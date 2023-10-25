19 Halloween Nail Art Ideas Ranging From Spooky To Pretty To Vampy

This is the perfect time to get a cute, spooky or hauntingly cool Halloween-themed design on your nails. The holiday is far enough away that you’ll have time to enjoy whatever Halloween design you choose, but it’s not too far so that your nails will chip or get ruined in the meantime.

The good thing about these Halloween nail art designs is that many of them can be pulled off on shorter nails — so if you’re still putting together your kids costumes, you need to do their hair or makeup, or you just want shorter nails so you can rip open candy wrappers — you won’t have to worry about breaking a nail or struggling to do everyday tasks. Some nails are longer though, because you need room to fit their intricate, detailed designs, so if that’s your thing, you’ll have options too.

And even though these nail art designs are Halloween-themed, there’s a good mix of colors — some are orange or black, of course, but there are also options that incorporate non-Halloween colors as well, like blue and red. So if you want to prioritize your nails matching your outfits but you also want them to be festive, you have plenty to choose from here.

1 Adorable Pumpkins and Ghost Friends View on Instagram These adorable jack o’lanterns and ghosts designed by @naileditbeauty will look so cute for Halloween. Since the design is just on two accent nails, it’s not too overwhelming of a pattern. They look really festive and sleek. These stampers can be used for the French tips if you’re doing this at home.

2 Black & White Designs Bellacures If orange isn’t really your favorite color, you can always opt for some black and white nails, like these ones by Bellacures. Bats, spider webs, skulls, etcetera are all black Halloween-ish things that will look really fun on your nails but aren’t a super bright color either.

3 Spooky Eyes Bellacures This look is subtle AF. These little eyes are kind of spooky but you wouldn’t realize till you stopped and looked at your nails for a second. If you like having nails that can match any outfit, these Bellacures nails are perfect, and you can achieve this simple Halloween nail art design by using a black dotting pen.

4 Detailed Ghosts View on Instagram The details on these ghosts is what really makes the design so cool. You can see they sort of drape as if they’re actually little sheets sitting on your nails. To copy this look from @naileditbeauty, you can paint white ghostly shapes on your nails and draw the eyes and outline them with this brush.

5 Cat Claws @ritaremark and essie These cat claw inspired-nails by @ritaremark for essie are super easy. All you need to do is trace a triangle with a black pen or essie’s Licorice and then fill it in. You can do a coat of essie’s shade called Ladylike before you draw them on to make your nails really shine.

6 Purple Pumpkins & More View on Instagram Sometimes people forget that purple is a Halloween color, but not @bycheznails, who created this design. Purple is really one of the best Halloween colors because it’s a little more subtle than orange, but still colorful. You can do a lot with it and really make your nails stand out. Stencils like these ones can help you draw out little bats, spider webs and more on your nails in different shades of purple.

7 All the Halloween Creatures View on Instagram Jack O’Lanterns, bats, spider webs, mummies, ghosts dressed as devils — this design y @nails.by.pk really has every Halloween creature you could ever need. Stencils and thin nail art brushes will be your best friend while drawing these.

8 Wednesday Addams Approved @ritaremark and essie These nails, created by @ritaremark and essie, are so Wednesday Addams. The essie shade Licorice and a fine detail brush can be used to recreate this.

9 Simple Halloween Drawings View on Instagram A fine detail brush will definitely be necessary for these nails by @onenailtorulethemall. These cute designs of pumpkins, ghosts, witches, and moons look like illustrations from a children’s book. You can paint them on top of a clear coat which makes it simpler.

10 Magical AF Nails View on Instagram These nails by @onenailtorulethemall will catch everyone’s eye. This is a design that would be good to bring to a nail technician for inspiration, but if you’re brave enough to do these yourself you can use these holographic glitter flakes and this polish.

11 Bloodied French Tips @ritaremark and essie Created by @ritaremark for essie, these are your typical French nails, but with a bloody twist. After doing your French nails, draw blood droplets with a fine detail brush and essie’s shade called not red-y for bed in varying sizes.

12 Neutral Fall Idea View on Instagram If you don’t have the steadiest hand for fine details, this design by @ljc_nails would be best achieved with this pack of stickers, which includes some leaves and pumpkins.

13 Bloody Accents View on Instagram If you like the bloody nails idea but would rather they be on a few accent nails, you can do this design by @coffin.nail.and.beauty instead. For these, try using a darker color like Forever Yummy.

14 Ghost Cuties View on Instagram Another design with children’s book type of illustrations — after all, Halloween is largely child focused holiday. Your kids will love these adorable ghostly nails by @ljc_nails, which you can draw on with this white nail pen over whatever nail color you want.

16 Dark Magic View on Instagram These dark and magical nails by @nailsbyrobinandnicky have the perfect nighttime, spooky vibes. These clear almond press ons are perfect for getting this whole design to fit onto your nails.

17 Black Cats @stephstonenails and essie This design by @stephstonenails and essie might be difficult to do on your own nails, but it’s worth a try. The brand recommends you get the smoky effect down by mixing their shade Now or Never with acetone.

18 Googly Eyes @ritaremark and essie These are so fun, and incorporate the color blue, which is less seen in typical Halloween nail designs. Originally by @ritaremark for essie, they can be achieved with the shade Left on Shred, Blanc and a fine detail brush.

19 Pink Instead of Orange View on Instagram If your favorite holiday is Halloween and your favorite color is pink, this is the design for you. @Spellbound.nailartistry took all of the typical Halloween themes and made them pink. Almond shaped press ons and different sizes of fine detail brushes can be used for this along with any shades of white and pink you want.

Even if you have a color preferences when it comes to nail art, you’ll surely have a good Halloween-inspired option so you can be festive but also wear what you like.