Every holiday in your baby’s first year is cause for celebration, even the minor ones. It’s so much fun to pick out a St. Patrick’s Day outfit for your baby and snap festive photos of all of the holiday celebrations throughout their first year of life. While March 17 isn’t a major gift-giving holiday like Christmas or a big milestone like a first birthday, your baby’s first St. Patrick’s Day is still totally worth celebrating with a fun Instagram post.

Dress your baby up in head-to-toe green, let them grab a fistful of shamrocks, nibble on some Lucky Charms, and take some adorable pics of your little leprechaun to post with one of these Instagram captions for baby’s first St. Patrick’s Day.

Cute Instagram Captions For Baby’s First St. Patrick’s Day

Cutest clover in the patch.

Irish kisses and shamrock wishes.

Little lad’s first St. Patty’s Day!

Look who we found at the end of the rainbow.

Our little pot of gold.

Sham-rocking this little one to sleep.

Instagram Captions For Baby’s First St. Patrick’s Day About Luck

Lucky, blessed, and all the rest.

Here’s my lucky charm!

Just our luck! We get to celebrate Baby’s 1st St. Patrick’s Day today!

May not have found the pot of gold, but boy are we still lucky.

Our good luck charm.

Who needs luck? We have this little charm.

Not lucky, just blessed

Funny Instagram Captions From Baby’s Perspective