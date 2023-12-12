I love Christmas snacks. I love making festive appetizers for movie nights, to take to holiday gatherings, and to share with friends when they come over for Christmas. But what I do not like is being stuck in the kitchen when all the fun is starting. I’m a big believer in make-ahead recipes, and these make-ahead Christmas appetizers might be my absolute favorites. From seasonal-shaped snacks and apps to hearty dips that will last all the way through your Christmas movie marathon, there’s a perfect holiday appetizer here for you to prep in advance.
And don’t worry, a bunch of these can be prepped in advance and travel well. So if your mother-in-law has asked you to bring a Christmas appetizer or you want to take something delicious to the class holiday party, these are just great. I also appreciate that all of these make-ahead Christmas appetizers can easily be doubled or tripled and are pretty budget-friendly dishes. One more bonus? The right combination of these make-ahead holiday apps can be heavy enough to forgo making an actual meal. There’s truly nothing I love more than a dinner of appetizers, and having these all be make-ahead versions you can prep in advance? It’s the best of all the worlds. So happy dip season to all who celebrate — it’s time to make room in the fridge.
Don’t stress yourself out over holiday snacks — these make-ahead Christmas appetizers are the best way to get a festive dish on the table and actually enjoy the company.