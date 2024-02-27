We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.
Leap Day is a pretty special day, whether you get to celebrate your actual birthday on it or not. I know it feels like there are tons of holidays and it can be a little overwhelming to think there’s something else you have to make magical for your kids, but Leap Day really is so fun. And celebrating Leap Day with your family is a fun way to reconnect and really make Feb. 29 feel extra special.
Honestly, less is more. It’s not like Leap Day is a day associated with gifts or anything. And since Leap Day is Thursday, Feb. 29 this year, that most likely means you all have school and sports activities and work and plenty of other weekday things happening. But you can make it a little extra fun with these celebration ideas, and they don’t require a ton of work. Making lasagna for dinner? Make it a four-cheese lasagna to incorporate the number four that’s associated with Leap Day. Have a frog outfit or want to do a family leaping contest in the backyard? Go for it, and then eat four scoops of ice cream.
And if you or a loved one have a Leap Day birthday, it’s time to get real special. With only an estimated 200,000 people in the United States with a Feb. 29 birthday, it’s a pretty big deal to celebrate a loved one’s actual day, instead of a Feb. 28 or March 1 celebration. And these ideas can make you or your little Leapling’s birthday so fun.
Leap Day is so special, whether you get to celebrate a birthday or not. Just soak in the extra day with your family and make it a little fancy with some of these fun celebration ideas.