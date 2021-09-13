Even Your Teen Will Think These Halloween Costumes Are Cool

Trick-or-treating may be off the table for some kids when they reach their teens, but getting dressed up? Naw, that never goes out of style. Even the most cynical tweens can have fun taking on a different persona come October 31, and these Halloween costumes for teens can help your kid figure out just who or what to be.

There are the tried and true options, of course. Nothing wrong with going as a witch or vampire whether you’re 6 or 16. But many teens want to show off their creativity, unique point of view, or sense of humor on Halloween, and if that sounds like your kid, don’t stress. There are more than enough options to go around. Like, why go as a zombie when you can wear a banana costume all night? Guaranteed to garner some laughs, the suit is essentially a yellow tunic, so it’s as comfy as it is ridiculous.

Same goes for the ol’ slice of pizza costume or, new on the scene, the Wacky Waving Inflatable Tube Man costume. Never heard of it? Scroll below. With a little bit of fun and some solid internet searching, you can outfit your crew in Halloween costumes for teens that they’ll love — and that won’t break the bank.

1 The Best Walking Dead Zombie Costume Walking Dead Costume Toynk One Size $35.99 see on toynk The Walking Dead TV show was apparently the post-apocalyptic horror series America needed in 2010 because it instantly became a hit. Now available on streaming, your teen may have become a new fan and might want to show off their appreciation for the zombie, er, walker life with a costume to match. Help them become undead with this gruesome getup featuring a faux bloody mask and molded chest along with a ripped up shirt. Like a newly dug up corpse, this look just screams “decomposing.” (And will likely have your neighbors screaming too when they see your high schooler approach on Halloween night.)

2 A Comfy Mummy Costume For Teens Mummy Costume Costume Super Center Sizes L - XL $38.99 see on costume super center The mummy is a time-tested Halloween costume that’s perfect for a teen. Rather than use up all the toilet paper, kids can get the ultimate fresh-from-the-tomb look with this costume that comes with a top, pants, head tie, glovelettes, and neck piece all made out of gauzy fabric dyed to give it a “gently used” condition. With a better understanding of the Egyptian process of mummification, your teen will appreciate how truly frightening uncovering one of these bodies must have been when archeologists first began digging up the Pharaohs’ tombs. At least more than they would as a pint-sized mummy. Plus, you can force them to watch Steve Martin’s King Tut song before trick-or-treating.

3 Tasty-Looking Slice of Pizza Costume For Teens Slice of Pizza Costume Amazon One Size $21.17 see on amazon Need some quirky Halloween costumes for teens? What’s not to like about a slice of pizza costume? It’s one of the most popular teen dishes on the planet. And, in this costume version, it’s a super simple, comfortable look your teen won’t complain about after the party has ended. Basically this is a sandwich board-esque tunic that’s been screen printed to look like a giant piece of pepperoni. It’s one size only cut is polyester and pulls over the head. What you wear underneath it is up to you, so it’s ideal for any weather. Plus, it became a great duo costume. Have a friend dress up as a delivery person and you’ve got a duo Halloween costume teens will love.

4 Inflatable Dinosaur Costume For Teens Dino Costume Amazon One Size $40.99 see on amazon There are a surprisingly large amount of inflatable dino costumes, but this one is different in that you can see the wearer’s face because this is designed to look like they’re riding a velociraptor. For those parents worried about clumsy teens becoming a prehistoric animal for one night, this is the Jurassic costume to go with. The suit comes with a battery pack fan that blows up the polyester dino while a back zipper holds the costume in place. It only requires two AA batteries to operate and two reins allow your child to move their beast around. Suffice to say, your kid will look dino-mite.

5 Banana Costume For Teens Banana Costume Amazon One Size $24.99 see on amazon It’s a bird, it’s a plane, it’s a teenager dressed as a banana. Let me tell you, for the tween set, this costume never gets old. So simple, so silly, this appealing (get it) costume simply pulls over the head and the face pops through a little hole. The 100% cotton costume is breathable and allows the wearer to wear their own clothes underneath so they can adapt it to the elements. And better yet? It’s a renewable source of comedy. Family flying in for a reunion? Guess who is coming to greet them in a banana suit? Big test day coming up? Look who wore a banana suit to AP Chemistry. The possibilities are endless. Just ask any teen.

6 Wacky Waving Inflatable Tube Man Costume For Teens Air Dancer Costume Tipsy Elves Sizes XS - 2XL $79.95 see on tipsy elves You’ve seen them on the side of the road often out front of car dealerships, Wacky Waving Inflatable Tube Men is the name given to what’s more often referred to as “Air Dancers.” These roadside attractions designed to get your attention and lure you into buying the latest SUV model are a modern invention that seems to fascinate many. So why not dress up as one? They make great Halloween costumes for teens. This suit is a onesie with the word “Sale” down the belly. Fringe runs along the arms and the hood is topped with frilly yellow, all the better to be authentically an Air Dancer.

7 An Authentic Pickle Costume For Teens Pickle Costume Tipsy Elves Sizes XS - 2XL $59.95 see on tipsy elves In the canon of food costumes, the pickle reins high. First off, people love pickles. Second it’s ridiculous to dress as one. Put it all together and you have a costume teens will love. Again, this is a tunic construction making it easy to use. One hundred percent polyester, it’s screen printed to resemble the green garnish. With head and arm holes, it allows the wearer freedom of movement while letting them pair it with whatever they want — a sweatshirt, shorts, you name it. Just remind your teen not to get in an actual pickle while dressed as one. No one would let them live it down.

