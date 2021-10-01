There are definite pros and cons to celebrating Halloween with a baby. For example, you have complete control over their costume (hello, squishy avocado) but you have to push a stroller or carry them when you’re trick-or-treating. Figuring out age-appropriate Halloween treats for babies can also be a struggle. Should you let them nibble on candy? Can they have a sip of your delicious witch’s brew punch? Honestly, it can get pretty confusing if you don’t plan ahead.
Your baby may not be developmentally ready to eat candy, but that doesn’t mean they can’t enjoy something sweet and fun on Halloween — you just have to think outside of the box a bit. Halloween treats for babies may not actually look like the sticky, sugar-filled concoctions your older kids relish this time of year. In reality, pretty much anything that’s outside of their normal menu of pureed fruits and veggies and themed for Halloween totally counts.
Things like pumpkin-shaped yogurt melts, fall smoothies, and bat-shaped pancakes are all exciting, baby-friendly options to try. Don’t let the healthy stuff derail your excitement, though, there are also some decidedly sweet (but safe) Halloween treats for babies you can serve as well. Read on for even more inspiration.
