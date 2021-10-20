When it’s time for the Halloween party, we dress up and lay out the spread of food and adult drinks, being sure to display the Capri Suns for the kids. But this Halloween, when you’re prepping your ideas for your party or family activities, you’ve got to add some DIY Halloween drink ideas for kids. They are simple and will bring some bonus fun to your celebration because they too can get involved with creating their favorite spookalicious beverage!

This holiday is full of trying to bring every spooky idea to life and enjoying the screams along the way. So although some of these punch concoctions are cute and fun, others are downright gory and filled with creepy crawlers. They are a mixed bag of bloody, bewitching, enchanting, ghostly, and mysterious! Which means you have options. Creating these masterpieces may get a bit mucky with your little ones, but resist the urge to monitor the mess. Put down a towel or plastic table cloth and give the kiddos freedom to get sticky — it adds to the occasion.

After trying these brews, you may be inspired to create a mystical or monstrous brew of your own! Just go with it.

1 Goosebumps Punch This is a simple sugary drink that your children will love! If they’ve ever seen the Goosebumps movie or read the books, they will have an extra interest in sipping on this green brew. It’s not just a drink, it’s crawling with yummy gummy worms and full of thick foam. How easy is it? Just mix ginger ale or lemon-lime soda with green food coloring in a large bowl. Next you add in rainbow or lime sherbet and top it off with gummy worms of whatever color your kids choose. Enjoy the look of your themed punch!

2 Bloodshot Halloween Punch MAIKA 777/Moment/Getty Images If your kids like Hawaiian punch, then they’ll love this treat! And it’s easy peasy. In a punch bowl, add in a bottle of Hawaiian punch and cranberry juice and one can of apple juice and cranberry juice. Pour in fake eyeballs for the extra creepy look and record your kids screaming for the great reveal.

3 Halloween Blood Bags Halloween Blood Bags Amazon $12.99 see on amazon There is so much authenticity in the details of these blood bags. They can be hung by the pre-printed hole at the top of the bags, they’re reusable, and are designed to be leak-proof. These bags are made of food-grade material (PVC), and are non-toxic and odorless, making them safe for your little goblins to drink from. Each one holds up to 8.45 ounces and with five different bag designs, your kids get to choose between drinking alien blood, poison, zombie brain juice, or two worded bags that resemble the kind used in hospitals. A pretty cool feature of this product is that when drinks are done they can double as party decor. Showing that a blood-sucker has been rampant in the party crowd.

4 Spider Web Drink It’s time to add some spiders into the DIY fun with this spider web drink. For this green masterpiece, you’ll need 1 1/2 cups of white candy melts, wax paper, 2 cups of bright green Powerade, 1 1/2 cups of Sprite, a frosting bag, and plastic spiders. This makes enough for four people, and here’s how you do it: Melt candy in your frosting bag, cut the tip of the bag and make webs with the candy. Next, put the spider on part of the web before it cools. Mix your drink products, pour the mix into glasses, and add your cooled web to the top. This is a fun project to let the kids have a hand in as well.

5 Zombie Bash Punch Shutterstock Zombies are gory and bloody and don’t always have their body parts intact. This Zombie Bash Punch is so close to that truth that it’s scary. But that’s the point right? You’ll need Hawaiian Fruit Punch, apple juice, cranberry juice, and ginger ale. Other ingredients include ice, red glitter gel, eyeball decorations and clear glasses. After mixing your juices into a bowl, pour the gel over the outside of the cup and rim to resemble blood. The last part is adding ice for a chill and eyeballs for the creepiest effect possible!

6 Green Witches Brew CatLane/E+/Getty Images The creepier your punch presentation is, the cooler you are in your kids’ eyes! To make this bubbling Green Witches Brew, you need 1 quart of lime sherbet, a 2-liter bottle of ginger ale, 46-oz can of unsweetened pineapple juice, 1/4 cup of lime juice, and spooky eyes. Add all of your liquid contents to the bowl and then add the sherbet and spooky eyes. If you want a special smoky effect for this batch, top it off with some dry ice.

