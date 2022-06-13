Commercial holidays, like Mother’s Day and Father’s Day, can really get you thinking. After all, what truly makes a mother… or a father? Sometimes, it’s not blood or biology, but a deeper bond that grows because of love, caring, and concern. Biological fathers are typically celebrated on Father’s Day, but what about the dads who became a part of the family and took on an entirely new role as a stepfather? Thing is, you might not know what to say, and that’s when having these Happy Father’s Day stepdad messages can allow you to express your love, gratitude, and respect for the person who literally stepped into this important family role.

As far as celebrating dear ol’ stepdad, there isn’t an actual day for it. The closest you can come to it is National Stepfamily Day, which is celebrated on September 16 each year. That doesn’t do much when you want to give your stepdad a shout out for being an amazing role model and loving father figure. That’s why you can shine a spotlight on your stepdad on Father’s Day as well as your dad with these Happy Father’s Day stepdad messages.

Because when it comes down to it, DNA doesn’t make a dad — love does.

Happy Father’s Day stepdad messages

You’re an amazing stepdad! Happy Father’s Day!

Thank you for being such an important part of our lives.

You’re a wonderful role model for me and my siblings. We love you so much.

Thanks for always looking out and caring for us, just like a real father does.

Thank you for being my dad, because that’s how I see you.

Thank you for always putting us first and always making us feel like we are your children.

You have blessed our family ever since you met Mom.

I can’t imagine what life would be like without you or your love. Happy Father’s Day.

Thanks for being there when I needed you the most.

As far as stepdads go, I’d be proud to follow in your “footsteps.” Happy Father’s Day!

In my heart, you’ll always be my dad.

Thank you for all the memories, help, and love throughout the years.

Happy Father’s Day to someone who stepped in and loved us like his own.

I’m grateful to have you in my life.

Our family is lucky you chose to join it. Happy Father’s Day.

Lisa5201/E+/Getty Images

Funny Father’s Day stepdad messages

Yoda best bonus dad ever.

Even though I’m not from your sack, I know you’ll always have my back.

You’re a brave guy to put up with me by choice. Happy Father’s Day!

Happy Father’s Day from the kid you inadvertently inherited when you decided to shack up with mom.

Happy Father’s Day to my amazing stepdad. Thanks for putting up with my mom.

You are the best stepdad I could have gotten stuck with.

Happy Father’s Day to a stepdad whose disappointment in me is so genuine it feels biological.

I like you way better than my other dad. Happy Father’s Day!

Thanks for always treating me like your own annoying little human!

I know I didn’t make it easy on you, but at least you never had to change my diapers. Happy Father’s Day!

You’re not my real dad! Happy Father’s Day, though.

Stepdad? More like step-zaddy.

Sentimental Father’s Day stepdad messages

Even though we don’t share the same genes or the same last name, you’re the best dad I’ve ever had.

You’re an amazing stepdad in so many ways. I want to say thank you and remind you how much it means to have you in my life.

I may not have your eyes or your smile, but I am glad you call me your child.

It’s not flesh and blood but the heart that makes us father and child.

Actions speak louder than DNA. Happy Father’s Day to my real dad.

You’re not a stepfather — you’re the father who stepped up.

Any man can be a father but it takes someone special to be a dad. Happy Father’s Day to my dad.

You may not have given me life, but you sure have made my life better.

Thank you for loving me as your own.

You “stepped” into our lives and changed it for the better. Happy Father’s Day!

You didn’t have to love me. You wanted to. That’s worth so much more. Happy Father’s Day.

Families like ours are made in the heart. Happy Father’s Day.

At all my games, graduations, and special milestones, I’ve looked for you in the crowd. Happy Father’s Day.

On Father’s Day, be sure to celebrate the father figure in your life. That might be a father, a stepdad (or both). Because having that connection is a blessing, whether it’s with your biological dad or the man who stepped into the role of a lifetime.