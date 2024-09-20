Nail girlies, it’s time. The first big holiday in far too many months — Halloween — is now upon us. That means ‘tis the season to break out all the spooky, weird, colorful, terrifying Halloween nail inspo pics you’ve been bookmarking up until now. The ideal Halloween nails for 2024 are on trend but still festive, and unique. Now that nail art is more popular than ever, you don’t want to look over in the checkout line and see someone with basically the same manicure going on.

There is truly endless nail content on Instagram, so there’s no shortage of inspiration photos to scroll through. Don’t be afraid to get specific with your search terms. Is red your go-to nail color? Then look for red and black Halloween nails. There are manicures posted online inspired by every classic movie you can think of — Hocus Pocus, Beetlejuice, Scream, and more — and no less than one bajillion takes on ghosts, mummies, spiderwebs, and witchy imagery. And, if you look through them for a while, you’ll be able to spot some nails that are super festive, but also on trend, incorporating fun textures and in-fashion colors or abstract designs. So, if you’re in the market for the cutest, on-trend Halloween 2024 nail ideas, simply scroll on.

1 Crystal Ball Halloween Nails Blooming gel designs really had their moment this year, and this natural base with swirling green on top is a great example of how to make the trend festive. It looks like peering inside a crystal ball, or into a cauldron where a very powerful potion is brewing.

2 Neutral, Modern Halloween Nails You know those stores that only sell cowboy boot matchstick holders, cheeky greeting cards, and squiggle-shaped mirrors? These nails have that vibe. They’re cutesy, bold, a little retro, and just generally irresistible.

3 Matte Skeleton Halloween Nails OK, is this burnt orange color too good or what? And how someone can paint all the tiny bones in these skeletons is beyond. If you like a toned down, but still festive, nail look, this is the set for you.

4 Green Velvet Skeleton Halloween Nails When you think of autumn green nails, your mind probably goes straight to forest, olive, and emerald hues. But an electrifying lime green velvet glitter mani like this is so fun for Halloween. And if you have an artist who can paint on 3D skeleton accents, why wouldn’t you ask for that?

5 Beetlejuice Halloween Nails Short nails should get to have some fun too, and this nail art inspired by sand worms and Beetlejuice’s signature stripes are proof it can be done. Plus, how cool is that three dimensional green ooze?

6 Unique Halloween Nails With The Cutest Floral Designs Those folksy little skulls? The Jack-O-Lantern flowers? We need this as a wallpaper or something, stat. These nails are so cute, and would be a great jumping off point for your nail artist to paint their take on your tips.

7 Black & White Halloween Nails Stars, flowers, spiderwebs, ghosts — all the elements on these nails might sound like too much to fit on such small canvases, but they actually couldn’t look cooler. You could easily swap in a color in place of the black if you want something brighter.

8 Red & Black Halloween Nails Alt moms, this one’s for you. The red and black checkerboard, bat tips, and skull and crossbones are all so good. Would it be too much to keep these on year-round...?

9 Hocus Pocus Halloween Nails If you’re guilty of saying “Come! We fly!” every time you leave the house in October, you need these nails. The simple silhouettes are still totally recognizable, and you can choose any accent color your heart desires.

10 Bright, Bold Halloween Nails Pink does not get enough love around Halloween, but these nails are giving it time to shine. The chromed out pink nail base with lime green accents is perfect for anyone who likes to go bold with their manicures.

11 Scarecrow Halloween Hails Don’t these tips look like little zig-zag burlap edges you’d see on a scarecrow’s tunic? The orange Jack-O-Lanterns and flowers add a great pop of color to this matte nail look.

12 Scream Nails For Halloween Horror movie fans probably already have their must-watch movies all lined up for the month. If Scream is your all-time favorite, you’ll love this bold black-and-white Ghostface set with detailed renderings of the antagonist’s spooky mask.

13 Subtle Witchy Halloween Nails These lavender tips are such a pretty way to do purple Halloween nails. The little moon, stars, and serpent all have majorly magical vibes without being over-the-top.

14 Poison Apple Nails, But Make Them Cherries Circling back to that lime green idea, you might have also noticed fruit nails were a huge trend this year — especially cherry nails. So, these little poison cherries are such a cute idea if you too were rocking juicy red cherry nails this summer.

15 Colorful, Sweet Halloween Nails Pink and blue are not in the usual Halloween color wheel, but this nail artist made a strong case that they should be added with this set. The little blue ghosts on the glitter nails are just too good. And does that pumpkin actually have ridges? So cool.

16 Floral Ghost Nails Little peekaboo ghosts on the tips of the nails are such a cute way to make a French manicure feel more festive. The tiny handpainted flowers in fall colors add the sweetest touch. This design would also look just as cute on short nails, too.

17 The Cutest Mix & Match Halloween Nails If you’re stuck between a few different ideas of what to put on your nails, you actually don’t have to choose. This artist combined pumpkins, bats, and little ghosts, and made them all feel cohesive with a classic orange and black color palette and little accent stars.

18 Classic Orange & Black Halloween Nails What’s not to love about this set? They’re the perfect almond shape, they have some fun and trendy abstract elements, and the bold colors make it clear you’re in the mood for spooky season.

So, which pics are you saving to show your nail tech? There are quite a few worth bookmarking here.