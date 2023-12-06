The snow’s coming down and you’re watching it fall — from inside your car. This Christmas season, you may be anticipating a road trip to Grandma and Grandpa’s, to a festive vacation, or maybe to the North Pole. While you’re on the way, you’re going to be snapping lots of pictures — and how could you not? Your kids are so adorable when they’re asleep in the backseat of the car or incessantly asking you how much longer it is till they can hug Grandma.

So, in the spirit of the holiday season, you probably want some good family road trip caption ideas to go along with these pictures for Instagram. Whether you want to go with something cheery, funny, or heartwarming, you have plenty to choose from.

Funny Captions

Mooooom, are we there yet?

Thank you, Santa, for last year’s gift of iPads.

Having a holly jolly road trip!

Can’t wait to kick in to child mode once we get to Grandma & Grandpa’s house.

Don’t tell the kids, but this car is actually Santa’s sleigh (all of their gifts are in the trunk).

Holiday road trip + Christmas music = one very merry mommy.

Car ride? More like sleigh ride.

“I passed through the seven levels of the candy cane forest, through the sea of swirly-twirly gum drops, and then I walked through the Lincoln Tunnel.” — Elf

Can Santa lower gas prices for Christmas?

“Jingle bells, jingle bells, jingle all the way!” — Jingle Bells, James Lord Pierpont

We’re finally here and only shed a few tears!

Vera Livchak/Moment/Getty Images

Captions of Your Kids Sleeping in the Car

Silent drive, holy drive.

Santa will be bringing lots of gifts to these kids for being so good in the car.

[X] more sleeps till Christmas! (put the number of days until Christmas)

He sees you when you’re sleeping!

Sleep in heavenly peace.

The most peaceful I’ve ever seen them.

Little do they know, they’re getting exactly what they asked for this year.

Road trip tip: put on one of the audiobooks you’ve been wanting to listen to and the kids will fall right asleep.

There are visions of sugar plums dancing in their heads, right now.

Hoping they sleep this well on Christmas eve.

Captions about being with loved ones during the holidays

Happy to be here.

Joy to the world — we made it!

“No matter what, I always make it home for Christmas.” —Dolly Parton

"The best way to celebrate the holidays is with great food and even better company." —Ina Garten.

“I used to think being a kid on Christmas was the best thing ever. Turns out being a parent on Christmas is.” — Unknown

“My idea of Christmas, whether old-fashioned or modern, is simple: loving others.” — Bob Hope

“You’re all that I need, underneath the tree” — Underneath the Tree, Kelly Clarkson

“Christmas is not as much about opening our presents as opening our hearts.” — Janice Maeditere

“As long as we know in our hearts what Christmas ought to be, Christmas is.” — Eric Sevareid

Caption any of your pictures with these holiday road trip caption and quote ideas and you’ll have all your followers ooh-ing and ahh-ing at your adorable family.