Easter is coming early this year — the holiday we usually associate with April actually falls on Sunday, March 31. So, don’t let it sneak up on you without getting your shopping done. Let’s see, you’ll need Easter baskets, gifts to go inside them, and maybe even some Easter 2024 pajamas for your kids. There are so many cute bunny, Easter egg, and hatching chick prints out this year for babies, toddlers, and big kids alike, and honestly, you’ll wish they came in your size, too.

And even if you don’t have a kid in one of these age groups, be sure to browse all the PJs on display. The majority of the brands here offer their pajamas in infant, toddler, and big kid sizes, so if you have a 6-year-old but see something you like in the baby section, still check the sizes to see if they’ll work for you.

Easter pajamas for babies

Zip-ups, footies, two-piece sets, gowns with hats — whatever style of pajamas you like for your baby, they’re available in a cute Easter print, we promise. From classic styles (those white and silver rabbit jammies) to festive, modern patterns (loving those bright rainbow eggs), there’s something here for everyone.

Toddler Easter pajamas

Whether your little one likes pink and pastels, blues and greens, or really couldn’t care less, there are such cute prints available for toddlers this year. Snag them in separates or footies, depending on your preference.

Easter pajamas for big kids

You would think nothing could be cuter than footie pajamas with bunnies for feet, but I dunno, the big kid Easter pajamas this year are pretty adorable. Take a gander and try not to covet the yellow floral bunny ones.

So, whether your kid is a devoted fan of footies, a nightgown lover through and through, or more of a classic two-piece person, there are adorable Easter PJs out there for them.