best for them.”

4 Funding Love “I nominate Funding Love because of their deep commitment to helping adoptive families, birth moms, and adoptees find joy and bond by sending them on all-inclusive trips to Disney World,” said Samantha Darby, senior lifestyle editor at Romper. “So much of my childhood joy and core family memories are tied up in trips, and knowing that families are given this chance to create those same memories without worrying about anything but having fun is so wonderful.”

5 United Cerebral Palsy United Cerebral Palsy “There is no cure for cerebral palsy, a lifelong condition that affects people (like my son) from birth,” said Anne Vorrasi, senior lifestyle editor at Romper. “United Cerebral Palsy is a nonprofit organization that helps the CP community by working with organizations to make the world more accessible for those with disabilities, raising money for CP research, and more.”

6 No Kid Hungry “It's a sad reality, especially during the holidays, that millions of kids in America live in hunger every day, and No Kid Hungry is doing a lot to solve this problem,” said Romper’s senior news and entertainment editor Kaitlin Kimont. “I really appreciate how they invest in school meals programs, including during the summer months and after-school hours, and work directly with communities to make sure kids are fed every day.”

7 International Rescue Committee Rescue Gifts “For me (and I think many others) becoming a mom turned on a new sense of connection with all women, anywhere, ever,” said staff writer Miranda Rake. “In the early days, with my empathy-o-meter so newly raw and heightened, I'd sit there nursing my newborn and feel overwhelmed thinking of new mothers who didn't have what they needed to care for themselves or their new babies. My son was born a few weeks before Christmas, so that year, every one on my list got donations in their name to charities that supported new moms. The International Rescue Committee has newborn kits that have become one of my go-to welcome gifts for families with a new baby. And, for holiday giving, Save the Children's gift options are a no-brainer. They feel concrete, which is nice for giving a donation instead of a physical gift — think mosquito nets for families, high-nutrient peanut paste, and baby blankets. You can't go wrong with a gift to either of these wonderful charities that are doing so much good for so many families — and especially infants and children — in need.”

8 The National Diaper Bank Network "The National Diaper Bank Network reports that 1 in 3 families struggle to afford enough diapers to keep their baby clean and dry,” said Jamie Kenney, staff writer. “Not only can this cause discomfort or even health issues for baby, but not having sufficient diapers can literally mean lost work and wages for families that need to send their baby to daycare with enough diapers for the day, so it's a real trickle-down effect. It’s important to note that families can’t use WIC or SNAP to buy diapers.”

9 National Birth Equity Collaborative “According to The American College of Obstetrics and Gynecology, Indigenous and Black women are two to three times more likely to die of pregnancy and birth-related causes than white women. That inequity is unacceptable, and no one should be afraid to give birth because of their race,” said staff writer Katie McPherson. “The National Birth Equity Collaborative conducts research to uncover how racism affects medical care, and works directly with hospitals to address implicit bias at their organization. Their approach feels like they’re going straight to the root of the problem, while also uncovering data that could lead to broader solutions in the future.”

10 Custom Collaborative Tabitha St. Bernard-Jacobs, Romper’s Raising Anti-Racist Kids columnist, nominated Custom Collaborative. This nonprofit strives to help no- and low-income women, including immigrants, reach socioeconomic stability by training them in sustainable and inclusive fashion production.

Whether you donate money, time, or skills, all generosity is welcome on Giving Tuesday.