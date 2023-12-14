Taking some sexy photos at home to send your partner as a surprise is a fun way to spice things up, and the pictures can even make a romantic gift. But more importantly, perhaps, are all the reasons you might take the pictures for yourself: to celebrate exactly how your body looks right now, or to see yourself in a new, more confident light. Boudoir photos capture your body like art (because it is!), and just the process of taking the pictures can be empowering. So, here’s how to take sexy selfies at home and capture beautiful, boudoir-style images, according to professional photographers.

1. Research some poses.

Realistically, most people don’t pose for the camera, like, ever, beyond just smiling and holding still. So, before you get dressed up (or down), get an idea of how you want to pose in your photos.

“Looking up ideas is Square One,” says Sperber, who recommends browsing Pinterest for inspiration. “Then, you practice. Get in front of the mirror and just try it without taking any photos. You’ll start to get an idea of what’s comfortable not only for your body, but also for your personality, which is really important in your photos. You can also find photographers on TikTok that have series on posing for sexy photos, usually geared towards people that are using their phones.”

2. Pick the time and place with lighting in mind

Where you’re taking your photos, and when, will determine what the best lighting will be,” says Stephanie Sperber, a professional photographer in Jacksonville, Florida. “If you’re taking some cute poolside or beach bikini pics, being closer to dusk or sunset will be best. If you’re indoors and it’s day time, use natural window light.” Snapping pics at night? Do not turn on that overhead ceiling fan light. Instead use a reading lamp and play use it to cast bright light different directions and play with the shadows, Sperber says.

Shutterstock

“Using a lamp that is at eye-level or just a few feet higher is a much better option than turning on any overhead lights, which can cast dark shadows under your eyes and is much less flattering,” says Holly Douglas, owner of Holly Douglas & Co., a boudoir photography studio in Nashville. “Position the lamp a little off to one side, as opposed to directly in front of you, to give your lighting more dimension and prevent your photos from looking flat.”

3. Play with the position and intensity of the light.

A good rule of thumb: diffused natural light is always going to be the most flattering. “Posing near a window that either receives indirect light or has white sheers that can diffuse the light is ideal,” says Douglas.

If you want your face and body visible in the photos, position yourself with the window off to the side or directly in front of you, Douglas says. You can also try snapping some sexy silhouettes by posing with the camera in front of you and the window behind you.

“No matter where you are, be mindful of the direction from which the light is coming. You generally don’t want to light yourself from below. If your face is in the shot, the light should be at or above eye level. Play with the harshness and softness of the light too. Sheer curtains help soften light if you want something more even and flattering to your complexion,” Sperber says.

4. Set a vibe.

Getting yourself in a relaxed, romantic headspace will make posing and taking your own photos feel less awkward.

“Always set a vibe,” Sperber says. “Sometimes that’s just a playlist that sets your mood. If you’re taking your own photos at home, lighting some candles or incense can also be nice. And give yourself grace for feeling weird, if you do. It’s not easy for a lot of people to be vulnerable like this, but it’s so worth it to get there.”

“If you want to look sultry and sexy in your photos, it’s important to feel sultry and sexy as you’re taking them,” Douglas adds. “As soon as clients enter our studio, they smell the beautiful essential oils in the air from our diffuser. We also always have some kind of sexy or chill music playing while they’re in hair and makeup and during their photoshoots. We also like to light some candles throughout the studio. Not only do they look great in photos, but who doesn’t feel romantic in candlelight?”

5. Let your personality shine through in your outfit.

miljko/E+/Getty Images

Lingerie feels like the obvious wardrobe choice for taking steamy pics — it’s designed to accentuate your curves and make your body look bangin’. It can fun to buy a special set just for pictures too. But if lingerie is not your thing, there are so many other options for what to wear. Sperber and Douglas recommend:

Sheer kimonos (which can look extra cool if you’re backlit or taking silhouette photos)

A big, chunky sweater with long socks and undies

A football jersey and panties

Your partner’s favorite shirt, jacket, hat, or other item, with very little else

Draping yourself in a bedsheet or blanket

6. If you’re snapping pics on your phone, use the back camera.

Adene Sanchez/E+/Getty Images

It’s tempting to snap selfies with your front cam so you can see what the photo will look like, but this is folly, these photogs agree. Start by propping your phone up on a tripod (or, more realistically, a DIY one, like leaning it against a stack of books or a heavy candle).

“The back camera on your phone is going to take photos of higher quality, meaning sharpness, focus, and tones. The challenge with that is that you can’t see what you're photographing until you run back over and check,” Sperber says. “There are mirrors you can buy that attach to your phone that let you see things live as you take photos. But I wouldn’t blame anyone for just skipping all of that and using the front selfie camera. You can still place it on a tripod to get some distance and have your hands free for posing. As far as actually taking the photo, timers exist on all phones, but there are also Bluetooth remotes that are helpful to keep you from running back and forth.”

Most people look their best when photographed at eye level or just slightly higher, Douglas points out, so keep that in mind when finding a place to position your phone. Booty shots, though, look good from a low angle (wink wink).

7. Take some pics with Portrait Mode.

“If you use the iPhone’s Portrait setting, it will look a little more professional than the regular iPhone camera setting,” says Douglas. “You definitely do not want to use the 0.5x camera setting though, as that is the wide-angle lens and it’s the most unflattering for portraits of any kind.”

8. Turn up the heat with these subtle movements.

Anastasia Dobrusina/E+/Getty Images

Whatever poses you strike in your photos, Douglas recommends doing the following if you want the final shot to have serious sex appeal:

Point your toes.

Arch your back.

Relax your jaw and part your lips slightly.

Don’t be afraid to mess up your hair. (“Messy hair pics are hot!” she says.)

9. Know when to hire a pro.

Like most things, you can absolutely DIY a little sexy photoshoot for yourself, but there are advantages to hiring an expert. It can be important to have someone experienced taking your photos if you’re not sure how you’ll feel about your body in them.

“When someone decides to try taking her own spicy selfies, she doesn’t always consider how she’s going to feel about herself if the photos she takes turn out to be rather unflattering. A professional boudoir photographer, on the other hand, understands that the experience of creating sexy photos can actually have a huge impact on a woman’s overall self-confidence and body image,” Douglas says. “We are literal experts at knowing the best lighting, poses, and angles to create beautiful, flattering photos for every woman we photograph, regardless of her age, shape, or size.”

10. Enjoy yourself.

Whether you show them to someone special or keep them for yourself, commemorating what your body looks like right now is a fun way to celebrate it.

“Just make sure to have fun with your photos and be proud of yourself for doing this. It’s creative and powerful,” Sperber says. “And remember that you are beautiful. Every single person on the planet has at least one thing about their body they don’t love, and others rarely even see those flaws, or they don’t care about them because they’re part of the whole lovely package.”

Sources:

Stephanie Sperber, a professional photographer in Jacksonville, Florida

Holly Douglas, owner of Holly Douglas & Co., a boudoir photography studio in Nashville