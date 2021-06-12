Handmade gifts are often the best choices for Father’s Day, so why not inspire your children’s creativity for the holiday? The free Father’s Day coloring pages include plenty of sweet and often silly designs kids will love filling in. With a printer and a few crayons, markers, or colored pencils, you’ll have all the supplies you need for a fun Father’s Day activity with kids.

Really, if you’re looking for a heartfelt way your kids can celebrate Father’s Day, these coloring pages are a perfect start. Spend the morning or afternoon of the holiday designing these sheets, or print them out ahead of time so the kids have a fun activity to enjoy in the car, restaurant, park, or any other place your Father’s Day plans take you. It’s a simple, screen-free kid activity kids will love, and you’re more than welcome to print off an extra page or two and join them for the coloring fun. (It’s a wonderful way to relax at any age, as the lasting popularity of coloring books for adults goes to show.) For extra sentimentality, include some personalized Father’s Day messages with the completed coloring sheet to totally melt dad’s heart. You could even have the kids fill in several coloring sheets ahead of time and present the “book” to dad as a Father’s Day card. The creative options are pretty endless, so consider including some fun coloring sheets for Father’s Day in your celebrations this year.

1 For The Chill Dad Father's Day - Relax Crayola See On Crayola This kicked-back moose is definitely in vacation mode. Kids will have a blast adding some color to this super chill creature.

2 For Papa Bear Dad's Artistic Kid Coloring Page Hallmark See On Hallmark How precious is this little bear? Your kid will enjoy showing off their artistic talents when coloring it in.

3 For The Super Dad My Dad Is My Superhero Top Coloring Pages See On Top Coloring Pages It’s neither bird nor plane: it’s Super-Dad! This is perfect for kids who see their father as their own hero.

4 For The Beloved Dad Father's Day Coloring Pages DLTK See On DLTK How sweet is this father-child duo? It’s a picture-perfect Father’s Day moment. Maybe the child is presenting one of the best Father’s Day gifts for dad, such as a new shirt or smart watch.

5 For The Dad With A Heart Of Gold Father's Day Coloring Page : Heart & Flowers Just Color See On Just Color Show dad you love him with this simple, floral heart design. There’s plenty of space for your kids to add in their own artistic touches, too.

6 For The Dad Who Deserves A Big Hug I Love You Dad Coloring Pages Printable Free Coloring See On Printable Free Coloring Aw, you have to love this pic of a (very) big hug. It’s a simple way your kid can demonstrate just how much they love their dad.

7 For The Wordy Dad Dad Coloring Page Printable Coloring Pages See On Printable Coloring Pages Need a few words to describe dad? Great, super, and terrific are just a few choices.

8 For The Dad Who Deserves A Big Celebration Celebration For Dad Coloring Page Crayola See On Crayola Banners, balloons, and a trophy? There’s no such thing as overdoing it when it comes to celebrating a great father.

9 For The Coffee-Loving Dad The Best Dad Coloring Page Twisty Noodle See On Twisty Noodle For the dad who’s all about that coffee, this coloring sheet is perfection. Hey, that whole parenting thing takes a lot of energy, after all.

10 For The Dad Who’s Out Of This World You're Out Of This World Coloring Page Twisty Noodle See On Twisty Noodle Twisty Noodle is packed with adorable activities for kids, and this space-themed coloring sheet is no exception. Have your kid color it in honor of the dad they love to the moon and back.

11 For The Poetic Dad Father Poem Printable Doodle Art Alley See On Doodle Art Alley This cool printable encourages your kid to write a poem about their dad. Featuring large, blocky letters that are perfect for coloring in, it’s a cool, creative Father’s Day activity.

12 For The Classic Dad Happy Father's Day Tie Doodle Art Alley See On Doodle Art Alley Even though ties might not be the popular fashion accessory they once were, their association with Father’s Day runs deep. Here’s a fun tie your kid can design and color in for dad.

13 For The Dad With Lots Of Character Free Printable Father's Day Coloring Sheet Skip To My Lou $0 See On Skip To My Lou This Father’s Day coloring sheet invites your kid to explain their dad’s characteristics, from age to food preferences. Depending on your kid’s age and imagination, the answers can range from heartfelt to simply hilarious. (Plus, few things are more grounding than a small child drawing a portrait of your face.)

14 For The Rock Star Dad Happy Father's Day Musician Print. Color. Fun! See On Print. Color. Fun! For those who are absolute rock stars at this whole dad gig, there’s this seriously cool Father’s Day coloring sheet. With giant amps and flames in the background, it’s a bit *edgier* than the average coloring sheet in the best way.

15 For The Wise Dad Free Printable Father's Day Coloring Page Print. Color. Fun! See On Print. Color. Fun! Filled with intricate designs, this Father’s Day coloring sheet honors the wisdom of dads. How will your kid decide to fill in these super-cool doodles?

16 For The Best Dad Ever You Are the Best Dad Ever Coloring Page ColoringAll See On Coloring All This poppy text-based card delivers a simple message: You’re the best Dad ever. It’s a super sweet sentiment.

17 For The Dog-Loving Dad Father's Day Coloring Sheet Make It Grateful See On Make It Grateful How adorable is this father and puppy pair? It’s the perfect image for any kid (or dad) who’s all about dogs.

18 For The Punny Dad Mushroom Coloring.ws See On Coloring.ws Fathers who are all about cracking those dad jokes will definitely appreciate this punny coloring sheet. Plus, the happy little mushroom guy makes a great subject.

19 For The Dad Who’s Above All The Rest Balloon Father's Day Coloring Page Kids-n-fun See On Kids-n-fun This giant hot air balloon is just begging for some bright colors. Let your kid’s imagination soar while designing it.

20 For The Artsy Dad Free Father's Day Coloring Page Tried And True Blog See On Tried And True Blog Your kid gets to draw their own artistic interpretation of their dad in this fun coloring sheet that’s filled with positive descriptive words. This one is sure to become a keepsake.

21 For The Hip Dad I MUSTACHE YOU TO HAVE A HIP FATHER'S DAY! i should be mopping the floor See On i should be mopping the floor There’s a whole collection of clever Father’s Day printables at ishouldbemoppingthefloor’s blog, but this mustachioed one is just so silly and perfect. Celebrate a seriously hip Father’s Day with this cool design.