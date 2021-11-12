If you’ve never had to hold down your writhing, screaming 5-year-old while a a nurse works at lightning speed to administer a vaccine, you can rest assured that it is a feat no parent or child wants to endure unless they absolutely have to. With a Covid-19 vaccine now approved for Emergency Use Authorization in kids ages 5 to 11, parents of kids prone to intense shot anxiety are scrambling to prep their little ones for the jab. Here’s how to help kids with a fear of shots get through the ordeal with as few tears as possible.

How Common Is A Fear Of Shots In Kids?

If your child gets especially nervous (or has a full-on meltdown) when it’s time to get a shot, they’re not alone. “At least two-thirds of children and one-fourth of adults have a fear of needles,” reports the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP).

The thing is, a fear of needles in kids usually doesn’t develop until around age 5, according to pediatrician Dr. Natasha Burgert in a piece for Forbes Health. Which means that the same children in the age group who are now eligible for a Covid vaccination are the ones who could be especially prone to this type of shot anxiety.

Burgert also reported that the trauma from previous negative experiences with shots can leave kids feeling even more anxiety about any upcoming vaccines, which could lead to an intensified pain response. So, if your child has had a particularly rough go of it with earlier childhood vaccines, it’s likely that they’ll be nervous to get this one, too.

How To Prepare Kids Before The Covid-19 Vaccine

As Romper previously reported, around 1 million kids in the newly-authorized age group have already received their first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine. Once you’ve scheduled your child’s appointment, one way to help prepare them for the shot is to reassure them that so many other kids have gone through the process and they have made it through just fine.

The AAP recommends choosing your words wisely when you speak to your kids who are afraid to get shots. Yes, you should be honest with your kids that it will hurt, but you can also use less abrasive terms like “pinch” or “poke” to express what’s going to happen.

It’s crucial never to lie to your kids: “If you know your child will be getting a vaccine, telling them otherwise can compromise the trust between the two of you,” warns The Cleveland Clinic.

Some kids actually feel less nervous when they have all of the information ahead of time. If your child is like this, you can talk up the safety aspect of getting vaccinated and remind them that it’s the doctor’s job to help them stay healthy, and that this vaccine will do just that. Then, you can walk your child step-by-step through everything that will happen. Sometimes, the fear of the unknown can drive their worries.

Tips For Keeping Kids Calm During Shots

When the big day arrives, you’ll want to have a plan for how to keep your kid calm throughout the process. With the Covid-19 vaccine specifically, they’ll need to get a second dose to complete their inoculation, so it’s important to ensure that the first one goes as smoothly as possible.

Distract them. Don’t be afraid to break out the screens for a visual distraction when it’s time for the shot to be administered. Playing a game on an iPad or watching a video can be a great way to keep their minds off of what’s happening. You can also play your child’s favorite music through a pair of headphones to help keep them calm.

Give the clinician a heads up. For kids who are especially scared to get a shot, it can be helpful to let the nurse or doctor know that they're nervous. A bit of reassurance from the person holding the needle can go a long way.

Try deep breathing. Another tip recommended by Cleveland Clinic is to have your child take three deep breaths to relax before the shot. They also endorse the AAP's "cough trick" as a distraction during the jab. To do this, instruct your child to cough once as a "warm up," then to cough again when it's time for the needle to go in, and then a third time afterward.

Comfort them. Give lots of hugs, snuggles, and reassuring words to comfort your child through the process. If your child is small enough and up for it, they could even sit in your lap while they get the shot. You can also let them bring their favorite stuffed animal to the appointment to squeeze and keep them company.

Don't use threats. No matter what your child's reaction to shots is like, it is recommended to steer clear of threats and lean into reassurance instead.

Use positive reinforcement. If the promise of an ice cream cone after the appointment to celebrate their bravery helps to get them through, there's nothing wrong with using this type of treat to stave off a meltdown. You can also verbally praise them for their courage from the beginning of the appointment until well after it's over to help re-frame the situation.

Deep breaths. You (and your kids) have got this.