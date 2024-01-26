While the old food pyramid days are gone, parents everywhere still stress a bit (re: all the time) about making sure their children get the right amount of nutrients. I’ve raised a couple of picky eaters now, and even when I’m being cool and have my they’re-growing-and-healthy-it’s-fine mindset on, I can still get a little panicky about how much nutrition they’re actually getting. Protein is one of the big ones, especially when it comes to kids who love to snack. Having a few protein-heavy snacks for kids can make all the difference between a hanger meltdown before dinner (that they may or may not eat anyway) and a kid who can actually speak in sentences instead of growls.
While nobody should be losing sleep over their kid’s eating habits, protein is a pretty important one, and the American Academy of Pediatrics notes that protein helps build new tissues and produces antibodies to fight infections. But protein is also easily found in a lot of the things your children already eat (that chicken nugget habit is paying off). If you have a kid who likes milk, cheese, eggs, yogurt, beans, nuts, or any kind of nut butter — don’t sweat so much. Chances are your child’s getting plenty of protein each day, even if it’s not the exact recommended amount — two to three servings per day. And those servings are generous, writes Amy Palanjian from Yummy Toddler Food. As in, one string cheese and one cup of milk totally counts as a serving of protein.
And don’t sleep on things like chocolate milk or drinkable yogurts if that’s what your kid likes. But if you want to slip in some variety or have them try a few new protein-packed options, this list of protein-heavy snacks for kids is perfect.
Whether your kid eats a big hearty dinner every night or would rather have a bowl of cereal three times a day, hopefully one of these protein-packed snack options will keep them full and satisfied.