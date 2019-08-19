Peanut butter and jelly, Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard, babies and dogs — some things just go together. And if your new baby and your fur baby are in puppy love, you'd better share pics. You’ll need some sweet Instagram captions for dog and baby bonding pictures to post, but fear not, the #inspo is right here.

“Get a dog,” they said.

“It’ll be fun,” they said.

My husband and I can’t help but roll our eyes and say this when our children get caught up in some fun mischief with our pandemic puppy. And by mischief, I mean anything from sneaking to feed him their food, dressing him up, and making him dance while they giggle their butts off. Don’t believe me? I have the receipts to prove it. But although there are taxing moments, I can’t deny how sweet and obvious their bond is. And my camera has been overloaded with capturing it all.

If these types of dog and kid photos are taking up the memory on your phone too, then it’s time to slide some of them to Instagram and share them with your followers. And you’ll need the perfect captions to capture the whole experience of your picture. Has the dog ever stolen their food, and you caught your child crying? Do they like to put their bunny ears on the dog for Easter? What about when there’s peanut butter everywhere, and your toddler is pointing at the dog? My favorite clips are of their excitement from teaching their puppy a new trick like how to shake their hand. Each one of these is Instagram-worthy.

Here are some cute Instagram captions that are ideal for all the crazy moments you’ll post.

1 Instagram Captions For The Puppy Phase Pup in training and our kids are the perfect coaches.

All of these cheeks are squishy. Even the furry ones!

(For your toddler) - So we’re basically potty training our human and fur kids at the same time. This wasn’t well thought out.

There’s nothing like growing up with a furry best friend by your side.

“The dog was created specially for children. He is the god of frolic.” — Henry Ward

“The greatest pleasure of a dog is that you may make a fool of yourself with him and not only will he not scold you, but he will make a fool of himself, too.” — Samuel Butler

“Dachshunds are ideal dogs for small children, as they are already stretched and pulled to such a length that the child cannot do much harm one way or the other.” — Robert Benchley

2 Holiday Instagram Captions For Photos Of The Kids & The Dog I guess Santa (that being me) has to get gifts for the kids with paws too. His two-legged siblings won’t let me forget.

Who knew the Easter bunny barked?

Valentines Day - I woof this crew!

Fourth of July - Let’s PAWS for freedom!

3 Instagram Captions When Your Kids & Dog Are Caught In The Act The real Bonnie & Clyde.

I can’t keep up with this crew.

It seems they all know the rule about snitches. They aren’t giving each other up!

That’s it! I’m setting up cameras in the house.

Every Bonnie needs a Clyde.

“What a dog I got; his favorite bone is in my arm.” — Rodney Dangerfield

These are the cutest human and canine rebels I’ve ever seen.

I can’t even leave them alone for a couple of seconds.

“A well-trained dog will make no attempt to share your lunch. He will just make you feel so guilty that you cannot enjoy it.” — Helen Thomson

I could tell you stories for dayzzzz.

“Every puppy should have a boy.” — Erma Bombeck

Name a more iconic duo. I’ll wait.

“A dog is the only thing on earth that loves you more than you love yourself.” — Josh Billings

“No symphony orchestra ever played music like a 2-year-old girl laughing with a puppy.” — Bern Williams

“Anybody who doesn’t know what soap tastes like never washed a dog.” — Franklin P. Jones

“The best way to get a puppy is to beg for a baby brother — and they'll settle for a puppy every time.” — Winston Pendleton