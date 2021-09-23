9 Hilarious Halloween Costume Ideas For Kids That Are Actually Funny

Maybe your kid loves to bring the frights on Halloween, or maybe they prefer to embody their favorite character (expect a ton of little Peppa Pigs and Blueys this year). But if your kid wants a unique and clever Halloween costume, they’ll love to show off their sense of humor with these funny Halloween costumes for kids and toddlers (if you can get your two-year-old on board).

I was always the kid who wanted to be something different for Halloween. One year I dressed as a recycling bag (and because this was the early ‘90s, I got a lot of questions about why I was trash) and another year I was a tired mom. There’s something that feels so good about getting a big laugh as you trick-or-treat, and these hilarious kids costumes will get some serious chuckles.

Here you’ll find a mix of inspiration photos and costumes you can buy: there’s everything from Jake from State Farm (who is especially great when paired with Flo from Progressive) to famous rock stars, and yes, even the poop emoji is represented (I’m sorry). Read on for nine kids Halloween costumes that will be met with laughter, and maybe an extra piece of candy.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Romper's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

1 Dumb & Dumber Family Costume A Beautiful Mess A bright orange and powder blue tuxedo can only mean one thing: Lloyd and Harry from Dumb And Dumber. The details, like the chipped tooth and the spot-on hair, are what really brings this mom and me costume from A Beautiful Mess to life. If you’re wondering where’d you find a kids’ tux in this ridiculous color, then you’ll be happy to know that Amazon has you covered. If your kid wants to rock orange and be Lloyd (Jim Carrey’s character) then there’s this bright orange toddler suit, or a baby blue kids’ tux if they have the hair for Harry (Jeff Daniels). You may just have to show your kid a few of the more PG scenes from the movie to get them on-board with the look (or tell them they get to wield a cane).

2 Jake From State Farm Costume GrannySmithHoliday Jake State Farm Halloween Costume Etsy Available In Sizes NB-Adult 6XL $24.95 see on etsy Like a good neighbor, State Farm is there, and all your neighbors will get a laugh out of this Jake from State Farm costume. The polo is embroidered with the “State Farm” logo plus Jake’s name and it comes in a ton of sizes (the price shown is for a kids’ size medium). If you’re looking for a hilarious sibling costume, a good counterpart to Jake is a Flo from Progressive Insurance costume. Progressive’s commercials have been especially funny this year (I love the ones telling new home-owners how not to become their parents), and if you’re really looking to dial up the humor, you could be Dr. Rick from those ads.

3 Abba Kids Costume @roughlydaily Kids dressed up as celebrities and pop icons is alway a great choice, especially when it involves hilarious wigs. This duo is dressed as the Swedish music sensation, ABBA, and the disco cat dress has become synonymous with the female members of the bands in the ‘70s. You can buy the cat shirt on Abba’s website but it’s adult sizes so you may have to belt it. As for the amazing bell-bottom pants, you may be surprised at all the options for kids’ flared leggings. Get your kids pumped for the costume by showing them some ABBA music videos; they’ll be dancing queens in no time.

4 Toaster & A Toaster Kids Costume Studio DIY It’s amazing how quickly the fun of trick-or-treating can turn into a meltdown about being “too tired to walk.” This costume assures your kid will be able to last all night, because it turns a wagon into part of the look (and your child into a piece of buttered toast). The tutorial on Studio DIY has all the steps to make this costume a reality; you’ll need about three hours and a little creativity to make this toast and toaster costume happen but it’s definitely possible, and it even uses some things you may have around, like a ball and a wrapping paper roll for the toaster popper. The effort is worth it to avoid carrying your limp toddler home.

5 Poop Emoji Halloween Costume Memoriesmadebyrose Poop Emoji Halloween Costume & Treat Bag Etsy Available In Toddler, Kid, & Adult Sizes $49.97 see on etsy Let’s face it, the poop emoji is always good for some LOLs. If your kid’s managed to get their hands on The Great Big Poop Party book, there’s a decent chance they’ll ask to be poo for Halloween, and you can do with that what you will (but don’t be a party pooper). This Etsy costume is handmade from a felt material with adjustable straps so it’ll fit perfectly without knocking into their knees. Plus it comes with a treat bag that reads, “We’re # 2!” This is sure to get some laughs (and some groans) and if you’re crafty, this would be a pretty straightforward DIY project.

7 Kids’ Costume Inspired By Yayoi Kusama’s Art @alandalicia This duo is dressed as artist, Yayoi Kusama, who is known for her detailed and decorated stainless steel and bronze pumpkin sculptures, as well as her own funky personal style (and short red bob). You could makeover a kids wearable pumpkin costume using paint or felt, or if you’re into building, it’s even better to make your own. As for Kusama’s outfit, any kind of polka dot set will do the trick, like these leggings from Primary. This costume will get smiles and laughs from those who know what it is, but above all it’s super clever and creative. Alicia of @alanandalicia has other funny and clever costumes, like this Andy Warhol family costume.

8 The Bernie Sanders Meme SaltyFashions Warm Bernie Mittens Etsy $24.50 $35 see on etsy If your kid has a great sense of humor and likes a costume that represents a viral moment of the past year, then I suggest being the Bernie Sanders meme for Halloween. The beauty of the costume is that it’s instantly recognizable and actually pretty easy to pull off (especially if you have these mittens), plus it actually requires a face mask to work. All you’ll need is a puffer coat, wire-rimmed glasses, and maybe a white wig. Bonus points if you can figure out how to make it look like the kid is seated in a chair (maybe by using cardboard or by making a pair of fake legs that are crossed and attached to your kids torso).