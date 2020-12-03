If You Can’t Get A Nugget Couch, Try These Modular, Climbable Seats Instead

Sometimes, the hottest toy of the season isn’t a toy at all. This year it’s the Nugget couch, four foam blocks encased in a micro suede fabric. While your kid could use it for seating, it has the potential to transform into so, so much more, like a fort, a tent, a slide — whatever your kiddo can create in their mind. But they’re insanely popular, and (womp womp, on backorder until next spring), so if you can’t get a Nugget couch, try these modular, climbable toysinstead that are perfect for your mini mountain climber.
If your kid has taken to scaling your sofa, you’re going to need some sort of stable furniture that they can play on. And while you probably won’t want them crashing into your living room couch, these pieces below do double duty — just like the Nugget couch. Is it simply a seat — or will it convert into a castle? But unlike the Nugget, these climbable toys are all available now, so you won’t have to wait months on end (or longer) to get them. Best part: most are made with just a few pieces, so when your child is done playing, they’re easy to put back together and won’t make your space look sloppy.
