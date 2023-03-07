Want to spice up the conversation on your upcoming date night, or keep the kids engaged during family dinner time this week? Try looking up some good old “how well do you know me” questions. They’re a fun way to get the banter going over drinks with your partner, relive hilarious memories with your friends, or have some funny talks with your kids. And hey, if you’ve been meaning to ask some deeper questions of your loved ones lately, why not make it sort of a game? (Just kidding...kind of.)

“How well do you know me” questions for couples

You may be newly dating, or perhaps you’ve been happily married for many years. Either way, there are questions in this list for you, whether you’re in the stage of getting to know each other, or just wanting to enjoy each other’s company and quirks.

What was my first impression of you?

Am I named after someone?

How many kids do I want to have?

Which parts of my body have birth marks?

When I’m sad, what’s one thing you know will help me feel better?

How can you tell when I’m nervous?

How can you tell if I’m mad?

What are three things I’m trying to change about myself?

Hello World/DigitalVision/Getty Images

What’s my least favorite chore to do around the house?

What’s a baby name I love but haven’t used?

What’s more important to me: gifts that are sentimental, or gifts that are expensive?

Do I prefer to dine out or order in?

What’s my biggest fear?

Among my group of friends, who have I known the longest?

Am I a morning person or a night owl?

Do I have any collections or things I’m obsessed with?

What’s one thing I couldn’t live without?

Do I have any rituals I must do in the mornings or evenings?

Am I a leftovers person?

What’s my favorite kind of flower?

How many hours of sleep do I need, and how many do I actually get?

What do I like to do when I’m alone?

How many of my friends do I consider close?

What nicknames do friends and family have for me?

“How well do you know me” questions for family

Do your kids clam up when you ask them about their day at school, how much homework they have, or what’s happening with that one friend of theirs? If you want to try something new to get them to open up and engage more, bring a few of these funny “how well do you know me” questions to the table. Some are perfectly suited for your own kids, and others would be fun to bring with you to a family gathering with your own parents and siblings.

Klaus Vedfelt/DigitalVision/Getty Images

What was my favorite subject in school?

How tall am I?

What do I like on my pizza?

If you opened my purse or backpack right now, what would you find?

What do I put in my bowl first: cereal or milk?

How long would I survive in the wilderness?

Do I prefer coffee or tea?

What’s my favorite thing about our family?

If I went to Hogwarts, which house would I be sorted in to?

If I had to be an animal for a day, what animal would I choose?

What noise do I find most annoying?

When I was little, what did I want to be when I grew up?

What do I usually eat for breakfast?

How many times was I grounded as a child?

Growing up, did I have imaginary friends?

Who’s my favorite person to sit next to at family gatherings?

Who was my favorite cartoon character?

Who was my best friend in elementary school?

Who was my high school crush?

What’s something that annoys me?

Which pet was my favorite growing up?

Which teacher did I hate the most?

What was my hobby that I loved growing up?

If I could pick a fictional place to live, where would I move?

If I had to choose one food to eat for the rest of my life, what would it be?

“How well do you know me” questions for friends

OK, let’s be honest: you and your friends probably have plenty to talk about. But, if you’re planning a little game night and want to do a cute quiz, why not make yourselves the trivia questions? Whoever knows their friends best, and gets the most answers correct, wins a prize (even if it’s just bragging rights for being such a good listener all these years).

Luis Alvarez/DigitalVision/Getty Images

Would I prefer to live in a million-dollar mansion in the country, or live in a cozy apartment in the city?

What is my zodiac sign?

What is my favorite song right now?

What job would be my worst nightmare?

If I could do anything all day, what would I do?

What is my biggest pet peeve?

When it comes to snacks, do I prefer savory or sweet?

If I became famous for something, what would it be?

If I could choose any pet in the world, what would I choose?

What would my perfect vacation look like?

What's a secret no one knows except you?

Have I ever had a near-death experience?

Out of any country in the world, which one would I want to visit right now?

What is my dream job?

What’s the most embarrassed I’ve ever been?

What language would I most want to learn?

What’s my go-to drink at the bar?

Would I rather be the smartest person in the world, or the most beautiful person in the world?

Would I risk my life for anyone?

What meal could I eat every single day?

If we got matching tattoos right now, what would I pick for us?

Have I ever done anything illegal?

Have I ever been caught for doing anything illegal?

Do I think astrology is legitimate, yes or no?

What is my strangest interest?

What’s my go-to karaoke song?

Who’s my favorite celebrity?

Which questions will your friends and family like most? Whichever prompts you give them, you’re all sure to share some laughs.