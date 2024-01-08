It’s soup season. And I don’t mean “ooh it’s cold outside, so it’s time for soup,” I mean it’s dark and it’s dreary and it’s freezing and who can even think about actually making something for dinner when you just want to sit in your couch cocoon? That’s why it’s soup season and it’s a specifically good time to make a bunch of healthy soups to freeze for future evenings when you simply can not.
The word “healthy” is a spectrum, so don’t let that word make you think this is a list of slightly flavored waters with spinach in them. These freezable soups are hearty, savory, full of your favorite things, and perfect for making in big batches. You could make a double batch tonight, eat a few bowls, save some for lunches, and then freeze the rest and future you will be so grateful. There are also plenty of soups to make ahead here that are a hit with families and kids, which is a must when you just need to feed the people so you can get the people in baths and to bed and you can retreat back to your couch cocoon.
So grab yourself some freezer bags or some of those fancy silicone cubes for freezing soup and spend an hour or so in your kitchen. With all the double chopping and boiling, it really won’t take long to make a bunch of healthy soups for your freezer and your family.
These soups are perfect for freezing so you always have a delicious meal ready for a cozy night, and they also make great, easy lunches.