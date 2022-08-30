Chances are your kid is already planning on what they’ll be for Halloween this year, and you’re wondering how you’ll get them to save the costume for trick-or-treating instead of wearing it to the grocery store, to the park, or to bed. Having festive Halloween pajamas for kids, toddlers, and babies can give them something else seasonal to wear that feels exciting and new (and won’t have you tucking a unicorn princess or Paw Patrol puppy into bed each night).

Holiday PJs are just one of those things that feel extra festive and cozy. The weather is crisp, and you can all pile onto the couch with hot chocolate to watch a movie. From September on, life is just better in Halloween pajamas.

And this year, there’s no shortage of adorable prints and patterns to choose from. All your go-to kids’ clothing stores (and yes, your beloved Target) have unveiled their sweetest, spookiest, most hair-raising PJ sets.

We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Carter’s Halloween Pajamas

As always, Carter’s has a great collection of footie sleepers for babies and toddlers, and separates for toddlers and kids. This year, they’re also carrying some patterns in adult sizes so the whole family can match. Those glow-in-the-dark skeleton ensembles are especially eye-catching.

Burt’s Bees Halloween Pajamas

If you’ve never felt Burt’s Bees’ baby clothes, they’re super soft, made with organic cotton. For 2022, their pumpkin carving and spider web designs actually come in sizes for the entire family (aptly named, Fam Jams). If you’re not into matching but want something festive for your babe, their sleep and play onesies are perfect.

Old Navy Halloween Pajamas

Old faithful Old Navy is back again with seriously cute family pajamas for parents and kids of all ages. The mummy and skeleton footies will have toddlers and kids obsessed, and the black cats and little ghosts are super cute for low key Halloween movie nights in.

Target Halloween Pajamas

Target’s Hyde & Eek Boutique PJs are keeping it classic with their black and orange color palette this year. The patterns range from Jack-O-Lanterns and bats and moons to human and dinosaur skeletons. And when shopping online, you’ll see Halloween character pajamas from The Nightmare Before Christmas, Star Wars, and more.

The Children’s Place Halloween Pajamas

Halloween pajamas for kids, but make them glow in the dark. The Children’s Place has a ton of adorable Halloween prints this year, and pretty much all of them will light up your little one’s body with ghosts, monsters, and more. Browse these products to get an idea of the size options, and head over to The Children’s Place’s website for more designs and family sets. They even have PJs for Fido.

Little Sleepies Halloween Pajamas

Fans of The Nightmare Before Christmas will love this year’s collection of Halloween pajamas from Little Sleepies. They have themed PJs for the whole family with Jack, Zero, and other beloved characters, and even sleep sacks for babies designed to look like Jack and Sally’s costumes. Don’t miss the other patterns though — that candy print is the cutest.

Hanna Andersson Halloween Pajamas

The holy grail of IG-worthy kids’ pajamas: Hanna Andersson. The prints this year are next level cute, featuring caramel apples, multicolor pumpkins, ghosts, gummy bears, and even some PJs that double as costumes. You and your kid will both be obsessed.

Tea Collection Halloween Pajamas

If you’ve never tried anything from Tea Collection, it’s about time, and Halloween is the perfect season to start. Their black cat pajamas are the perfect mix of cute and spooky, and a great gender neutral option for siblings.

Which PJs will you choose for your spooky squad this year? Whichever Halloween pajamas for babies and kids you end up with, they’ll look absolutely adorable and festive, no doubt.