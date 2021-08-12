These 25 Knock Knock Jokes For Kids Are Frightfully Funny

Halloween is known for a lot of things (think creepy crawly horror goodness), but what it isn’t necessarily known for are belly laughs. But infusing some hilarity into the holiday can add a whole other element of entertainment (and potential bonding) with your child that you might not expect. So get ready to bust a gut, literally, with these Halloween knock knock jokes for kids.

If you thought the only goal for Halloween was to score a ton of candy, well, you’re partially right. Sure, getting a sack full of treats is fun, but what’s funnier is whipping out a knock knock joke or two. But where would your child get to use said gags? Well, lots of places, from their class’ Halloween party, or as a substitute for the standard “Trick or treat” they’ll say when they’re going door to door trick or treating. And who knows, maybe they’ll score even more candy because of it.

That’s why these Halloween knock knock jokes are all treats — and that’s no trick.

1 A Dracula Knock Knock Joke Cavan Images/Cavan/Getty Images Knock, knock. Who’s there? Ivana. Ivana who? Ivana suck your blood!

2 A Frankenstein Knock Knock Joke Knock, knock. Who’s there? Frank! Frank who? Frankenstein!

3 A Witchy Knock Knock Joke Knock, knock. Who’s there? Witch. Witch who? Witch one of you can fix my broomstick?

4 A Split Personality Knock Knock Joke Knock, knock. Who’s there? Jacklyn. Jacklyn who? Jacklyn Hyde!

5 A Vampire Knock Knock Joke Knock, knock. Who’s there? Getyur. Getyur who? Getyur fangs outta my neck!

6 A Slimey Knock Knock Joke Knock, knock. Who’s there? Ooze. Ooze who? Ooze that monster over there?

7 A Toothy Knock Knock Joke Knock, knock. Who’s there? Fangs. Fangs who? Fangs for letting me in!

8 A Classic Knock Knock Joke Knock, knock. Who’s there? Orange! Orange who? Orange you glad it’s Halloween!

9 A Groanworthy Knock Knock Joke Knock, knock. Who’s there? Dishes! Dishes who? Dishes a very Halloween bad joke!

10 A Lovely Knock Knock Joke PeopleImages/E+/Getty Images Knock, knock. Who’s there? Olive. Olive who? Olive Halloween!

11 A Candy Coated Knock Knock Joke Knock, knock. Who’s there? Witch. Witch who? Witch one of you will give me some Halloween candy?

12 An Ice Cream Knock Knock Joke Knock, knock. Who’s there? Ice Cream. Ice cream who? Ice cream every time I see a ghost!

13 A Smelly Feet Knock Knock Joke Knock, knock. Who’s there? Twick. Twick who? Twick or tweet, smell my feet, give me something good to eat!

14 A Boo Who Knock Knock Joke Knock, knock. Who’s there? Boo. Boo who? Don’t cry! I’m just a Halloween trick or treater!

15 An Invitation To Go Trick-Or-Treating Knock Knock Joke Knock, knock. Who’s there? Wanda! Wanda who? Wanda go trick or treating tonight?

16 An Eager Trick-Or-Treater Knock Knock Joke Knock, knock. Who’s there? Ben! Ben who? Ben waiting to go out trick or treating all day!

17 A Kid Who Wants Their Candy Knock Knock Joke Knock, knock. Who’s there? Canoe. Canoe who? Canoe please give me a Halloween treat?

18 A Punny Halloween Knock Knock Joke Knock, knock. Who’s there? Wooden shoe. Wooden shoe who? Wooden shoe like to give us more Halloween candy?

19 Don’t Touch My Candy Halloween Knock Knock Joke Knock, knock. Who’s there? Hans. Hans who? Hans off my candy!

20 A Demanding Trick-Or-Treater Halloween Knock Knock Joke skynesher/E+/Getty Images Knock, knock. Who's there? Phillip! Phillip who? Phillip my bag with Halloween candy, please!

21 A Helpful Trick-Or-Treater Halloween Knock Knock Joke Knock, knock. Who's there? Figs! Figs who? Figs your doorbell, it's broken!

22 A Full Moon Halloween Knock Knock Joke Knock, knock. Who’s there? Bee. Bee who? Bee-ware, there’s a full moon this Halloween!

23 A Happy Howloween Halloween Knock Knock Joke Knock, knock. Who’s there? Wolves Say. Wolves say who? Wolves say Happy Howl-oween!

24 A Candy-Themed Halloween Knock Knock Joke Knock, knock. Who’s there? Diane. Diane who? I’m Diane to eat my Halloween candy!

25 A Halloween Knock Knock Joke For The Day After Knock, knock. Who’s there? Aida! Aida who? Aida lot of sweets and now I’ve got tummy ache!

And there you have it: 25 Halloween knock knock jokes that’ll get your child some extra smiles — and hopefully a whole lot more candy for cracking people up.