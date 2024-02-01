Depending on your children’s ages, showing them the cinematic masterpiece that is 1993’s Groundhog Day starring Bill Murray and Andie Macdowell may not be the best way to talk about the holiday. But Groundhog Day facts? Any kid can appreciate those, especially when they’re learning that we once attributed weather patterns to a tiny little rodent getting spooked by his own shadow.
Groundhog Day is always Feb. 2, which means just as January ends and you start to see the light at the end of the long winter (like literal light thanks to later sunsets), some little groundhog comes around and determines your future. But how on earth did this become a thing? Who said “You know who would make a good meteorologist? This groundhog I found.” And who were the people that backed him up enough to put on top hats and make this a whole event?
Whether your kids have any idea what happens on Groundhog Day yet or not, there are plenty of facts to share with them about this weird little American (and Canadian!) holiday that gets you zero time off work, but can help you make plenty of jokes. (And gives you the chance to watch a fun themed movie.) There may not be Groundhog Day recipes, but Groundhog Day facts? That’s a fun way to celebrate, too.