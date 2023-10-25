19 Halloween Nail Art Ideas Ranging From Spooky To Pretty To Vampy

This is the perfect time to get a cute, spooky or hauntingly cool Halloween-themed design on your nails. The holiday is far enough away that you’ll have time to enjoy whatever Halloween design you choose, but it’s not too far so that your nails will chip or get ruined in the meantime.
The good thing about these Halloween nail art designs is that many of them can be pulled off on shorter nails — so if you’re still putting together your kids costumes, you need to do their hair or makeup, or you just want shorter nails so you can rip open candy wrappers — you won’t have to worry about breaking a nail or struggling to do everyday tasks. Some nails are longer though, because you need room to fit their intricate, detailed designs, so if that’s your thing, you’ll have options too.
And even though these nail art designs are Halloween-themed, there’s a good mix of colors — some are orange or black, of course, but there are also options that incorporate non-Halloween colors as well, like blue and red. So if you want to prioritize your nails matching your outfits but you also want them to be festive, you have plenty to choose from here.
Even if you have a color preferences when it comes to nail art, you’ll surely have a good Halloween-inspired option so you can be festive but also wear what you like.