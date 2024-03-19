Buying my children pajamas is one of those things I just really love about motherhood. Picking out patterns they’ll love, making sure they’re snug and fit well to keep them safe, it really is such a joy. Hanna Andersson is a brand well known for making some of the best, sturdiest, heirloom-quality pajamas around (trust me, I have three daughters, those Hanna jams can really be passed around and stay perfect), and now they’re trying out something new: HannaSoft. The brand’s new sleep collection takes what you already love about Hanna Andersson pajamas and makes them softer. Like, way softer. We’re talking buttery soft here.

Made with TENCEL Lyocell — a fabric known for being extremely soft, perfect for sensitive skin, and sustainable — the sleep collection will include Hanna Andersson’s beloved long johns, baby sleepers, wearable blankets, and more. Some of the key details include two-way zippers (bless), fold-over mittens for the babies, and extend cuffs to help you get the most out of those HannaSoft jams. There are also five pastel colorways, and the patterns are perfectly classic and lovely.

I love that the HannaSoft line goes into the big kid sizes, but I especially love that it goes to mom sizes, too. You can find the HannaSoft pajamas for women online as well, and there are also some really sweet matching mommy and me bundles to grab so you and your little one are in sync. This is actually kind of the perfect hospital outfit for your delicate little newborn, and would look so sweet in pictures. You can even get the matching hat, blanket, and sizes for big kids, too. (The total cost of the collective set will vary depending on which pieces you buy.)

The HannaSoft fabric is also breatheable and stretchable, and is perfect for any babies with eczema-prone skin (or moms, for that matter). You can shop the collection online now at HannaAndersson.com, and you can also see new pieces soon to be added.