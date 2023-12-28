I love a snack spread. Whether it’s a bunch of dips and crackers or a variety of appetizers, there is nothing like small dishes of your favorite things to munch on all night. So many people think every appetizer must be followed by dinner, but for parties and get-togethers, it’s nice to make some filling apps that can actually function as a whole meal, like on New Year’s Eve. Who wants to cook and miss all the fun? Instead, you can whip up a few of these hearty New Year’s Eve appetizers and basically turn them into a full dinner.
New Year’s Eve is one of my favorite holidays — it’s perfect for snacking, for games, for just relaxing with your loved ones — it’s the best. Even if you decide to make resolutions or get all sappy about the year ending, there’s not a lot of pressure at a New Year’s Eve party. So pushing heavy appetizers that can keep your guests full and happy is the best plan. No dinner to worry about, no excessive clean-up — just make a bunch of these filling and hearty appetizers and let people pick all night long. There’s a huge variety here, but everything is hearty enough to stand alone if you want it to, and they all make great companions if people are going to be doing some drinking. Lots of protein, some pasta, veggies, and hot dips make up the bulk of this New Year’s Eve appetizer list, and you’re bound to find a few that work for your gathering. (Even if it’s just you.)
Truly, any appetizer can replace a meal if it has enough stuff, and this list gives you tons of options. Pick your favorites for the ultimate hearty New Year’s Eve appetizer spread.