ATTN Parents: Kids Can Watch Their Own Educational Livestream On Inauguration Day

While the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris is sure to be historic — Harris is both the first woman and the first woman of color to be elected vice president — the Presidential Inaugural Committee is also hoping the day will unite Americans of all ages. But let's face it, official ceremonies can be a bit of a bore for younger viewers. That's why the Presidential Inaugural Committee will, for the first time ever, host a special Inauguration Day livestream just for kids.

"As we bring Americans together for a historic and inclusive inauguration of President-elect Biden and Vice President-elect Harris, we want to ensure that we are engaging folks of all ages and bringing families together in their homes to celebrate a new beginning for the country and an America united," Presidential Inaugural Committee CEO and Delaware State University President Dr. Tony Allen said in a statement released by the committee.

So, What Can We Expect?

"Our White House: An Inaugural Celebration for Young Americans" will be the first-ever inaugural livestream specifically curated for kids. Akeelah and the Bee star Keke Palmer will host the livestream, which will run before and during the Inaugural Ceremonies that see Biden and Harris sworn in as the next president and vice president of the United States.

Kids who tune in will hear a special message from incoming First Lady Dr. Jill Biden. The livestream will also feature educational commentary from historians Doris Kearns Goodwin and Erica Armstrong Dunbar and excerpts of student work from PBS NewsHour's national youth journalism and public media initiative Student Reporting Labs.

Other segments of the curated livestream will include a Nickelodeon-produced piece on presidential pets, a round of trivia questions with incoming Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff, and educational segments produced by the Library of Congress.

How Can We Watch It?

To catch "Our White House: An Inaugural Celebration for Young Americans," families will want to log on to BidenInaugural.org/youth or beginning Wednesday, Jan. 20, at 10 a.m. EST. The two and a half hour event will also be streamed online by PBS NewsHour and broadcast by Nickelodeon, Discovery Education, Amazon Prime Video, and various other websites, apps, and social media platforms. A Spanish-language version of the livestream will air after the inauguration on Discovery Familia.

How Else Can Kids Be Involved With The Inauguration?

Discovery Education and Discovery Inc. will also host a free educational virtual learning experience titled, "I Do Solemnly Swear: The U.S. Presidential Inauguration." Geared at students, educators, and families, the virtual program provides a behind-the-scenes peek at Inauguration Day through interviews with inaugural experts and historians. "I Do Solemnly Swear: The U.S. Presidential Inauguration" aired Tuesday at 12 p.m. EST only on the Discovery Education website. It will air later in the week on Discovery Family while a Spanish-language version airs on Discovery Familia.

Kids — and parents — can also celebrate the Biden-Harris inauguration with a special 14-page printable inauguration coloring book created by the Presidential Inaugural Committee. Along with portraits of Biden and Harris, the coloring book features drawings of incoming First Dogs Champ and Major, Air Force One, and Biden's signature aviator sunglasses.