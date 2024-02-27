This year is a Leap Year, which means, let’s face it, you’ve got to figure out what to feed your family for an extra day. Truly, is there anything worse than the chorus of “What’s for dinner?” the minute you pick your kids up from school? (Especially when you know they’ll hate 90% of your answers.) But for Thursday, Feb. 29, you can have a little fun and serve up some great Leap Day foods to pay homage to this weird little day and, hopefully, make things a bit easier for you.

For starters, don’t sleep on those Leap Day discounts. Taco Bell is offering $2.29 Crunchwraps through their app, Krispy Kreme ha sa deal for a dozen glazed donuts for $2.29 — your local restaurants may even be doing some fun deals. So if you want to grab an easy dinner or breakfast, there are plenty of options. But if you want to cook and celebrate Leap Day as a family, then I’ve got just the list for you. From recipes that give a nod to the Roman Empire (thanks for the calendar, Caesar) to recipes that just have the number four somewhere in there (For four years, get it?), you can have a lot of fun with these Leap Day recipes. And I promise, there’s not a single recipe that calls for frogs on this list.

1 Caesar Salad Gimme Some Oven Leap Day is because Julius Caesar thought an extra day every year would be nice, but then he screwed up the math. (Men.) So take that Caesar energy and put it into this amazing homemade Caesar salad recipe from Gimme Some Oven. The dressing is incredible.

2 Cacio e Pepe Damn Delicious If you want to give your kids a little spiel on the Roman empire and Rome itself while discussing Leap Year, go ahead and whip up an Italian classic: cacio e pepe. This recipe is super simple, but incredibly delicious, and a great comfort food that the whole family will love.

3 Coconut Pecan Caramel Butter Cake Half-Baked Harvest With all of the flavors in this incredible cake from Half-Baked Harvest, it’s no wonder it’s perfect for Leap Day, what with its half-Winterish, half-Springish vibes. But you can make this coconut pecan caramel butter cake to celebrate Leap Day because it also has four layers, just like Leap Day has four layers of years to get through.

4 Creamy Garlic Sun-Dried Tomato Pasta Pinch of Yum I know, another pasta dish, but this one is so beyond good, you’ll literally lick the plate clean. From Pinch of Yum, this creamy garlic sun-dried tomato pasta has both Roman ties for Leap Day, but also, this pasta literally bounces. It’s such a fun spiral shape, and it’s perfect for leaping on Feb. 29.

5 Baked Corned Beef & Cabbage A Spicy Perspective There is some myth that says Leap Day was also the one day where women could propose to men after Saint Bridget complained to Saint Patrick and he designated the day as so. Honor all of that Irish folklore (it is getting close to St. Paddy’s Day, after all) with this super easy baked corned beef and cabbage recipe.

6 Pork Belly Burnt Ends Averie Cooks Another dish that has two separate meanings? These pork belly burnt ends from Averie Cooks. You can consider burnt ends a great Leap Day choice because it represents the end of the month, but there’s also a spot in Texas and across the border in New Mexico known for all of the Leap Day babies born in their area, so they celebrate with a great big barbecue. Yum.

7 Dessert Cheese Plate A Pretty Life in the Suburbs If you really want to eat like the Romans, load up on some figs, nuts, and cheese for a seriously decadent dish. But this recipe for a dessert cheese plate is also great for Leap Day, because the day itself feels so special, you can totally get away with eating something like this for dinner. (Plus nuts, fruit, cheese, and chocolate? That’s the power of four, baby.)

8 Baked Chicken Wings With Four Sauces FoodieCrush Embrace the four! Make this enormous platter of baked chicken wings from FoodieCrush with four different sauces to represent the four years in between each Leap Day. There’s a bite on here for every member of the family, and it makes for a nice, easy dinner when everyone can just serve themselves.

9 Sweet Potato Shepherd’s Pie A Cozy Kitchen For another Irish nod, you can whip up some shepherd’s pie, but since Leap Day is an extension of February, try making it a sweet potato shepherd’s pie to honor the root vegetable that does some of her best work this time of year. This recipe from A Cozy Kitchen is an easy crowd-pleaser, and is nice and hearty and healthy.

No matter what you make, Leap Day is a fun day to just give a little nod to with your meals or activities. And don’t forget to reach out to your local restaurants or favorite fast food places to see if there are any Leap Day snack deals you’ve missed.