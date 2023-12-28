I love a snack spread. Whether it’s a bunch of dips and crackers or a variety of appetizers, there is nothing like small dishes of your favorite things to munch on all night. So many people think every appetizer must be followed by dinner, but for parties and get-togethers, it’s nice to make some filling apps that can actually function as a whole meal, like on New Year’s Eve. Who wants to cook and miss all the fun? Instead, you can whip up a few of these hearty New Year’s Eve appetizers and basically turn them into a full dinner.

New Year’s Eve is one of my favorite holidays — it’s perfect for snacking, for games, for just relaxing with your loved ones — it’s the best. Even if you decide to make resolutions or get all sappy about the year ending, there’s not a lot of pressure at a New Year’s Eve party. So pushing heavy appetizers that can keep your guests full and happy is the best plan. No dinner to worry about, no excessive clean-up — just make a bunch of these filling and hearty appetizers and let people pick all night long. There’s a huge variety here, but everything is hearty enough to stand alone if you want it to, and they all make great companions if people are going to be doing some drinking. Lots of protein, some pasta, veggies, and hot dips make up the bulk of this New Year’s Eve appetizer list, and you’re bound to find a few that work for your gathering. (Even if it’s just you.)

1 Hot Black Bean & Corn Dip Macaroni and Cheesecake/Yummly Full of ooey gooey cheese, black beans, corn, and Rotel, this hot black bean corn dip is hearty, delicious, and budget-friendly. It comes out super creamy, and by tweaking the spices, you can make it have more or less of a kick, depending on who’s eating it. You can also make a huge bowl in one go, and you’ll eat on it all night. Serve it with chips or even chunks of toasted bread for an even heartier snack.

2 Mango Chicken Puffs Happy Foods Tube/Yummly Chicken salad is always a great appetizer option, and this recipe featured on Yummly for mango chicken puffs is so elevated. Use mango chuttney mixed into mayo and shredded chicken for a snack packed with flavor, and the puff pastry makes it so easy to pull together. You can even make these in advance for New Year’s Eve.

3 Caramelized Onion Dip Pinch of Yum I have made this caramelized onion dip from Pinch of Yum so many times and it’s always amazing. It works great just as a New Year’s Eve dip with chips or crackers, but you can also use it for any meats like chicken nuggets or sliced steak. It’s so versatile and good.

4 Pigs In A Blanket Cookies and Cups/Yummly Look, pigs in a blanket is a classic New Year’s Eve appetizer for a reason. They’re easy, delicious, and you can serve them with a wide variety of sauces so everyone can customize their snack. A few of these mixed in with some other snacks and dips, and you won’t even realize you’re missing dinner.

5 Seafood Stuffed Mushrooms A Spicy Perspective Oooh who invented the first stuffed mushroom, because they deserve a proper thank you. These glorious little seafood-stuffed mushrooms from a Spicy Perspective are savory, creamy, and beyond good. The perfect little New Year’s Eve appetizer to make you say, “Dinner who?”

6 Pinwheels Shirley Smiles/Yummly Who doesn’t love a pinwheel? This recipe for Color Me Pinwheels featured on Yummly is so easy, and it makes for a really great and filling New Year’s Eve appetizer. With jalapeño, bacon, green onions, and cream cheese, each bite is loaded with delicious flavor, and you can even prep these in advance to make for easy serving. Give me at least three, please.

7 Toasted Ravioli Nachos Foxes Love Lemons/Yummly I don’t think it gets much heartier than ravioli nachos. This delicious recipe includes frozen ravioli going straight into the oven with beans and cheese and then adding all of your toppings. It’s so simple to make, but is going to be a huge crowd-pleaser and is definitely a filling New Year’s Eve appetizer.

8 Loaded Smashed Potatoes Damn Delicious I love a loaded smashed potato and this recipe from Damn Delicious is fool-proof. This is a super hearty appetizer that will fill you up in no time and still leave plenty of room for dips and desserts later in the evening.

9 Chile Lime Meatballs Midwest Foodie/Yummly There’s a reason why meatballs are on every appetizer list — they’re the perfect snack. Hearty, can be easily adapted into any flavor, and super quick to throw together, these chile lime meatballs are especially good. They have a bit of an Asian taste, so you could serve them with other Asian-inspired apps like eggrolls, wontons, spring rolls, or noodles — or you could just add them to your lineup and make for a super versatile and hearty appetizer list.

10 Bacon-Wrapped Chicken Jalapeño Bites CleanFoodCrush.com/Yummly OK, these are just delightful. Forget your chicken nugget platter, whip up these bacon-wrapped chicken jalapeño bites for your New Year’s Eve appetizers. It’s a great protein choice that can be adapted to tastes with different dips and sauces, and you can prep them in advance and just keep them warm for the party.

11 7-Layer Dip Mel's Kitchen Cafe She’s beauty. She’s grace. She’s the classic 7-Layer Dip. You’ve seen her at parties and birthdays and holidays, but now you can make her yourself with this recipe from Mel’s Kitchen Cafe. It’s so easy to put together and is definitely a New Year’s Eve appetizer that you can turn into a full-fledged meal.

12 BBQ Chicken Stuffed Bread Family Fresh Meals/Yummly This is the ultimate party food — BBQ chicken stuffed bread. So ridiculously simple and so over-the-top good. Cut it into slices or let people snag their own piece for a super filling New Year’s Eve appetizer that’s basically a dinner.

13 Pepperoni Pizza Sliders Averie Cooks Do you not want to take a bite out of your screen right now? Look at this perfect pepperoni pizza slider from Averie Cooks. This recipe is so perfect for New Year’s Eve. It’s a major crowd-pleaser for both kids and adults, and it’s a breeze to make. You can reheat throughout the night, and it basically is dinner in like three bites.

14 Churro & Berry Dessert Board The Comfort of Cooking You can’t forget dessert. With dulche de leche chocolate sauce and cinnamon-sugar for dipping, this churro and berry dessert board from The Comfort of Cooking is the ultimate sweet appetizer for New Year’s Eve. Fruit is always a great option to have on hand, and combining it with these desserts makes for such a fun spread.

Truly, any appetizer can replace a meal if it has enough stuff, and this list gives you tons of options. Pick your favorites for the ultimate hearty New Year’s Eve appetizer spread.