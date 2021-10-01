There are definite pros and cons to celebrating Halloween with a baby. For example, you have complete control over their costume (hello, squishy avocado) but you have to push a stroller or carry them when you’re trick-or-treating. Figuring out age-appropriate Halloween treats for babies can also be a struggle. Should you let them nibble on candy? Can they have a sip of your delicious witch’s brew punch? Honestly, it can get pretty confusing if you don’t plan ahead.

Your baby may not be developmentally ready to eat candy, but that doesn’t mean they can’t enjoy something sweet and fun on Halloween — you just have to think outside of the box a bit. Halloween treats for babies may not actually look like the sticky, sugar-filled concoctions your older kids relish this time of year. In reality, pretty much anything that’s outside of their normal menu of pureed fruits and veggies and themed for Halloween totally counts.

Things like pumpkin-shaped yogurt melts, fall smoothies, and bat-shaped pancakes are all exciting, baby-friendly options to try. Don’t let the healthy stuff derail your excitement, though, there are also some decidedly sweet (but safe) Halloween treats for babies you can serve as well. Read on for even more inspiration.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Romper's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

1 Candy Corn Pudding Pops No. 2 Pencil This Halloween treat for babies is especially amazing for little ones who are teething. A candy corn-themed popsicle that doubles as cool, soothing relief for teething pain? No tricks, all treat. Give this recipe for candy corn pudding pops from the No. 2 Pencil blog a try.

2 Halloween Pumpkin Pancakes 10-Piece Halloween Cookie Cutters Set LaZimn Inc. $9.99 see on amazon Use cookie cutters to stamp out Halloween shapes like bats, cats, spiders, ghosts, and pumpkins from tasty pancakes that your baby can eat as a treat on Halloween. This pumpkin pancake recipe from Mom on Timeout is a perfect one to make if you want to amp up the fall flavor factor with even more deliciousness.

3 A Pumpkin Pie Smoothie In A Halloween Cup Plastic Halloween Sippy Cups Nknown $16.99 see on amazon Made with a base of pumpkin puree, bananas, and greek yogurt, this pumpkin pie smoothie recipe from All The Healthy Things can be a tasty Halloween treat for babies. If your baby is used to more bland foods, you can go easy on the pumpkin pie spice, or even skip the maple syrup, and still give them something frosty and fun to celebrate with. Bonus points if you serve their smoothie in a Halloween-themed kids cup.

4 Ghost Meringues Kitchen Confidante These oh-so-fluffy and incredibly adorable ghost meringues from Kitchen Confidante are a whipped, airy sweet treat that babies can indulge in on Halloween. They’re made using only egg whites and sugar, so they’re easy for babies to gnaw on with just their gums and they’ll dissolve rather quickly.

5 Pumpkin Mousse Dr. Davinah's Eats Another Halloween dessert-like treat that babies can enjoy is a pumpkin mousse. This recipe from Dr. Davinah’s Eats combines pumpkin puree with cream cheese and heavy cream that whips up into a fluffy mousse your baby can enjoy by the spoonful

6 Halloween Boo-Nanas For Babies Eating Richly How easy and adorable are these Halloween boo-nanas from Eating Richly? If your baby is already a pro banana eater, this is a simple way to dress up their favorite snack for Halloween. Even if you’re not sure they’re ready to consume the mini-chocolate chip eyes, you could use a tiny bit of black frosting on a toothpick to achieve a similar look.

7 Pumpkin-Shaped Yogurt Melts Orange Pumpkin Silicone Mold Way To Celebrate! $2.98 see on Walmart Use your baby’s favorite yogurt to make your own frozen yogurt melts in the shape of pumpkins. Simply add whatever yogurt they enjoy into a silicone pumpkin mold and pop them in the freezer. Once they’re solid, they should slip right out of the mold for a sweet Halloween treat your baby can get messy with.