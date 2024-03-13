Thanksgiving has pies. Christmas has cookies. But what is a sweets-loving baker to make for St. Patrick’s Day? Whether you’re making something special for a party, to share with friends, or as a way to celebrate with your kids, these green St. Patrick’s Day treats would all be perfect desserts to serve your favorite leprechauns. There are plenty of mint options in here, but don’t worry if it’s not your favorite “green” flavor — that’s where key lime, pistachio, and matcha come in.
When you’re looking up recipes for green St. Patrick’s Day desserts, you’ll notice a lot of them are inspired by the McDonald’s Shamrock Shake, which means they’re going to be vanilla and mint. But again, not everyone is a huge fan of mint in their sweets. Now that matcha is popular and easier to find in stores, definitely don’t dismiss it when picking out a recipe to try. It’s so good in pies, ice cream, cookies, cheesecake... anything, really.
So, with that in mind, here are 14 recipes for green St. Patrick’s Day treats you’ll love, from pistachio pudding Linzer cookies with shamrock cutouts to the easiest copycat Shamrock Shake you can make and enjoy at home (you can even spike it, if you want).
So, what’ll it be? Any of these green St. Patrick’s Day treats looks like it would really hit the spot.