Sure, there’s Mother’s Day, and then there’s Father’s Day. But what if you function as both Mom and Dad for your child? Don’t you deserve to celebrate both days, too? Of course, you absolutely do. So for the women who do it all, here’s how to celebrate single moms on Father’s Day — and not a damn idea includes a tie.

Now, not all single moms are seething at their exes (although some are, and probably rightly so). For them, Father’s Day might be a reminder of what should be, but isn’t. Some single moms are happily divorced and doing Mom and Dad duty. Others may have lost their partners, and for those mommas, Father’s Day can be painful and awash in memories. Still, there are single moms who can co-parent in a positive way with their former partners but still do most of the daily heavy lifting. And that’s why it’s important to understand the dynamic that your gal pal has with the father of her children, so that you know how to celebrate Father’s Day properly but without potentially causing more pain to her.

There are so many ways to celebrate single moms on Father’s Day, from throwing an actual shindig (either in person or virtually), getting a gift for her, or just simply sending an “I’m thinking of you” text. But no matter what you do, be sure to celebrate your single momma friend, (the unsung hero of Father’s Day) with these ideas.

Celebration Ideas For Single Moms On Father’s Day

Take her out for a beautiful brunch.

Send her flowers that say, “Happy Father’s Day, Mom!”

Send her a text that shows how much you (and her kids) treasure her.

Make some time to connect on the phone, and remind her of what a bad ass she is.

Come over with a cake, some candles, and let her make a wish.

Give her a gift card for a home cleaning.

Gather all her gal pals for a virtual celebration.

Get her an inspirational book and inscribe it with something thoughtful.

Give her what she really wants, deep down — a break from her kids. Offer to babysit so that she can have time for herself.

Offer to go over and pitch in with whatever she needs.

Quotes/Messages For Single Moms On Father’s Day

“Happy Father’s Day to the mom who does it all!”

“Thinking of you today.”

“Let me know if you need anything.”

“I’m coming over… and bringing wine.”

“Please wish ____ a Happy Father’s Day, but we know who the real dad is.”

“Do you want me to take the kids for a while so you can get a break?”

“Today is your day, too. How would you like to celebrate it?”

“I know today can be tough for you. I’m sending you lots of love.”

“If you need to talk, I’m here for you.”

It might not be easy for a single mom to spend Father’s Day solo, but there are ways to make it more celebratory and fun. When she sees the love and support of friends like you, she’ll feel appreciated for all the work she puts in as both Mom and Dad.