7 Jack-O-Lantern Float Jack-O-Lanterns are a fun decoration to this holiday. And they are so diverse because you can create any emotion from spooky to goofy with their facial expressions. These Jack-O-Lantern floats are a cool way of spicing up your celebration this Halloween. You’ll need orange soda, vanilla ice cream, and clear plastic cups to decorate with a marker or cutouts. The amount you use of each ingredient would depend on how many people are in your family. Fill the cup about 1/4 of the way with soda, then add one to two scoops of vanilla ice cream. Pour more Fanta until it’s filled and you see it foam. Sip away!

8 Melting Monster Halloween Punch Shutterstock Monsters aren’t always scary, some are cute and inviting. And that’s what this cup of goodness feels like. Melting Monster Halloween punch adds a functioning dynamic to the kids’ edible experience. Here’s what you need: lemonade, lemon-lime soda, lime sherbet, candy eyeballs, and clear drinking cups. Let your kids in on the action by making their own cups!

9 Ghost Milkshakes Shutterstock Ghost milkshakes are a creamy dessert drink that would be fun to add to your party table this Halloween. And with just four ingredients, it’s not that hard to put together. You’ll need glasses, straws, milk, whipped cream, chocolate chips, and vanilla ice cream. Start by melting the chocolate and using a spoon to create ghost faces with it on the glasses. While those are cooling, blend milk and ice cream together, then pour it into your cooled glasses and add whipped cream to the top! Voila! Have fun making ghost faces at each other while you sip.

10 Bat Blood Smoothies Shutterstock The Bat Blood smoothie is a healthy one that everyone can enjoy! But the fun part of this drink isn’t the liquid itself, but the batty look you give it from decorating the cups. Ingredients include 3 ounces of cooked beetroot, 1 cup of frozen raspberries, one banana, and 1 1/2 cups of coconut water. Blend them. For your bat, you’ll need a piece of orange felt to glue around the neck of your glass, black cutouts of triangle ears and wings, and googly eyes. Glue the wings on top of the felt on each side of your glass. Then glue the ears to the back and the eyes to the front. Enjoy!

11 Hocus Pocus Punch Shutterstock Hocus Pocus is a classic Halloween film and this punch is an orange version of the witches’ brew. The beverage includes a bottle of V8 Peach Mango, four bottles of Peach Izz, and 1 to 2 pints of orange sherbet, and can be made in individual glasses or a large bowl. Of course, you’ll want to use clear drinking glasses to admire your handiwork. And just for some added fun, add some dry ice to your bowl of brew for an extra witchy feel.

12 Frankenstein Halloween Punch Shutterstock “It’s alive!” Everyone (including the kids) gets to be a mad scientist who brings this Frankenstein Halloween punch to life! To prep, you need one carton of lime sherbet, a bottle of lemon-lime soda, green food dye, candy eyes, and sprinkles. Pour the soda into each glass and add food dye. Next, you’ll add food dye to your carton of sherbet, bringing it to a bright green, and add a couple of scoops to each glass. And the last part is to add your candy eyes and sprinkles on top!

13 Vampire Drink The Vampire Drink is an intricate concoction that is a complete ode to the bloodsuckers, and this one will make the kids go crazy for sure. It’s not hard at all, but you can’t prepare it ahead of time to get the effect you want. Supplies include vampire teeth, glasses or clear cups, Sprite, ice, medical syringes, and your choice of red Kool-Aid. Fill glasses with ice and drink, place teeth inside, syringes should have about 2 ml of Kool-Aid, and place it in the cup. The soda will pull out the Kool-Aid, no need to squeeze the syringe. Now drink up!

14 Green Monster Orange Punch Shutterstock I can’t lie. This is one of the cutest little drinks. Having a green monster peeking out of a cup while you sip will make the kids, and even you, burst into giggles. You’ll need short clear cups, coat the rim with colored sugar, and pour in your favorite orange soda. Next, add a scoop of green sherbet and put candy eyes on it. Put your fun straws in the cups and watch your monster slowly sink to the bottom.