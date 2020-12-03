If You Can’t Get A Nugget Couch, Try These Modular, Climbable Seats Instead

Sometimes, the hottest toy of the season isn’t a toy at all. This year it’s the Nugget couch, four foam blocks encased in a micro suede fabric. While your kid could use it for seating, it has the potential to transform into so, so much more, like a fort, a tent, a slide — whatever your kiddo can create in their mind. But they’re insanely popular, and (womp womp, on backorder until next spring), so if you can’t get a Nugget couch, try these modular, climbable toys instead that are perfect for your mini mountain climber.

If your kid has taken to scaling your sofa, you’re going to need some sort of stable furniture that they can play on. And while you probably won’t want them crashing into your living room couch, these pieces below do double duty — just like the Nugget couch. Is it simply a seat — or will it convert into a castle? But unlike the Nugget, these climbable toys are all available now, so you won’t have to wait months on end (or longer) to get them. Best part: most are made with just a few pieces, so when your child is done playing, they’re easy to put back together and won’t make your space look sloppy.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Romper's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

1 Fun Foam Blocks ECR4Kids Softzone Foam Toddler Building Blocks, Soft Play for Kids, 7pc Set Target $59.99 see on Target Turn your kid’s playroom into their own fun zone with these foam building blocks from ECR4Kids. They’re made from dense foam that’s been covered with colorful soft leather material. Phthalate-free and GREENGUARD Gold certified for minimal emissions into the indoor air, your kid can have a blast stacking (and climbing) these rainbow-colored blocks.

2 2-In-1 Sofa Costzon Kids 2-in-1 Double Sofa Amazon $119.99 see on amazon Is it a couch, or is it a table and chairs? With the Costzon Kids 2-in-1 Double Sofa, it really depends on the day—and what your child wants it to be. The double sofa can serve as a 2-deat armchair, or two chairs and a table for your kids. It’s super easy to clean (all it takes is a damp cloth and mild soap), and sports a sturdy construction in the form of a wooden frame covered by PVC surface, filled with a soft sponge, and is ASTM-certified.

3 Super Soft Seating SoftScape Novelty 4 Piece Soft Seating Wayfair $137.99 see on wayfair Square blocks are so boring. That’s what makes these squishy seats from Wayfair so exciting. They fit together in various formations to create not just cool designs, but a fun place for your kiddo to play and sit on. They can be used as a big block, as chairs and a bench, and so much more. They’re made from polyurethane, and can be wiped down easily in case of spills and other messes.

4 Make It Modular Jaxx Zipline Kids Modular Loveseat & Ottomans Amazon $164.99 see on amazon You won’t have to yell at your kid to stop climbing all over the couch when you get them this modular loveseat meant for children. Sure, your kid can use it as a couch, but it can also be used as a fort, a stage for putting on a show, or even a big ol’ sleeper, perfect for naptime. Inside the machine-washable covers is 100% cushy foam core that can withstand any bouncing and jumping your kid does on it.

5 Crawl & Climb Costzon Crawl and Climb Foam Play Set Amazon $139.99 see on amazon Rectangles and squares and cylinders, oh my! Five fun blocks make up this colorful set from Costzon for hours of creative play. The outside of the blocks is made from soft leather, while the inside they’re stuffed with environmentally-friendly pearl cotton. The set is also ASTM-certified and non-toxic for safe play.

6 Cake Sofa Design Skins Transformable Play Furniture Cake Sofa in Blue Buy Buy Baby $177.99 see on buybuybaby From a fort to a table and chair, the options are endless with this transformable play furniture from Design Skins. Your child can transform it into a variety of shapes during play time, and when they’re tuckered out, simply switch it up into a sleeper for naptime. It’s made from 80% inner castella block foam, and 20% polyurethane memory fabric. (And those teeth are totally adorbs, too.)

7 More Than A Table & Chairs Kinbor Children Sofa, Kids Table & Chair Set Overstock $205.99 see on overstock If you’re looking to spruce up your child’s playroom, this set from Kinbor has everything you need. You not only get four brightly-colored chairs, but also four sectional pieces that, when put together, transform into a table. Kids can flip the chairs over and put them together to create a wall against an enemy attack, and use the table as a shield. Or, you know, just sit and have snack time there.

8 Butterfly Set FDP SoftScape 10 Inch Butterfly Stool Modular Seating Set Amazon $121.93 see on amazon The six rainbow-colored stools that come in this set from Amazon aren’t just for sitting. They can be arranged in a variety of ways (think stacked or straight) for the ultimate in climbing and creative play. And thanks to the non-slip bottom, you won’t have to worry about your kiddo slipping and sliding while they're playing.

9 Circle Time Flash Furniture Soft Seating Collaborative Circle for Classrooms and Daycares Target $61.99 see on target Let’s say that you wanted to buy a nugget couch… but all you have space for is something the size of a chicken nugget. No problem. This soft, modular ottoman seat can be used as a chair — or as a stage for your child’s next performance. They can climb up and jump off (with supervision and lots of pillows to cushion their fall), or buy more than one and group them together for a sky’s the limit playtime.