8 A Stretchy Skeleton Costume for Teens Skeleton Bodysuit Costume Tipsy Elves Sizes XS - XL $79.95 see on tipsy elves The skeleton is a very on-theme Halloween costume, but this one might have a little more teen appeal as it’s a bodysuit. The snug fit means the wearer can show off their curves and be entirely covered at the same time. A zipper runs along the chest and the stretchy poly-spandex blend means it’s easy to get in and out of. And for a quick anatomy lesson, just review the suit. The front and back are screen printed with the skeleton so you can examine your insides from all angles. And if your teen wants to really bring home the skeletal look, pair this with white sneaks or heels to look like metatarsals.

9 Colorful M&M Costumes For Teens M&M Costume Spirit Halloween Sizes M - XL $24.99 see on spirit halloween Another great snack costume idea, teens will love the concept of going as M&Ms for Halloween. The chocolatey treat is a great group costume because there are so many color choices to choose from. This M&M costume comes with a shirt, socks, matching M&M hair bow, and suspenders. The tutu is not included. Available in six colors (yellow, purple, pink, blue, red, and green), teens can get all of their friends in on the act. And, if they’re not trick or treating, you can assign them to answer your door and pass ou, you guess it, M&Ms.

10 A Mando Costume for Mandalorian-Loving Teens Mando Costume Halloween Costumes Sizes Standard - XL $74.99 see on halloween costumes Mandalorian is the spin-off series to Star Wars and it’s been a blockbuster hit. In this latest rendition of the space opera, a galactic bounty hunter finds himself in the care of a little green creature that fans of the series fondly know as Baby Yoda. Your own hero teen can become Mando, as he’s known on the show, with this costume that includes the all important mask (that Mando never removes), a cape, gloves, shoe covers, and jumpsuit. Tell your teen to dig in their toy box for an old Blaster, as this doesn’t come with one, and they’ll be all set to protect “The Child” at any cost.

11 Baby Yoda Costume For Teens Baby Yoda Costume Lucky Onesie Sizes S - XL $33.69 see on lucky onesie And while we’re on the subject of Mandalorian, there are surely some teens out there that would happily hop into this comfy Baby Yoda onesie on Halloween night. Made of polar fleece and with an extra loose fit, this is a rather silly interpretation of The Child. But, it still has all the signature features, like Yoda’s pointy ears protruding from the costume’s hood. Even better, it comes with pockets, so your Yoda won’t lose their car keys when they head to a friend’s Halloween house party. Of course, should their keys go missing, you can just remind them to “use the force” and get them back, ASAP!

12 Human Piñata Costume For Teens Piñata Costume Halloween Costumes Sizes XS - XL $39.99 see on halloween costumes Take a wack at this one, it’s a human pinata costume. Frilly and colorful, your teen will be the life of the party in this three piece suit that includes a dress, headband, and ruffled boot covers. The polyester fringe covers all three components for an authentic look. The boot covers attach with an elastic band that goes under the shoe and the headband has frilly horns your teen can shake all night. If they’re feeling really generous, or someone grabs them by their tail, they can just throw candy at their friends to give the costume a real life of the party effect.

13 A Spongebob Square Pants Costume For Teens Spongebob Costume Halloween Costumes One Size $34.99 see on halloween costumes Who lives in a pineapple under the sea? Your teen, that’s who. At least for one night only when they channel their favorite childhood TV show and become Spongebob. This costume is ideal because it’s just a tunic and oversized shoe covers. That’s it. All your teen needs to add are some clothes underneath and they’re ready to join in the festivities. Built out of polyester with a foam front to give Bob his signature square shape, this costume is bright and upbeat, all the better to keep an eye on your teen come Halloween. Plus, the shoe covers are one size fits all and slip over their real shoes securing with elastic underneath.

14 Teen Titans’ Raven Costume For Teens Raven Costume Halloween Costumes Sizes S - L $34.99 see on halloween costumes The Teen Titans are pack of teenage superheroes and Raven is a human-demon hybrid. Sound like your kid? No judgment. Let them become their true self on Halloween with this dark purple costume. A leotard, hooded cape, and pair of boot tops will transform any teen into a Titan come Halloween. You’ll just need to add some tights and you’re all set. This crucial member of the force can show off her strength on Halloween night solo or with a pack of the rest of the crew including Cyborg, Robin, Starfire and Beast Boy by her side to fight of Slade and the H.I.V.E.

15 A Teen Wolf Costume For Teens Teen Wolf Costume Halloween Costumes Sizes S - XL $59.99 see on halloween costumes Very apropos, let your kid in on one of Michael J. Fox’s greatest performances by persuading them to go as Teen Wolf for Halloween. This is especially ideal for basketball players as it’s basically a fur costume hidden by a b-ball uniform. The set includes a shirt with attached furry sleeves, shorts with attached furry legs, a hood for, well, more fur, and a pair of socks. They’ll be looking completely ridiculous and completely nostalgic to every neighbor they meet. And as an added benefit, they’ll stay warm all night thanks to the super insulated costume. Now mama doesn’t have to worry about her kiddo getting cold while collecting candy.

Grab your credit card and settle in for a little online shopping with your teen. With these Halloween costumes for teens, you can get started on finding them the perfect ensemble.