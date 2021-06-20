If you’re hoping to spend the 4th of July holiday weekend working on the yard or some home improvement projects, you’re inevitably going to have to run to the store to pick up some kind of supply that you didn’t know you’d need. In case this happens on the holiday itself, it’s helpful to know what The Home Depot 4th of July hours are ahead of time. Who wants to head over to the store to pick up a last-minute tool only to have to turn around and leave empty-handed?

What Time Does The Home Depot Open & Close On The 4th Of July?

This year, the 4th of July falls on a Sunday and most of The Home Depot stores will be open their regular business hours, which are 8 AM to 8 PM on Sundays. However, there are always outliers, so you’ll want to be sure your local store is actually open before you make your way over there. You can use The Home Depot’s store finder to locate the location nearest to you, and it should provide you with accurate store hours. If the hours aren’t populating online for some reason, you can always give the store a call before you start making your way over.

Even if you don’t have any plans to work in the yard or start a new project over the holiday weekend, you may still want to check out The Home Depot on the 4th of July because the store notoriously offers sales on major appliances, power tools, and other big-ticket products. Who knows, you could end up finding a great deal on a new grill and have an excuse to grill out for the fireworks later that night.