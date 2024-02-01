Depending on your children’s ages, showing them the cinematic masterpiece that is 1993’s Groundhog Day starring Bill Murray and Andie Macdowell may not be the best way to talk about the holiday. But Groundhog Day facts? Any kid can appreciate those, especially when they’re learning that we once attributed weather patterns to a tiny little rodent getting spooked by his own shadow.

Groundhog Day is always Feb. 2, which means just as January ends and you start to see the light at the end of the long winter (like literal light thanks to later sunsets), some little groundhog comes around and determines your future. But how on earth did this become a thing? Who said “You know who would make a good meteorologist? This groundhog I found.” And who were the people that backed him up enough to put on top hats and make this a whole event?

Whether your kids have any idea what happens on Groundhog Day yet or not, there are plenty of facts to share with them about this weird little American (and Canadian!) holiday that gets you zero time off work, but can help you make plenty of jokes. (And gives you the chance to watch a fun themed movie.) There may not be Groundhog Day recipes, but Groundhog Day facts? That’s a fun way to celebrate, too.

Groundhog Day facts about the origin of Groundhog Day Like so many fun holidays and celebrations, Groundhog Day actually has a connection to a religious holiday known as Candlemas, as well as German immigrants known as Pennsylvania Dutch. The idea for Groundhog Day comes from an old German tradition known as “Badger Day” on the Catholic holiday Candlemas, which claims that clear weather on Candlemas means a long winter is still ahead.

The first Groundhog Day in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania at Gobbler’s Knob was held on Feb. 2, 1877.

German immigrants created the Punxsutawney Groundhog Club in 1899.

In the 1960s, the “Inner Circle” was formed, which is a group of men wearing top hats and tails who the groundhog, Punxsutawney Phil, communicates his weather prediction.

There is a huge Groundhog Day festival that draws nearly 20,000 people to Gobbler’s Knob in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania every year.

There are other groundhogs in different cities, including Potomac Phil in Washington, D.C. (who is a taxidermied groundhog) and New Jersey’s Milltown Mel (who died in 2022).

Groundhog Day facts about Punxsutawney Phil Anadolu/Anadolu/Getty Images While other cities have Groundhog Day celebrations, Punxsutawney Phil is the most famous groundhog and the one most news reports base their Groundhog Day predictions on. Punxsutawney Phil was named in 1961, and the rumor is that he was named after Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburg.

Punxsutawney Phil lives in a burrow that is climate controlled and light regulated and is connected to the Punxsutawney Memorial Library and the town park. You can visit him anytime!

The Punxsutawney Groundhog Club claims Punxsutawney Phil will live forever — there is no replacing him and he’s the same groundhog since 1877 — because every summer he drinks a sip of the magic “elixir of life” and it gives him another seven years.

If Punxsutawney Phil sees his shadow, there will be six more weeks of winter weather. If he doesn’t, early spring weather will come.

Punxsutawney Phil communicates his prediction with the Inner Circle by speaking “Groundhogese” which the President of the Groundhog Club than translates.

Punxsutawney Phil is an early bird! He comes out of his burrow at daybreak, so often around 7:30 in the morning, but crowds will start gathering as early as 3 a.m. for celebrations, with many looking for Phil starting at around 6 a.m.

Groundhog Day facts about the actual winter vs. spring weather Don’t throw out your winter coat just because Phil says there’s going to be an early spring. Over the past 10 years, Punxsutawney Phil’s predictions have been right about 40% of the time, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

There is no science to Punxsutawney Phil’s predictions and the Inner Circle often determines the outcome of the celebration beforehand.

Because the entire country has such different regions and climates, it’s very hard for Punxsutawney Phil to predict the weather correctly for everyone.

Punxsutawney Phil has predicted six more weeks of winter weather more than he has predicted an early spring.

Groundhog Day may sound silly, but the traditions and little facts of the day really make it a fun one to share with your kids. You can stream Punxsutawney Phil coming out of his burrow on Feb. 2 and share these facts with your family.