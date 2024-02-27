This year is a Leap Year, which means, let’s face it, you’ve got to figure out what to feed your family for an extra day. Truly, is there anything worse than the chorus of “What’s for dinner?” the minute you pick your kids up from school? (Especially when you know they’ll hate 90% of your answers.) But for Thursday, Feb. 29, you can have a little fun and serve up some great Leap Day foods to pay homage to this weird little day and, hopefully, make things a bit easier for you.
For starters, don’t sleep on those Leap Day discounts. Taco Bell is offering $2.29 Crunchwraps through their app, Krispy Kreme ha sa deal for a dozen glazed donuts for $2.29 — your local restaurants may even be doing some fun deals. So if you want to grab an easy dinner or breakfast, there are plenty of options. But if you want to cook and celebrate Leap Day as a family, then I’ve got just the list for you. From recipes that give a nod to the Roman Empire (thanks for the calendar, Caesar) to recipes that just have the number four somewhere in there (For four years, get it?), you can have a lot of fun with these Leap Day recipes. And I promise, there’s not a single recipe that calls for frogs on this list.
No matter what you make, Leap Day is a fun day to just give a little nod to with your meals or activities. And don’t forget to reach out to your local restaurants or favorite fast food places to see if there are any Leap Day snack deals you’ve missed.