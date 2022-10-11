There is nothing more fun than lugging your tired, sweaty, sugared-up child around on Halloween for trick-or-treating — unless you get to pull them around in a Halloweenwagon instead. Trick-or-treat is one of those holiday activities that always seems fun at the outset, but becomes exhausting by the end. The addition of a wagon to the trick-or-treat festivities means you have a place to sit tired kiddos, contain discarded costume pieces, or hold a busted candy bag. Don’t just pull a plain wagon around this fall, though. Decorate it! Whether you have an old-school metal Radio Flyer or a new collapsible swagger wagon, there is a slew of creative Halloween wagon ideas to transform it into a costume on wheels.

There are Halloween wagon decoration options you can order from Target or other retailers that require zero creativity or DIY know-how. Stick a cardboard pirate ship on your wagon, throw an eye patch and tattered shirt on your kid, and you’re ready to hit the streets. There are just as many options available from the creative minds of the internet — The Mommy Bloggers — as well as Etsy creations. Put on some monster jams and get out the hot glue gun to create a gilded Cinderella pumpkin carriage or a family weather system by decorating your wagon. No matter your skill level or budget, it’s not that hard to incorporate a Halloween decorated wagon into your trick-or-treat night.

We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

2 Rolling Cabbage Patch Rolling Cabbage Patch Rookie Moms Blog See on Rookie Moms The creative minds behind Rookie Moms have a great idea for turning your wagon into a rolling cabbage patch with a simple sign and some whimsical garland. This is a crafty costume for those without too much crafting skill. With a cute outfit, a crochet wig, and your own adorable baby, this simple wagon costume is complete.

4 Circus Wagon DIY Halloween -- Baby Circus Lion Harlow & Thistle Blog See on Harlow and Thistle We’ve all had moments when our toddlers feel like actual animals, so this circus wagon idea is an appropriate choice for any little wild thing. A few dowel rods and some simple cutout decor are all it takes to transform your wagon into a cage for the king (or queen) of the forest. Add a lion costume, or really any animal costume, and you have a mobile zoo.

6 Garbage Truck DIY Garbage Truck Costume Rookie Moms Blog See on Rookie Moms Little kids love garbage trucks; that’s scientific fact. Instead of clamoring to the front window to watch them do their job each week, why not let them drive their own? Rookie Moms Blog outlines all the steps for a garbage truck wagon. Even if you’re not crafty, it’s simpler than you might think. The kid costume to go with the truck is simple — some reflective construction gear and your job is done.

7 Patriotic Parade Float Wagon Parade Float Decoration Kit Parade Float Supplies Now $24.99 See on Parade Float Supplies Now Wagons have been a key piece in small-town parade planning for eons, so head on over to this hub of parade decor to score the basis for this costume. The options are endless for the rider in a patriotic wagon. Historical figures, Uncle Sam, or just a collection of random red-white-and-blue clothing you happen to already have.

8 Cute Little Squeaker Mouse Trap Princess Pinky Girl Blog See on Princess Pinky Girl The DIY pros at Princess Pinky Girl Blog made a heavy-duty wagon mouse trap with actual wood, but you can DIY this costume with cardboard and some PVC pipes spray painted silver. Don’t miss the cheese-festooned pacifier here — it truly completes the baby mouse costume.

9 A Royal Carriage Magical Pumpkin Carriage Princess Pinky Girl Blog See on Princess Pinky Girl Hopefully your town’s trick-or-treat ends long before midnight, though most little kids turn into pumpkins (or melt down from sugar overload) long before then. This DIY pumpkin carriage wagon costume from Princess Pinky Girl Blog looks whimsical and fancy thanks to the battery-powered fairy lights and tulle. Add your pint-sized costumed Cinderella and head to the ball.

10 What’s For Dinner? DIY Food Truck Costume The Merrythought Blog See on The Merrythought This food truck costume from The Merrythought Blog can be worn or placed on a wagon or stroller — it’s pretty versatile. Let your little one be creative. Is it an ice cream truck? A cereal truck? Happy Meals on wheels? The options are endless.

11 Rain or Shine Family Weather Costume Sugar and Cloth Blog See on Sugar and Cloth A pack of batting (or a few old pillows ripped apart) and a simple rainbow on poster board pull this family weather costume from Sugar and Cloth Blog together in a snap. Hey, if it’s chilly on Halloween night, your little one will definitely appreciate the extra insulation.

12 G.I. Joe (or Jane) Tank Wagon Cover SeeingRedInc/Etsy $34.99 See on Etsy Make your way to the head of the trick-or-treat line by beefing up your wagon with this custom tank costume. This Etsy shop has a bunch of wagon skins to check out, but this one works perfectly with a little camo costume.

13 Barnyard Friends As the parent of a toddler, you’re already accustomed to getting up with the morning sun. This barn-and-peep costume is apropos, then, for your little early riser. This basic DIY costume is comprised of cardboard cutouts attached to any wagon and painted. Add a baby chick or other barnyard animal to complete the look.

14 Breakfast On-the-Go Toddler Toaster Studio DIY Blog See on Studio DIY Always dreamed of owning a bougie toaster but can’t afford one? Transform your toddler into a high-end appliance with just a bit of cardboard and accessories in this toaster wagon tutorial from Studio DIY. Of course, you can make the toaster any brand you want. Your kid will look just as adorable rolling down the street in a Hamilton Beach bargain special.

15 Jurassic Park Conversion Jurassic Park Wagon Costume for the WonderFold W4 PreciousCargoLiners/Etsy $95 See on Etsy There’s a new crop of artists creating custom accessories for wagons on Etsy. This Jurassic Park conversion of a basic Wonderfold wagon is just right for someone who isn’t skilled at DIY projects, but wants something unique. There’s lots of space for a few pint-sized dinosaurs to hop inside.

Whether you choose to flex those DIY skills or purchase something that requires no skill at all, there’s a Halloween wagon costume that will make your kid totally Instagrammable while also providing a handy way to get that candy haul back home. It’s amazing what a few pieces of cardboard and some ingenuity can create.