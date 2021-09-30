21 Classic Halloween Quotes That Sum Up The Holiday In A Nutshell

Reminisce about the best parts of October 31 with these funny, smart, and sentimental quotes. The best Halloween quotes from celebs, scary movies, and authors will make you appreciate the holiday even more. It’s all about celebrating the magic of spooky season and all its wonderful weirdness.

So why do people dress up in costumes and ask neighbors for candy? As the family-friendly history of Halloween explains, Halloween celebrations date back to old Celtic traditions marking the change of seasons in late October. It was believed that the veil between the world of the living and the otherworld was thin at this time, allowing spirits to cross between the realms. In a nod to those traditions, modern people get to dress up as they please during the spookiest time of year. Whether you put a pumpkin on the porch or plan an elaborate family Halloween group costume, you’re keeping these traditions going.

To help you get in the right spirit for the season, here are a collection of quotes about Halloween. You’ll remember all the fun of dressing up to go trick-or-treating, as well as the horror movies that still give you a chill. The best Halloween quotes to post on Insta or other social media will make your October even spookier.

1 “This is Halloween, everybody make a scene / Trick or treat 'til the neighbors gonna die of fright” — “This Is Halloween” from The Nightmare Before Christmas Aleksandar Jankovic/E+/Getty Images Of all the great songs from The Nightmare Before Christmas, this one captures the spirit of Halloween perfectly. Also, what’s not to love about a town where it’s Halloween every day?

2 “I love that in celebrating Halloween, we can get lost in the magic of make-believe and fantasy no matter what age we are!” — Natalya Neidhart Halloween is for everyone to enjoy. Whether you like silly, scary, or simply hilarious costumes, you’re never too old to dress up.

3 "They're here." — Poltergeist This is the most iconic line from the movie Poltergeist , spoken by the character Carol Anne Freeling. It’s right before things start to get really freaky.

4 “Growing up, I remember planning for Halloween months in advance. It was, after all, my chance to be creative, artsy, original, and to just have fun!” — Natalya Neidhart Halloween offers kids such a unique chance at self-expression. You can be a hero, villain, or something else entirely.

5 "A person should always choose a costume which is in direct contrast to her own personality." — It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown Basically every line from It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown is quote-worthy. But this line, spoken sincerely by Lucy Van Pelt, is actually good advice.

6 “The great thing about candy is that it can't be spoiled by the adult world. Candy is innocent. And all Halloween candy pales next to candy corn, if only because candy corn used to appear, like the Great Pumpkin, solely on Halloween.” — Rosecrans Baldwin Candy corn gets a lot of hate, so it’s nice to see someone standing up for the seasonal confection. Can you imagine a trick-or-treater’s bag without the little tri-colored triangles?

7 "Do you like scary movies?" — Scream Sure, there’s no shortage of quotable moments from the movie Scream. But this line is probably the most memorable, and you immediately see the scene with Casey Becker (Drew Barrymore) on the phone.

8 “Seems like Americans just want it to be Halloween all year. The holiday just keeps getting more popular.” — Amity Shlaes Well, who doesn’t enjoy a holiday that’s all about spooky stuff, costumes, and candy? Halloween deserves the hype.

9 “I remember, as a kid, wearing the Batman costume for Halloween and feeling empowered by that as a kid.” — Salim Akil Halloween costumes can have such a transformative power. You can briefly become a favorite superhero or monster.

10 “It’s Halloween; I guess everyone’s entitled to one good scare.” — Halloween RichLegg/E+/Getty Images Spoken by Sheriff Leigh Brackett, this line from the movie Halloween is iconic. And a bit ironic, because there’s definitely more than once scare over the course of the movie.

11 “It’s all just a bunch of hocus pocus.” — Hocus Pocus Granted, every line from the Sanderson sisters is simply perfection. But this quote from Max is so memorable, too.

12 “When you are scared, but you do it anyway, that's brave.”― Neil Gaiman, Coraline So re-watching Coraline is brave. Because the button-eyed Other Mother is still one of the scariest monsters of all time.

13 “So when I open the door on Halloween, I am confronted by three or four imaginary heroes, such as G.I. Joe, Conan the Barbarian and Oliver North, who would look very terrifying except that they are three feet tall and facing in random directions. They stand there silently for several seconds before an adult voice hisses from the darkness behind them: ‘Say 'Trick or treat!’” ― Dave Barry Welcoming costumed kids to your home on Oct 31 is a treat all on its own. You never know what will turn up on your doorstep.

14 “The witches fly, Across the sky, The owls go, ‘Who? Who? Who?’ The black cats yowl, And green ghosts howl, ‘Scary Halloween to you!'” – Nina Willis Walter Witches, owls, cats, and ghosts: it’s everything right about Halloween in one quick rhyme. Also, wishing others a “Scary Halloween” should become a tradition.

15 “I mean, I told you not to go in that house.” — Get Out Get Out has some scenes of true terror, and there’s also sly moments of humor throughout the movie as well. This line, spoken by the character Rod Williams, is a clever “I told you so” moment.

16 “There are some things I know for certain: always throw spilled salt over your left shoulder, keep rosemary by your garden gate, plant lavender for luck, and fall in love whenever you can.” — Practical Magic One of the dreamiest movies to watch around Halloween, Practical Magic is a classic for a reason. The witches in this movie defy stereotypes in some hilarious and heartfelt ways.

17 “Sticky fingers, tired feet; one last house, trick or treat!” – Rusty Fischer This rhyme captures the spirit of trick-or-treating so well. Even when the experience gets a little tiring, it’s still wildly fun.

18 “I’m a mouse, duh.” – Mean Girls The Halloween scene from Mean Girls is one of the movie’s best parts. And this line from the character Karen Smith is delivered perfectly.

19 “As the warm glow flickers from jack-o-lanterns, dark secrets are brought to light.” – James E. Garvey, The Legend of MacNawckett Castle There’s always something mysterious about jack-o-lanterns. They can make even the coziest home look a little mysterious.

20 “All the candy corn that was ever made was made in 1911.” – Lewis Black Adrienne Bresnahan/Moment/Getty Images This one is for all the people who think candy corn is the worst. You’re in good company with that opinion.

21 "She'd always loved Halloween. A magic night. A night when anything could happen. Monsters could be real. Magic could whisper in the air." – Cynthia Eden There really is something special about this time of year. Hopefully your Halloween nights are still filled with magic and mischief well into adulthood.

Like candy corn and smiling jack-o-lanterns, these quotes about Halloween are all about celebrating the spookiest of holidays.